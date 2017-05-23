Trending

Nibali wins queen stage of Giro d'Italia

Dumoulin loses time after comfort break before Umbrailpass

Image 1 of 63

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 63

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 63

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) recovers after his stage win

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) recovers after his stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 63

Mikel Landa and Vincenzo Nibali sprint for the stage win

Mikel Landa and Vincenzo Nibali sprint for the stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 63

Mikel Landa (Sky) won the Cima Coppi prize

Mikel Landa (Sky) won the Cima Coppi prize
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 63

Mikel Landa (Sky) won the Cima Coppi prize on stage 16

Mikel Landa (Sky) won the Cima Coppi prize on stage 16
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 63

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 63

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 63

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) attacks

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) attacks
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 63

The final sprint on stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia

The final sprint on stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia
Image 11 of 63

GC contenders making their way up the final climb of the Giro d'Italia's 16th stage

GC contenders making their way up the final climb of the Giro d'Italia's 16th stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 63

Tom Dumoulin at the Giro d'Italia

Tom Dumoulin at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 63

Vincenzo Nibali at the Giro d'Italia

Vincenzo Nibali at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 63

Movistar setting the pace at the Giro d'Italia

Movistar setting the pace at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 63

Steven Kruijswijk and Mikel Landa off the front at the Giro d'Italia

Steven Kruijswijk and Mikel Landa off the front at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 63

Vincenzo Nibali on the Giro d'Italia's stage 16 podium

Vincenzo Nibali on the Giro d'Italia's stage 16 podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 63

Vincenzo Nibali celebrates Italy's first stage win at the 2017 Giro d'Italia

Vincenzo Nibali celebrates Italy's first stage win at the 2017 Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 63

Tom Dumoulin still in pink after stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia

Tom Dumoulin still in pink after stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 63

Mikel Landa had to settle for the mountains jersey after the Giro d'Italia's 16th stage

Mikel Landa had to settle for the mountains jersey after the Giro d'Italia's 16th stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 63

Bob Jungels in white after stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia

Bob Jungels in white after stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 63

The peloton making its way into the mountains on the Giro d'Italia's 16th stage

The peloton making its way into the mountains on the Giro d'Italia's 16th stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 63

Omar Fraile on stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia

Omar Fraile on stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 63

Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 63

The peloton rides through a tunnel on stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia.

The peloton rides through a tunnel on stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 63

Riding through the snow at the Giro d'Italia

Riding through the snow at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 63

Sebastian Henao and Manuel Senni at the Giro d'Italia

Sebastian Henao and Manuel Senni at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 63

Tom Dumoulin on stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia

Tom Dumoulin on stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 63

GC contenders on the Giro d'Italia's 16th stage

GC contenders on the Giro d'Italia's 16th stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 63

Tejay van Garderen at the Giro d'Italia

Tejay van Garderen at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 63

Nairo Quintana leading a select group of GC contenders on stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia

Nairo Quintana leading a select group of GC contenders on stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 63

Tom Dumoulin after a hard day at the Giro d'Italia

Tom Dumoulin after a hard day at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 63

Tom Dumoulin arriving at the finish of the Giro d'Italia's 16th stage over two minutes behind Vincenzo Nibali

Tom Dumoulin arriving at the finish of the Giro d'Italia's 16th stage over two minutes behind Vincenzo Nibali
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 63

Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 63

Steven Kruijswijk at the Giro d'Italia

Steven Kruijswijk at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 63

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 63

Vincenzo Nibali pips Mikel Landa on stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia

Vincenzo Nibali pips Mikel Landa on stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia
Image 37 of 63

Vincenzo Nibali wins the Giro d'Italia's 16th stage

Vincenzo Nibali wins the Giro d'Italia's 16th stage
Image 38 of 63

Tom Dumoulin riding solo on the Giro d'Italia's 16th stage

Tom Dumoulin riding solo on the Giro d'Italia's 16th stage
Image 39 of 63

Vincenzo Nibali, Nairo Quintana, Ilnur Zakarin and Domenico Pozzovivo on stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia

