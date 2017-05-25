inCycle: Nairo Quintana and the Giro d'Italia - Tour de France double

Nairo Quintana before the start of the Giro d'Italia's stage 11 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The latest episode of inCycle takes a look at Nairo Quintana's bid to pull off the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France double - a feat not achieved since Marco Pantani in 1998.

The team speaks to Movistar boss Eusebio Unzué about the motivation behind the audacious plan, and to journalists Matt Rendell and Rupert Guinness about the demands of winning the two Grand Tours in the same season.

Next up on the show is a feature on triple Olympic time trial campion, Kristin Armstrong, who is using her experience to help develop talent at the Sho-Air Twenty 20 team, including former runner Leah Thomas, who's aiming for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"I do it out of passion. I don’t have a coaching business. I do it because I care and when I see potential in somebody I want to help them out," says Armstrong.

Finally, the inCycle Giro d'Italia wrap continues with all the action from the past week, including the high drama on the race's queen stage.

