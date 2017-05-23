Image 1 of 63 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 63 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 63 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) recovers after his stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 63 Mikel Landa and Vincenzo Nibali sprint for the stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 63 Mikel Landa (Sky) won the Cima Coppi prize (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 63 Mikel Landa (Sky) won the Cima Coppi prize on stage 16 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 63 Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 63 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 63 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) attacks (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 63 The final sprint on stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia Image 11 of 63 GC contenders making their way up the final climb of the Giro d'Italia's 16th stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 63 Tom Dumoulin at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 63 Vincenzo Nibali at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 63 Movistar setting the pace at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 63 Steven Kruijswijk and Mikel Landa off the front at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 63 Vincenzo Nibali on the Giro d'Italia's stage 16 podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 63 Vincenzo Nibali celebrates Italy's first stage win at the 2017 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 63 Tom Dumoulin still in pink after stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 63 Mikel Landa had to settle for the mountains jersey after the Giro d'Italia's 16th stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 63 Bob Jungels in white after stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 63 The peloton making its way into the mountains on the Giro d'Italia's 16th stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 63 Omar Fraile on stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 63 Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 63 The peloton rides through a tunnel on stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia. Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) won a dramatic queen stage of the Giro d'Italia, beating Mikel Landa (Team Sky) in a two-up sprint to take Italy's first victory in this year's race. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finished several seconds down in third place.

Maglia rosa Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) had to battle hard to come back from stomach problems, finishing more than two minutes down and keeping his race lead by just a few seconds.

It was always going to be a day of epic proportions with a veritable feast of ascents for the riders to consume. In the end, it had it all with drama, intrigue and potential scandal. The stage ultimately came down to the last climb and descent of the day with the Umbrailpass the key or the fly in the soup for most of the big favourites.

Landa and Nibali took different approaches to the stage, with the former making it into the day's main breakaway. Landa had been alone since an attack midway up the Umbrailpass when Nibali joined him on the descent. Nibali himself had launched a few speculative moves to dislodge his companions, which had contained Nairo Quintana, Domenico Pozzovivo and Ilnur Zakarin when he launched his most devastating move with just a kilometre to the summit.

In his usual aggressive style, Nibali caught up with Landa nine kilometres after he'd attacked. The pair stayed to together until to the foot of the descent, marking each other like track sprinters through the twisting, technical finish. As they rounded the final corner, Landa went first but it was Nibali who had the legs to edge out the Spaniard on the line and take the home nation's first win.

"It was a spectacular stage. There was climbing, descending, and then sprinting at the end there against Mikel Landa," Nibali said after the stage. "I didn't think about being first Italian to win a stage; what counted was having a strong team, making a big effort and staying up there. I'm closer now but Dumoulin has the advantage of the time trial in Milan."

It was a particularly tough day for the race leader, who had to stop for an inopportune toilet break on the approach to the Umbrailpass. The Dutchman lost vital minutes and endured a lonely chase as he tried to keep hold of the maglia rosa he'd been wearing since the time trial at the start of week two.

In the end, he saw his lead almost disappear as he finished 2:17 down on Nibali, but he still sits at the top of the general classifications just 31 seconds ahead of Quintana with many more mountain stages to come.

How it happened

After the final rest day of the Giro d'Italia, the climax of the 100th race kicked off with the queen stage. The 222km stage would feature an ascent of the Mortirolo, the Stelvio and the Umbrailpass, as formidable a day as any in Grand Tour racing. Before the riders focussed on their own travails on the bike, they took a moment to reflect as the organisers held a minute's silence to remember those that had died in the terrorist attack in Manchester on Monday night. In their minds were also former MotoGP champion Nicky Hayden and triathlete Julia Viellehner, who both passed away after being hit by vehicles while cycling.