Vincenzo Nibali, Nairo Quintana, Ilnur Zakarin and Domenico Pozzovivo on stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia
Image 40 of 63

Tom Dumoulin at the Giro d'Italia's stage 16 finish line

Tom Dumoulin at the Giro d'Italia's stage 16 finish line
Image 41 of 63

Vincenzo Nibali rides to sign on

Vincenzo Nibali rides to sign on
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 42 of 63

The day's large breakaway

The day's large breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 63

Alberto Losada (Katusha-Alpecin)

Alberto Losada (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 63

Dries Devenyns (Quick-Step Floors)

Dries Devenyns (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 63

Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky)

Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 63

Quentin Jauregui (AG2R La Mondiale)

Quentin Jauregui (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 63

Jurgen van den Broeck (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Jurgen van den Broeck (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 63

Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 63

Mikel Landa (Team Sky)

Mikel Landa (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 63

Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia
Image 51 of 63

Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 63

Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 63

Fans in Bormio remember Michele Scarponi

Fans in Bormio remember Michele Scarponi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 63

There was a sombre moment ahead of the stage as the peloton stopped for a minute's silence

There was a sombre moment ahead of the stage as the peloton stopped for a minute's silence
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 55 of 63

Tom Dumoulin takes a selfie with Fernando Gaviris

Tom Dumoulin takes a selfie with Fernando Gaviris
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 56 of 63

The peloton pauses for a minute's silence in memory of the victims of the Manchester bombing, motorcyclist Nicky Hayden and triathlete Julia Viellehner

The peloton pauses for a minute's silence in memory of the victims of the Manchester bombing, motorcyclist Nicky Hayden and triathlete Julia Viellehner
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 57 of 63

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) in the breakaway

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 63

Tom Dumoulin surrounded by the GC rivals

Tom Dumoulin surrounded by the GC rivals
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 63

Tom Dumoulin trailed by Domenico Pozzovivo

Tom Dumoulin trailed by Domenico Pozzovivo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 63

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 63

Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 63

Carlos Verona (Orica-Scott)

Carlos Verona (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 63

Stage 16 of the 2017 Giro d'Italia

Stage 16 of the 2017 Giro d'Italia

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) won a dramatic queen stage of the Giro d'Italia, beating Mikel Landa (Team Sky) in a two-up sprint to take Italy's first victory in this year's race. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finished several seconds down in third place. 

Maglia rosa Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) had to battle hard to come back from stomach problems, finishing more than two minutes down and keeping his race lead by just a few seconds.

It was always going to be a day of epic proportions with a veritable feast of ascents for the riders to consume. In the end, it had it all with drama, intrigue and potential scandal. The stage ultimately came down to the last climb and descent of the day with the Umbrailpass the key or the fly in the soup for most of the big favourites.

Landa and Nibali took different approaches to the stage, with the former making it into the day's main breakaway. Landa had been alone since an attack midway up the Umbrailpass when Nibali joined him on the descent. Nibali himself had launched a few speculative moves to dislodge his companions, which had contained Nairo Quintana, Domenico Pozzovivo and Ilnur Zakarin when he launched his most devastating move with just a kilometre to the summit.

In his usual aggressive style, Nibali caught up with Landa nine kilometres after he'd attacked. The pair stayed to together until to the foot of the descent, marking each other like track sprinters through the twisting, technical finish. As they rounded the final corner, Landa went first but it was Nibali who had the legs to edge out the Spaniard on the line and take the home nation's first win.

"It was a spectacular stage. There was climbing, descending, and then sprinting at the end there against Mikel Landa," Nibali said after the stage. "I didn't think about being first Italian to win a stage; what counted was having a strong team, making a big effort and staying up there. I'm closer now but Dumoulin has the advantage of the time trial in Milan."

It was a particularly tough day for the race leader, who had to stop for an inopportune toilet break on the approach to the Umbrailpass. The Dutchman lost vital minutes and endured a lonely chase as he tried to keep hold of the maglia rosa he'd been wearing since the time trial at the start of week two.

