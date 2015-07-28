InCycle: News from week three of the Tour de France

Image 1 of 2 Steven Cummings of African team MTN-Qhubeka wins stage 14 of the Tour de France on Nelson Mandela day. Image 2 of 2 Simon Geschke on the stage 17 podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

During the third week of the Tour de France inCycle went behind-the-scenes to showcase some of the lighter sides of the race.

MTN-Qhubeka wore a new Met helmet at the race. The company provided a special limited edition graphic for the team’s helmet on Nelson Mandela Day –coincidentally, the day that Steve Cummings brought in the team’s first grand tour stage win. After the stage, the riders autographed the special helmets which were then to be auctioned off, with proceeds going to the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

The Tour barber trimmed and shaped beards, saying that most riders still preferred to be clean-shaven or wear a three-day beard.

One of the few and perhaps the most notable full-beard wearer, stage winner Simon Geschke (Giant-Alpecin) told of his stolen shoes, and wondered why anyone would want the “stinky dirty shoes”.

And finally, ex-pros sometimes prove to have hidden talents. Rob Hayles, a former track and road rider now commentating for British Eurosport, showed his musical side, with harmonica compositions dedicated to Peter Sagan and Chris Froome.