As expected, there was plenty of interest in making it into the day's break. With five huge climbs to come, the pace was not as high at the start as it had been towards the end of the second week. With 40 kilometres under their belts, the breakaway began to form, initiated by a group of 10 that went up the road as they approached the foothills of the Mortirolo. Over the next 10km, riders continued to bridge the ever increasing gap until the break's numbers had ballooned to 25. However, they only managed an advantage of a little over a minute before they were brought back

On the Mortirolo another large move began to form at the front. Movistar had some serious representation in the group with Andre Amador, Winner Anacona and Gorka Izagirre, while Team Sunweb just has Laurens ten Dam. Team Sky lost Kenny Elissonde earlier on but still managed to get four riders, including Mikel Landa, in the breakaway. Also present were Astana's Luis Leon Sanchez and mountains classification contender Omar Fraile (Dimension Data). Former world champion Rui Costa also earned himself a berth in the break.

Behind, there were some signs of concern for Dumoulin and his Sunweb team but they managed the breakaway well and allowed them little more than three minutes at any given time. Amador's presence predetermined that.

At the top of the Mortirolo, Fraile put camaraderie before competition when he let Astana's Sanchez cross the Mortirolo, dubbed the Cima Scarponi in honour of the late Michele Scarponi. The decision effectively put Sanchez in control of the mountains classification, for which Fraile had also been in contention. The Mortirolo was just an appetiser with the brutal Stelvio to come. Only necessary vehicles would be able to follow the riders up with fears that too much noise could cause an avalanche in the region.

The Stelvio

The breakaway had worked well together but the Stelvio's gradients pushed many past their limits and their number was quickly reduced. The same could be said about the peloton, which had around 30 riders, including all the major favourites, left in its ranks. Making use of their power in the break, Movistar turned the screws on the Stelvio, shedding most of the riders that had made it clear, including Fraile, Costa and ten Dam.

Anacona was also distanced but, perhaps given the hurry up from the team car, mounted a furious chase to make it back to the lead group. Meanwhile, FDJ set the pace in the peloton while Dumoulin kept a watchful eye on Quintana. Landa led the break over the Stelvio, the 2017 Cima Coppi, with Igor Anton and Sanchez in his wheel.

Landa was soon overtaken by a determined Amador, who scythed down the descent. The Spaniard set off in pursuit but the pair were eventually brought back by a severely diminished chasing group. Of the original sizeable group, only Amador, Anacona, Landa, Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Jan Hirt (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) remained.

Problems for Dumoulin

In the peloton, on the approach to the Umbrailpass, there were dramatic scenes as Dumoulin jumped off his bike, apparently affected by stomach problems. The Dutchman would be all alone by the time he remounted his bike and faced a dispiriting chase to the group of favourites in front.

There was a brief cessation in hostilities as the group of GC men waited for Dumoulin in the valley, but as the final climb approached, they began to become increasingly edgy.

"I just had problems, I needed to take a dump - I couldn’t hold it anymore. It was after the first time of the Stelvio I began to feel it in the downhill. I had to stop, it was not possible to continue anymore," Dumoulin explained frankly after the stage.

Ahead, Amador and Anacona followed a Kruijswijk attack, and the breakaway forged on in search of the stage win. With 25km to go, Landa decided that he'd had enough of his companions and launched an attack that left him as the last man standing from the main break.

Moments later, further down the Umbrailpass, the gentlemanly agreement to wait for the maglia rosa was thrown out the window as Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) launched an attack, and from then on it was game on. Quintana tested the legs of his rivals and dragged Nibali, Zakarin and Domenico Pozzovivo with him. The group of four began mopping up the riders that had been dropped from the breakaway.

After initially cutting the gap from over 90 seconds to just over a minute, the attacks up front began to hurt Dumoulin's comeback. Having briefly had a teammate with him, Dumoulin was forced to make the chase alone, with only the tifosi on the side of the road for company. For him, the day would be all about limiting his losses to his rivals out front.

While Landa plugged on alone up the Umbrailpass, the favourites were closing in behind him. Sensing Landa close by and a stage win in the offing, Nibali attacked with a kilometre to the top of the climb. Only Quintana was able to go with the Italian, but he was soon distanced when they hit the descent. Taking no prisoners on the way down, Nibali soon joined forces with Landa, who must have been devastated to see the Italian alongside him.