In the end, he saw his lead almost disappear as he finished 2:17 down on Nibali, but he still sits at the top of the general classifications just 31 seconds ahead of Quintana with many more mountain stages to come.

How it happened

After the final rest day of the Giro d'Italia, the climax of the 100th race kicked off with the queen stage. The 222km stage would feature an ascent of the Mortirolo, the Stelvio and the Umbrailpass, as formidable a day as any in Grand Tour racing. Before the riders focussed on their own travails on the bike, they took a moment to reflect as the organisers held a minute's silence to remember those that had died in the terrorist attack in Manchester on Monday night. In their minds were also former MotoGP champion Nicky Hayden and triathlete Julia Viellehner, who both passed away after being hit by vehicles while cycling.

As expected, there was plenty of interest in making it into the day's break. With five huge climbs to come, the pace was not as high at the start as it had been towards the end of the second week. With 40 kilometres under their belts, the breakaway began to form, initiated by a group of 10 that went up the road as they approached the foothills of the Mortirolo. Over the next 10km, riders continued to bridge the ever increasing gap until the break's numbers had ballooned to 25. However, they only managed an advantage of a little over a minute before they were brought back

On the Mortirolo another large move began to form at the front. Movistar had some serious representation in the group with Andre Amador, Winner Anacona and Gorka Izagirre, while Team Sunweb just has Laurens ten Dam. Team Sky lost Kenny Elissonde earlier on but still managed to get four riders, including Mikel Landa, in the breakaway. Also present were Astana's Luis Leon Sanchez and mountains classification contender Omar Fraile (Dimension Data). Former world champion Rui Costa also earned himself a berth in the break.

Behind, there were some signs of concern for Dumoulin and his Sunweb team but they managed the breakaway well and allowed them little more than three minutes at any given time. Amador's presence predetermined that.

At the top of the Mortirolo, Fraile put camaraderie before competition when he let Astana's Sanchez cross the Mortirolo, dubbed the Cima Scarponi in honour of the late Michele Scarponi. The decision effectively put Sanchez in control of the mountains classification, for which Fraile had also been in contention. The Mortirolo was just an appetiser with the brutal Stelvio to come. Only necessary vehicles would be able to follow the riders up with fears that too much noise could cause an avalanche in the region.

The Stelvio

The breakaway had worked well together but the Stelvio's gradients pushed many past their limits and their number was quickly reduced. The same could be said about the peloton, which had around 30 riders, including all the major favourites, left in its ranks. Making use of their power in the break, Movistar turned the screws on the Stelvio, shedding most of the riders that had made it clear, including Fraile, Costa and ten Dam.

Anacona was also distanced but, perhaps given the hurry up from the team car, mounted a furious chase to make it back to the lead group. Meanwhile, FDJ set the pace in the peloton while Dumoulin kept a watchful eye on Quintana. Landa led the break over the Stelvio, the 2017 Cima Coppi, with Igor Anton and Sanchez in his wheel.

Landa was soon overtaken by a determined Amador, who scythed down the descent. The Spaniard set off in pursuit but the pair were eventually brought back by a severely diminished chasing group. Of the original sizeable group, only Amador, Anacona, Landa, Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Jan Hirt (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) remained.

Problems for Dumoulin

In the peloton, on the approach to the Umbrailpass, there were dramatic scenes as Dumoulin jumped off his bike, apparently affected by stomach problems. The Dutchman would be all alone by the time he remounted his bike and faced a dispiriting chase to the group of favourites in front.

There was a brief cessation in hostilities as the group of GC men waited for Dumoulin in the valley, but as the final climb approached, they began to become increasingly edgy.

"I just had problems, I needed to take a dump - I couldn’t hold it anymore. It was after the first time of the Stelvio I began to feel it in the downhill. I had to stop, it was not possible to continue anymore," Dumoulin explained frankly after the stage.

Ahead, Amador and Anacona followed a Kruijswijk attack, and the breakaway forged on in search of the stage win. With 25km to go, Landa decided that he'd had enough of his companions and launched an attack that left him as the last man standing from the main break.

