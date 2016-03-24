inCycle: Milan-San Remo with Keisse, Alexis Ryan on her European adventure - Episode 2 - Video
Kamstra on riding with Diabetes and John Barclay on helping young British riders
In this week’s episode the InCycle team sit down Iljo Keisse and watch how his Etixx-Quick Step teammates fair in Milan-San Remo. The Belgian watches from his father's bar, giving his insight into the race.
We also hear from American rider Alexis Ryan, who explains life away from home and her ambitions with her new women’s WorldTour team, Canyon SRAM.
There is also Brian Kamstra's unique story on his introduction into the pro peloton, after the former Dutch cross-country champion was diagnosed with Diabetes.
Finally we look into the life of John Barclay, a man who has helped some of today’s biggest names, including Mark Cavendish, reach their full potential.
Find a comfortable position, sit back and enjoy inCycle's episode two for season 2016.