Nibali and Landa would stay together right to the line with Nibali taking the stage win by the slimmest of margins over Landa. Quintana held on to finish the stage just a few seconds down and make big ground on the lead of the overall classification.

"Right now I’m just disappointed," Dumoulin said. "I was with the strongest today. I could have easily been with Nibali and Quintana, I just lost it because I had a problem."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6:24:22 2 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:12 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:24 5 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:34 6 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:26 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:35 8 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 9 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 11 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 12 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 13 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:18 14 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:10 15 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:17 16 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:19 17 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:06:07 18 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:41 19 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:07:30 21 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:07:46 22 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 23 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 24 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 26 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:52 27 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:12:05 28 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:13:10 29 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:16:36 30 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 31 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:18:38 32 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 33 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:20:27 34 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:42 35 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 36 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:51 37 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:22:17 38 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:22:27 39 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 40 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 41 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 42 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 43 Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina 0:23:23 44 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe 45 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 46 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:23:42 47 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:24:33 48 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 49 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:24:37 50 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:24:52 51 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:25:03 52 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:25:14 53 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:25:51 54 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:29:48 55 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 56 Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:30:07 57 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 58 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 59 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 0:33:08 60 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 61 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 62 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 63 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 64 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 65 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina 66 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 67 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 68 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 70 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 71 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 72 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 73 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 75 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 76 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:33:25 77 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:33:58 78 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:34:44 79 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 80 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:36:10 81 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:37:18 82 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 83 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 0:40:01 84 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:40:26 85 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 86 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 87 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 88 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 89 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 90 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 91 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 92 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 93 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 94 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:47:08 95 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 96 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 97 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 98 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 99 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 100 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 101 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 102 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:47:22 103 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 104 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina 105 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 106 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 107 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 108 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 109 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 110 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 111 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 112 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 113 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 114 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 115 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 116 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott 117 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 118 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 119 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 120 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 121 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 122 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 123 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 124 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 125 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 126 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 127 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 128 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 129 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 130 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 131 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 132 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 133 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 134 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 135 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 136 Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:47:39 137 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 138 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 0:51:21 139 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 140 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 141 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 142 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 143 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 144 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 145 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 146 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 147 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 148 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 149 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 150 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 151 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 152 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 153 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 154 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 155 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 156 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:52:04 157 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:52:08 158 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 159 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 160 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:52:15 161 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 162 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:52:18 163 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 164 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:52:22 165 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 166 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 167 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:52:28 168 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 169 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:52:32 DNS Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF DNS William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ DNS Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott DNS Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data DNF Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky DNF Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team DNF Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team DNF Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo

Sprint 1 - Malonno, km 59 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 10 pts 2 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 6 3 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 4 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 2 5 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 1

Sprint 2 - Glorenza/Glurns, km 175 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 10 pts 2 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 6 3 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 3 4 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 5 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Passo del Mortirolo, km 84 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 70 pts 2 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 36 3 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 24 4 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 18 5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 6 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 8 7 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 4 8 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 2

Mountain 2 (Cima Coppi) Passo dello Stelvio/Stilfserjoch, km 143 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 45 pts 2 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 30 3 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 20 4 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 5 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 6 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 6 7 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 4 8 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 2 9 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) Umbrailpass/Giogo di Santa Maria, km 202 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 35 pts 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 18 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 12 4 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 9 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 6 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 2 8 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 19 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 8 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 7 4 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 7 5 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 6 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 5 7 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 4 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 9 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 10 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 3 11 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 12 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 13 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 2 14 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1 15 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1 16 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 1 17 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 19:28:50 2 AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:23 3 Bahrain-Merida 0:15:44 4 UAE Team Emirates 0:19:18 5 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:21:01 6 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:24:04 7 FDJ 0:25:06 8 Katusha-Alpecin 0:26:40 9 Quick-Step Floors 0:26:56 10 Cannondale-Drapac 0:28:57 11 Trek-Segafredo 0:29:56 12 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:31:04 13 Team Sunweb 0:36:49 14 Dimension Data 0:39:21 15 Orica-Scott 0:39:41 16 Team Sky 0:44:30 17 BMC Racing Team 0:45:46 18 Astana Pro Team 0:48:47 19 Lotto Soudal 0:59:08 20 Wilier Triestina 1:14:12 21 Gazprom – Rusvelo 1:43:19 22 Bardiani CSF 2:15:40