Moments later, further down the Umbrailpass, the gentlemanly agreement to wait for the maglia rosa was thrown out the window as Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) launched an attack, and from then on it was game on. Quintana tested the legs of his rivals and dragged Nibali, Zakarin and Domenico Pozzovivo with him. The group of four began mopping up the riders that had been dropped from the breakaway.

After initially cutting the gap from over 90 seconds to just over a minute, the attacks up front began to hurt Dumoulin's comeback. Having briefly had a teammate with him, Dumoulin was forced to make the chase alone, with only the tifosi on the side of the road for company. For him, the day would be all about limiting his losses to his rivals out front.

While Landa plugged on alone up the Umbrailpass, the favourites were closing in behind him. Sensing Landa close by and a stage win in the offing, Nibali attacked with a kilometre to the top of the climb. Only Quintana was able to go with the Italian, but he was soon distanced when they hit the descent. Taking no prisoners on the way down, Nibali soon joined forces with Landa, who must have been devastated to see the Italian alongside him.

Nibali and Landa would stay together right to the line with Nibali taking the stage win by the slimmest of margins over Landa. Quintana held on to finish the stage just a few seconds down and make big ground on the lead of the overall classification.

"Right now I’m just disappointed," Dumoulin said. "I was with the strongest today. I could have easily been with Nibali and Quintana, I just lost it because I had a problem."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida6:24:22
2Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:12
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:24
5Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:34
6Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:26
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:01:35
8Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
9Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
11Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
12Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
13Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:18
14Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:05:10
15Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:17
16Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:05:19
17Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:06:07
18Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:41
19Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
20Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:07:30
21Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:07:46
22Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
23Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
24Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
25Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
26Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:52
27Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:12:05
28Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:13:10
29Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:16:36
30Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
31Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:18:38
32Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
33Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:20:27
34Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:20:42
35Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
36François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:51
37Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:22:17
38Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:22:27
39Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
40Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
41Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
42Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
43Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina0:23:23
44José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
45Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
46Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:23:42
47Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:24:33
48Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
49Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:24:37
50Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:24:52
51Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:25:03
52José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:25:14
53Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:25:51
54Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:29:48
55Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
56Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:30:07
57Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
58Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
59Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida0:33:08
60Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
61Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
62Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
63Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
64Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
65Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
66Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
67Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
68Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
69Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
70Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
71Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
72Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
73Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
74Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
75Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
76Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:33:25
77Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:33:58
78Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:34:44
79Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
80Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:36:10
81Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:37:18
82Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
83Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb0:40:01
84Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:40:26
85Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
86Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
87Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
88Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
89Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
90Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
91Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
92Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
93Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
94Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:47:08
95Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
96Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
97Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
98Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
99Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
100Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
101Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
102Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:47:22
103Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
104Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina
105Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
106Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
107Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
108Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
109Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
110Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
111Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
112Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
113Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
114Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
115Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
116Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
117Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
118Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
119Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
120Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
121Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
122Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
123Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
124Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
125Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
126Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
127Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
128Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
129Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
130Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
131Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
132Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
133Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
134Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
135Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
136Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:47:39
137Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
138Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina0:51:21
139Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
140Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
141Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
142Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
143Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
144Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
145Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
146Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
147Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
148Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
149Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
150Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
151Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
152Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
153Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
154Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
155Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
156Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:52:04
157Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:52:08
158Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
159Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
160Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:52:15
161Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
162Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:52:18
163Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
164Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:52:22
165Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
166Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
167Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:52:28
168Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
169Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:52:32
DNSVincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNSWilliam Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
DNSAlexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
DNSRyan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
DNFKenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
DNFBen Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNFSean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFDaniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
DNFVictor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo

Sprint 1 - Malonno, km 59
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team10pts
2Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb6
3Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
4Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates2
5Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ1

Sprint 2 - Glorenza/Glurns, km 175
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky10pts
2Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky6
3Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data3
4Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
5Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Passo del Mortirolo, km 84
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team70pts
2Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data36
3Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky24
4Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data18
5Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12
6Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team8
7Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors4
8Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team2

