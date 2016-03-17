inCycle: Peter Sagan, Marcel Kittel, Lizzie Armitstead - Episode 1 - video

Image 1 of 5 Marcel Kittel wears his Dubai Tour trophy (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 5 Lizzie Armitstead and Peter Sagan pose for photos at the Strade Bianche press conference. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 3 of 5 World champions Peter Sagan and Lizzie Armitstead show off their rainbows in Siena (Image credit: Bettini) Image 4 of 5 Peter Stetina at the Tour Down Under with Trek-Segafredo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 The 2016 Roompot Isaac bike equipped with SRAM HydroR disc brakes (Image credit: oompot Oranje Peloton/Cor Vos)

In 2016 Cyclingnews has continued its partnership with inCycle to bring you regular videos across the season. The first inCycle episode of the season features in-depth interviews with Marcel Kittel on his move to Etixx - Quick-Step, and Peter Stetina on his recovery from his Pais Vasco crash and aims with Trek-Segafredo in 2016.

Peter Sagan and Lizzie Armistead also feature as the duo describe their emotions on winning the 2015 World Championships in Richmond and the experiences of wearing the rainbow jersey in 2016. Also featured in the episode is Team Roompot's decision to race on disc brakes in 2016.

Find a comfortable position, sit back and enjoy inCycle's episode one for season 2016.