Super teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bahrain-Merida 50 pts 2 Team Sky 48 3 Movistar Team 34 4 AG2R La Mondiale 18 5 Katusha-Alpecin 17 6 Cannondale-Drapac 12 7 Trek-Segafredo 10 8 Quick-Step Floors 8 9 Team Sunweb 8 10 Orica-Scott 7 11 FDJ 7 12 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 7 13 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 14 UAE Team Emirates 4 15 Dimension Data 3 16 Lotto Soudal 1 17 Bora-Hansgrohe 18 Astana Pro Team 19 BMC Racing Team 20 Wilier Triestina 21 Gazprom – Rusvelo 22 Bardiani CSF

General classification after stage 16 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 70:14:48 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:31 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:12 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:02:38 5 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:40 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:05 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:49 8 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:35 9 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:06:20 10 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:07:00 11 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:07:17 12 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:11:29 13 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:13 14 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:13:26 15 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:46 16 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:19:02 17 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:25:20 18 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:26:50 19 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:27 20 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:29:07 21 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:30:15 22 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:36:51 23 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:39:07 24 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 0:41:58 25 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:42:40 26 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:45:39 27 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:45:53 28 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:46:35 29 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:48:31 30 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:51:14 31 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:53:35 32 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:56:58 33 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 1:02:46 34 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 1:02:55 35 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 1:03:28 36 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:07:33 37 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 1:09:29 38 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 1:10:14 39 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1:11:11 40 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 1:11:40 41 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina 1:12:23 42 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 1:13:36 43 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:13:41 44 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 1:15:22 45 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:16:02 46 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 1:16:20 47 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 1:20:29 48 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:21:09 49 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:22:08 50 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 1:22:24 51 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:24:01 52 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 1:26:25 53 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 1:27:37 54 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1:28:29 55 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:29:48 56 Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1:30:38 57 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 1:32:58 58 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:33:07 59 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 1:34:35 60 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:35:08 61 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:35:22 62 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 1:37:57 63 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1:38:33 64 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:39:51 65 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:40:44 66 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 1:44:30 67 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:51:23 68 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 1:52:16 69 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 1:54:40 70 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:55:40 71 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:57:36 72 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:58:03 73 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:58:09 74 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 2:01:26 75 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:01:43 76 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 2:03:01 77 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2:04:30 78 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2:06:25 79 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 2:08:17 80 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 2:08:36 81 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:11:57 82 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:14:14 83 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 2:14:30 84 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 2:14:53 85 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2:15:34 86 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2:15:46 87 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 2:16:34 88 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:20:16 89 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2:21:24 90 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:21:42 91 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 2:22:01 92 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2:22:12 93 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:24:08 94 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 2:24:47 95 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 2:25:10 96 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 2:28:21 97 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2:30:25 98 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:30:26 99 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2:31:40 100 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 2:33:27 101 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 2:34:40 102 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 2:38:26 103 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 2:38:29 104 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:39:23 105 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2:39:59 106 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 2:41:41 107 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2:44:02 108 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:44:25 109 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina 2:44:44 110 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:45:08 111 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2:46:28 112 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2:47:28 113 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 114 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 2:48:13 115 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:48:42 116 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 2:49:01 117 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2:49:05 118 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:50:24 119 Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 2:51:49 120 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2:52:37 121 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 2:52:46 122 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:52:48 123 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:53:25 124 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 2:55:12 125 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 2:55:17 126 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 127 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 2:56:12 128 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:57:18 129 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 2:57:36 130 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:57:49 131 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2:58:09 132 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:58:33 133 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 2:59:24 134 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 3:00:33 135 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3:01:57 136 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3:02:46 137 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 3:03:08 138 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:04:23 139 Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina 3:04:47 140 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 3:05:33 141 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 3:05:34 142 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:06:26 143 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 3:06:41 144 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 3:08:04 145 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 3:08:36 146 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 3:09:06 147 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3:10:51 148 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 3:11:08 149 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott 3:14:10 150 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3:15:57 151 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 3:16:26 152 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 3:16:50 153 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:17:02 154 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 3:17:30 155 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 3:18:17 156 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3:23:32 157 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 3:23:33 158 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 3:25:45 159 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 3:29:02 160 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 3:31:06 161 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3:32:40 162 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 3:32:49 163 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:32:53 164 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3:40:27 165 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3:41:05 166 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3:41:48 167 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3:50:49 168 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 3:52:38 169 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 4:10:10