Mountain 2 (Cima Coppi) Passo dello Stelvio/Stilfserjoch, km 143
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky45pts
2Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data30
3Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team20
4Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14
5Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10
6Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team6
7Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky4
8Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team2
9Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) Umbrailpass/Giogo di Santa Maria, km 202
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky35pts
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team18
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida12
4Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin9
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
6Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ2
8Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky19pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida8
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team7
4Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data7
5Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
6Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky5
7Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb4
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3
9Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
10Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data3
11Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
12Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
13Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates2
14Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1
15Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1
16Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team1
17Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team19:28:50
2AG2R La Mondiale0:14:23
3Bahrain-Merida0:15:44
4UAE Team Emirates0:19:18
5Bora-Hansgrohe0:21:01
6CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:24:04
7FDJ0:25:06
8Katusha-Alpecin0:26:40
9Quick-Step Floors0:26:56
10Cannondale-Drapac0:28:57
11Trek-Segafredo0:29:56
12Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:31:04
13Team Sunweb0:36:49
14Dimension Data0:39:21
15Orica-Scott0:39:41
16Team Sky0:44:30
17BMC Racing Team0:45:46
18Astana Pro Team0:48:47
19Lotto Soudal0:59:08
20Wilier Triestina1:14:12
21Gazprom – Rusvelo1:43:19
22Bardiani CSF2:15:40

Super teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bahrain-Merida50pts
2Team Sky48
3Movistar Team34
4AG2R La Mondiale18
5Katusha-Alpecin17
6Cannondale-Drapac12
7Trek-Segafredo10
8Quick-Step Floors8
9Team Sunweb8
10Orica-Scott7
11FDJ7
12CCC Sprandi Polkowice7
13Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
14UAE Team Emirates4
15Dimension Data3
16Lotto Soudal1
17Bora-Hansgrohe
18Astana Pro Team
19BMC Racing Team
20Wilier Triestina
21Gazprom – Rusvelo
22Bardiani CSF

General classification after stage 16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb70:14:48
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:31
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:12
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:02:38
5Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:40
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:05
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:03:49
8Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:04:35
9Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:20
10Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:07:00
11Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:07:17
12Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:11:29
13Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:12:13
14Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:13:26
15Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:46
16Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:19:02
17Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:25:20
18Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:26:50
19Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:27
20Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:29:07
21Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:30:15
22Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:36:51
23Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:39:07
24Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky0:41:58
25Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:42:40
26Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:45:39
27Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:45:53
28Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:46:35
29Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:48:31
30Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:51:14
31Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:53:35
32Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:56:58
33Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ1:02:46
34Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac1:02:55
35Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac1:03:28
36Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:07:33
37Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin1:09:29
38Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida1:10:14
39Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1:11:11
40Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal1:11:40
41Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina1:12:23
42Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data1:13:36
43Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:13:41
44Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott1:15:22
45José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe1:16:02
46Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky1:16:20
47Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors1:20:29
48François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:21:09
49Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1:22:08
50Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky1:22:24
51Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:24:01
52Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ1:26:25
53Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo1:27:37
54Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo1:28:29
55Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:29:48
56Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1:30:38
57Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team1:32:58
58Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb1:33:07
59Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data1:34:35
60Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:35:08
61Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:35:22
62José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin1:37:57
63Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1:38:33
64Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team1:39:51
65Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:40:44
66Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb1:44:30
67Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:51:23
68Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott1:52:16
69Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky1:54:40
70Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team1:55:40
71Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:57:36
72Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:58:03
73Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:58:09
74Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb2:01:26
75Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:01:43
76Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ2:03:01
77Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2:04:30
78Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2:06:25
79Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac2:08:17
80Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ2:08:36
81Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2:11:57
82Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:14:14
83Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac2:14:30
84Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac2:14:53
85Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin2:15:34
86Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team2:15:46
87Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data2:16:34
88Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:20:16
89Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2:21:24
90Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:21:42
91Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team2:22:01
92Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2:22:12
93Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:24:08
94Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo2:24:47
95Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina2:25:10
96Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal2:28:21
97Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2:30:25
98Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:30:26
99Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2:31:40
100Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky2:33:27
101Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data2:34:40
102Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ2:38:26
103Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb2:38:29
104Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:39:23
105Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo2:39:59
106Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ2:41:41
107Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2:44:02
108Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2:44:25
109Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina2:44:44
110Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe2:45:08
111Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2:46:28
112Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2:47:28
113Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
114Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data2:48:13
115Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2:48:42
116Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal2:49:01
117Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2:49:05
118Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:50:24
119Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin2:51:49
120Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2:52:37
121Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo2:52:46
122Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:52:48
123Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:53:25
124Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina2:55:12
125Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors2:55:17
126Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
127Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott2:56:12
128Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:57:18
129Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates2:57:36
130Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:57:49
131Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin2:58:09
132Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:58:33
133Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott2:59:24
134Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team3:00:33
135Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3:01:57
136Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team3:02:46
137Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo3:03:08
138Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3:04:23
139Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina3:04:47
140Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal3:05:33
141Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac3:05:34
142Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe3:06:26
143Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina3:06:41
144Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky3:08:04
145Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac3:08:36
146Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo3:09:06
147Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF3:10:51
148Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott3:11:08
149Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott3:14:10
150Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3:15:57
151Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors3:16:26
152Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data3:16:50
153Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3:17:02
154Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo3:17:30
155Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb3:18:17
156Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3:23:32
157Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors3:23:33
158Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo3:25:45
159Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin3:29:02
160Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb3:31:06
161Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF3:32:40
162Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo3:32:49
163Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe3:32:53
164Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF3:40:27
165Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF3:41:05
166Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3:41:48
167Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3:50:49
168Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina3:52:38
169Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina4:10:10

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors70:19:23
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:02:25
3Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:42
4Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:07:38
5Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:24:32
6Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:38:05
7Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:02:58
8Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina1:07:48
9François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:16:34
10Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1:17:33
11Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky1:17:49
12Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo1:23:02
13Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo1:23:54
14Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:36:09
15Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott1:47:41
16Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2:01:50
17Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2:07:22
18Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:09:39
19Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac2:09:55
20Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin2:10:59
21Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team2:11:11
22Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:15:41
23Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:19:33
24Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb2:33:54
25Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo2:35:24
26Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2:39:27
27Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2:39:50
28Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina2:40:09
29Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:45:49
30Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:48:50
31Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors2:50:42
32Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates2:53:01
33Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina3:00:12
34Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo3:04:31
35Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors3:11:51
36Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo3:12:55
37Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb3:26:31
38Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF3:35:52
39Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF3:36:30

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors325pts
2Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo192
3Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe117
4Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe98
5Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data86
6Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data76
7Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina70
8Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates70
9Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team68
10Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo66
11Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb65
12Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors61
13Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team55
14Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida52
15Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF52
16Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors50
17Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ43
18Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates43
19Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb43
20Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice42
21Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin41
22Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo40
23Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo40
24Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott37
25Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky36
26Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo36
27Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team34
28Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates33
29Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF32
30Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data27
31Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team27
32Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida27
33Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin24
34Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina24
35Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo22
36Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo22
37Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina21
38Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors20
39Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac20
40Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo20
41Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates20
42Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale18
43Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates18
44Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo16
45Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice16
46Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates15
47Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo15
48Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida12
49Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data12
50Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice12
51Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data11
52Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates11
53Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe11
54Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF11
55Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
56Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10
57Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors10
58Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo10
59Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac9
60Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe9
61Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky8
62Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo6
63Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac6
64Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
65Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe6
66Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates6
67Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe6
68Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
69Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky6
70Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data5
71Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors4
72Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac4
73Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4
74Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott4
75Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data4
76Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team3
77Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
78José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe3
79Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky3
80Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3
81Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina3
82Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal3
83Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ2
84Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ2
85Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ2
86Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2
87Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ2
88Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
89Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
90Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott2
91Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors2
92Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
93Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1
94Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team1
95Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina1
96Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal1
97Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1
98Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott1
99Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team-1
100Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb-1
101Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal-4
102Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team-5
103Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb-5
104Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-5
105Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ-5
106Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida-5
107Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin-5