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 70:19:23 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:02:25 3 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:42 4 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:38 5 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:24:32 6 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:38:05 7 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:02:58 8 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina 1:07:48 9 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:16:34 10 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:17:33 11 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 1:17:49 12 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 1:23:02 13 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1:23:54 14 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:36:09 15 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 1:47:41 16 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2:01:50 17 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:07:22 18 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:09:39 19 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 2:09:55 20 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2:10:59 21 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2:11:11 22 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:15:41 23 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:19:33 24 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 2:33:54 25 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2:35:24 26 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2:39:27 27 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:39:50 28 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina 2:40:09 29 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:45:49 30 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:48:50 31 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 2:50:42 32 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 2:53:01 33 Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina 3:00:12 34 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 3:04:31 35 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 3:11:51 36 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 3:12:55 37 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 3:26:31 38 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3:35:52 39 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3:36:30

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 325 pts 2 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 192 3 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 117 4 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 98 5 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 86 6 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 76 7 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 70 8 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 70 9 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 68 10 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 66 11 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 65 12 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 61 13 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 55 14 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 52 15 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 52 16 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 50 17 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 43 18 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 43 19 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 43 20 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 42 21 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 41 22 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 40 23 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 40 24 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 37 25 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 36 26 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 36 27 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 34 28 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 33 29 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 32 30 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 27 31 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 27 32 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 27 33 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 24 34 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 24 35 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 22 36 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 22 37 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 21 38 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 20 39 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 20 40 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 20 41 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 20 42 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 18 43 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 18 44 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 16 45 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 16 46 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 15 47 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 15 48 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 12 49 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 12 50 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 12 51 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 11 52 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 11 53 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 54 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 55 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 56 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 57 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 10 58 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 10 59 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 9 60 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 61 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 8 62 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 63 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 6 64 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 65 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 66 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6 67 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 68 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 69 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 6 70 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 5 71 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 4 72 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 4 73 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 74 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 4 75 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 4 76 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 3 77 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 78 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 79 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 3 80 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 81 Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina 3 82 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 3 83 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 2 84 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 2 85 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 2 86 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2 87 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 2 88 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 89 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 90 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott 2 91 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 2 92 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 93 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1 94 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 1 95 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 1 96 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 1 97 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1 98 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 1 99 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team -1 100 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb -1 101 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal -4 102 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team -5 103 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb -5 104 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina -5 105 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ -5 106 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida -5 107 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin -5