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo44pts
2Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data39
3Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina39
4Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors32
5Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo28
6Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice20
7Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo20
8Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo20
9Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates19
10Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team17
11Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data17
12Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky16
13Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF16
14Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo16
15Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
16Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data13
17Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe13
18Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data12
19Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data12
20Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo12
21Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina12
22Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors11
23Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates11
24Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky10
25Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates10
26Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates9
27Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data9
28Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo9
29Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina9
30Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
31Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team6
32Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb6
33Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo6
34Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
35Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina6
36Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe6
37Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5
38Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac4
39Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal4
40Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
41Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
42Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
43Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
44Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
45Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
46Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina3
47Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe3
48Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
49Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
50Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal3
51Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo3
52Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors3
53Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
54Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team2
55Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb2
56Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ2
57Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
58Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ2
59Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ2
60Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1
61Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1
62Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team1
63Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1
64Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1
65Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1
66Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1
67Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky124pts
2Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team108
3Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data85
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team62
5Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data56
6Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb51
7Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates46
8Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin46
9Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ35
10Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data34
11Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors26
12Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac26
13Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo26
14Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data24
15Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida20
16Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo17
17Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF15
18Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF15
19Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice14
20Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team14
21Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky12
22Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale10
23Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates10
24Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe9
25Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo9
26Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ9
27Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe8
28Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team8
29Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida8
30Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac7
31Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo7
32Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates6
33Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
34Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina6
35Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo6
36Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott5
37Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team4
38Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott4
39Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina4
40Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo4
41Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
42Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
43Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
44Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina3
45Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors3
46Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
47Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team2
48Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2
49Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo2
50Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo2
51Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1
52Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team1
53Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1
54Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
55Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
56Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
57Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors57pts
2Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo33
3Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky32
4Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data29
5Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team27
6Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team26
7Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo26
8Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data25
9Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb23
10Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina22
11Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe20
12Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates19
13Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ19
14Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin19
15Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF19
16Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe17
17Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data14
18Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates14
19Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data14
20Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team13
21Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF13
22Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac13
23Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo13
24Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida12
25Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida11
26Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice11
27Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data11
28Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors10
29Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo10
30Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo10
31Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo9
32Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates9
33Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina9
34Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team8
35Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data8
36Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo8
37Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates8
38Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo7
39Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors7
40Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina7
41Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky6
42Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
43Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates6
44Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe6
45Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice6
46Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina6
47Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates5
48Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors5
49Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott5
50Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
51Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb5
52Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo4
53Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors4
54Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ4
55Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac4
56Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal4
57Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team4
58Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb4
59Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
60Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe4
61Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
62Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
63Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
64Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
65Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
66Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina3
67Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
68Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
69Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal3
70Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo3
71Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
72Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
73Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb2
74Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
75Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ2
76Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky2
77Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ2
78Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2
79Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1
80Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1
81Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1
82Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1
83Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team1
84Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida1
85Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1
86Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1
87Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1
88Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1
89Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors70:19:23
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:02:25
3Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:42
4Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:07:38
5Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:24:32
6Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:38:05
7Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:02:58
8Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina1:07:48
9François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:16:34
10Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1:17:33
11Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky1:17:49
12Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo1:23:02
13Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo1:23:54
14Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:36:09
15Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott1:47:41
16Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2:01:50
17Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2:07:22
18Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:09:39
19Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac2:09:55
20Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin2:10:59
21Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team2:11:11
22Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:15:41
23Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:19:33
24Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb2:33:54
25Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo2:35:24
26Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2:39:27
27Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2:39:50
28Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina2:40:09
29Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:45:49
30Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:48:50
31Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors2:50:42
32Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates2:53:01
33Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina3:00:12
34Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo3:04:31
35Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors3:11:51
36Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo3:12:55
37Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb3:26:31
38Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF3:35:52
39Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF3:36:30

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team211:13:12
2Bahrain-Merida0:36:20
3UAE Team Emirates0:39:37
4AG2R La Mondiale0:39:39
5FDJ0:48:14
6Astana Pro Team0:54:39
7Cannondale-Drapac0:56:56
8Team Sunweb1:08:57
9Trek-Segafredo1:19:39
10BMC Racing Team1:27:03
11Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:28:17
12Team Sky1:30:38
13Quick-Step Floors1:32:05
14Katusha-Alpecin1:53:38
15Dimension Data1:57:06
16Orica-Scott2:02:33
17CCC Sprandi Polkowice2:15:12
18Bora-Hansgrohe2:20:25
19Lotto Soudal2:33:25
20Wilier Triestina4:42:32
21Gazprom – Rusvelo5:10:03
22Bardiani CSF7:44:01

Super teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick-Step Floors457pts
2Bora-Hansgrohe289
3UAE Team Emirates271
4Dimension Data260
5Trek-Segafredo251
6Team Sunweb228
7Movistar Team223
8Bahrain-Merida198
9Orica-Scott188
10Team Sky186
11Lotto Soudal159
12FDJ132
13Wilier Triestina132
14Katusha-Alpecin130
15Gazprom – Rusvelo122
16Astana Pro Team118
17Team LottoNl-Jumbo86
18Cannondale-Drapac82
19AG2R La Mondiale70
20BMC Racing Team70
21Bardiani CSF67
22CCC Sprandi Polkowice48