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 44 pts 2 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 39 3 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 39 4 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 32 5 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 28 6 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 20 7 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 20 8 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 20 9 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 19 10 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 17 11 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 17 12 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 16 13 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 14 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 16 15 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 16 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 13 17 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 18 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 12 19 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 12 20 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 12 21 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 12 22 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 11 23 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 11 24 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 10 25 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 26 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 9 27 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 9 28 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 9 29 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 9 30 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 31 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 6 32 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 6 33 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 6 34 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 35 Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina 6 36 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 37 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 38 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 4 39 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 4 40 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 41 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 42 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 43 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 44 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 45 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 46 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 3 47 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 48 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 49 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 50 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 3 51 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 3 52 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 3 53 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 54 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 2 55 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 56 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 2 57 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 58 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 2 59 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 2 60 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1 61 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1 62 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 1 63 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 64 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1 65 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1 66 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1 67 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 124 pts 2 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 108 3 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 85 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 62 5 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 56 6 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 51 7 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 46 8 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 46 9 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 35 10 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 34 11 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 26 12 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 26 13 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 26 14 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 24 15 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 20 16 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 17 17 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15 18 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15 19 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 14 20 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 14 21 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 12 22 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 23 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 24 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 25 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 9 26 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 9 27 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 28 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 29 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 8 30 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 7 31 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 7 32 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 6 33 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 34 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 6 35 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 6 36 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 5 37 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 4 38 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 4 39 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina 4 40 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 4 41 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 42 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 43 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 44 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 3 45 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 3 46 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 47 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 2 48 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 49 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2 50 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 2 51 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1 52 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 1 53 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1 54 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 55 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 56 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 57 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 57 pts 2 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 33 3 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 32 4 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 29 5 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 27 6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 26 7 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 26 8 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 25 9 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 23 10 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 22 11 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 12 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 19 13 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 19 14 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 19 15 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 19 16 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 17 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 14 18 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 14 19 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 14 20 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 21 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 13 22 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 13 23 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 13 24 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 12 25 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 11 26 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 11 27 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 11 28 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 10 29 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 10 30 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 10 31 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 9 32 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 9 33 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 9 34 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 8 35 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 8 36 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 8 37 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 8 38 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 7 39 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 7 40 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 7 41 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 6 42 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 43 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 6 44 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 45 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 46 Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina 6 47 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 48 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 5 49 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 5 50 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 51 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 5 52 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 4 53 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 4 54 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 4 55 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 4 56 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 4 57 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 4 58 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 4 59 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 60 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 61 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 62 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 63 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 64 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 65 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 66 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 3 67 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 68 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 69 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 3 70 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 3 71 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 72 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 73 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 74 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 75 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 2 76 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 2 77 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 2 78 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 79 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1 80 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1 81 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1 82 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 83 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 1 84 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 1 85 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 86 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1 87 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1 88 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1 89 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 70:19:23 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:02:25 3 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:42 4 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:38 5 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:24:32 6 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:38:05 7 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:02:58 8 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina 1:07:48 9 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:16:34 10 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:17:33 11 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 1:17:49 12 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 1:23:02 13 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1:23:54 14 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:36:09 15 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 1:47:41 16 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2:01:50 17 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:07:22 18 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:09:39 19 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 2:09:55 20 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2:10:59 21 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2:11:11 22 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:15:41 23 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:19:33 24 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 2:33:54 25 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2:35:24 26 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2:39:27 27 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:39:50 28 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina 2:40:09 29 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:45:49 30 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:48:50 31 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 2:50:42 32 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 2:53:01 33 Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina 3:00:12 34 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 3:04:31 35 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 3:11:51 36 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 3:12:55 37 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 3:26:31 38 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3:35:52 39 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3:36:30

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 211:13:12 2 Bahrain-Merida 0:36:20 3 UAE Team Emirates 0:39:37 4 AG2R La Mondiale 0:39:39 5 FDJ 0:48:14 6 Astana Pro Team 0:54:39 7 Cannondale-Drapac 0:56:56 8 Team Sunweb 1:08:57 9 Trek-Segafredo 1:19:39 10 BMC Racing Team 1:27:03 11 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:28:17 12 Team Sky 1:30:38 13 Quick-Step Floors 1:32:05 14 Katusha-Alpecin 1:53:38 15 Dimension Data 1:57:06 16 Orica-Scott 2:02:33 17 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2:15:12 18 Bora-Hansgrohe 2:20:25 19 Lotto Soudal 2:33:25 20 Wilier Triestina 4:42:32 21 Gazprom – Rusvelo 5:10:03 22 Bardiani CSF 7:44:01