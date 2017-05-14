Image 1 of 57 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia Image 2 of 57 Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) and Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 57 Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 57 Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 57 Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 57 Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 57 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) did not crash but his GC hopes vanished on Blockhaus (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 57 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 57 Adam Yates (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 57 Mikel Landa (Team Sky) Image 11 of 57 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) attacks Quintana Image 12 of 57 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) Image 13 of 57 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) Image 14 of 57 Tom Dumoulin and Bauke Mollema (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 57 Jan Polanc (Team UAE Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 57 Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 57 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 57 Movistar leads onto Blockhaus (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 57 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) takes off on the final climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 57 Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 57 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 57 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) dons the maglia rosa (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 57 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 57 Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) chased steadily with Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 57 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) puts in his fatal attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 57 Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 57 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 57 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) Image 29 of 57 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) attacks Image 30 of 57 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) leads Tom Dumoulin to the line Image 31 of 57 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) attacks Quintana Image 32 of 57 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) puts in his fatal attack Image 33 of 57 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) about to be reeled in by Dumoulin Image 34 of 57 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) Image 35 of 57 Movistar sets the pace (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 57 Movistar sets the pace (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 57 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 57 The day's breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 57 Movistar leads the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 57 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) fights his way to the finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 57 Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) had his maglia rosa slip away on Blockhaus (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 57 Movistar set the pace for Nairo Quintana Image 43 of 57 Movistar set the pace for Nairo Quintana Image 44 of 57 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia Image 45 of 57 Heading to the start line of stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 46 of 57 The 2017 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 47 of 57 Heading out on stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 48 of 57 The 2017 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 49 of 57 The break on stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 50 of 57 BMC Racing chasing hard (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 51 of 57 Pierre Rolland (Cannondale Drapac) leads the chase (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 52 of 57 Pierre Rolland (Cannondale Drapac) leads the chase (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 53 of 57 The main break on stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 54 of 57 Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) drives the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 55 of 57 Bob Jungels (QuickStep Floors) in pink (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 56 of 57 QuickStep at the start of stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 57 of 57 The 2017 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele)

If the first summit finish of the Giro d'Italia, on Mount Etna on Tuesday, was an uneventful and anticlimactic affair, the second one on Blockhaus on stage 9 was the polar opposite. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) stamped his authority on the race with a commanding victory that put him into the maglia rosa on a day that saw huge time gaps between the overall favourites, some of which were due to a crash caused by a motorbike before the climb had even begun.

Team Sky's race was left in tatters as Geraint Thomas and Mikel Landa both hit the deck, along with Adam Yates (Orica-Scott), when Sunweb's Wilco Kelderman collided with the police moto that was parked at the side of the road.

Quintana’s Movistar team were unaffected and they led onto the brutal 13.5km first-category ascent, setting a fierce pace to tee up the Colombian, who made the first of many attacks with 6.6km to go and was alone with a 24-second lead by the finish line.

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), who had followed Quintana's opening move with Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), finished in second place with Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) for company. 2016 champion Nibali, who had responded so calmly to Quintana's first few digs, got into difficulty when the Colombian made his race-winning move on the 14 per cent gradients inside the final 5km, and he eventually faded to fifth, losing a minute.

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), who rode most of the climb with Dumoulin before losing contact in the final 2km, finished fourth at 41 seconds. Behind him riders came in one-by-one on a day when the Giro truly exploded into life.

Quintana inherits the maglia rosa from Bob Jungels, who struggled as soon as the gradients ramped up in the final 10km of the 13.5km final climb. The Quick-Step rider eventually lost 3:30, joining a long list of hopefuls who were dealt severe blows – Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) and Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) both lost over two minutes, while BMC's Tejay van Garderen lost 3:46.

The damage was worse for Thomas, Landa, and Yates, though through no fault of their own. Landa remounted quicker than Thomas, who revealed he had to pop his shoulder back into its socket, but was clearly physically hampered and ended up losing nearly 27 minutes. Thomas fought bravely and had teammates to pace him up the climb, but he lost 5 minutes and with it any realistic shot at the podium. Yates was up and away much quicker than the others but he struggled alone for most of the climb and lost 4:39.

Quintana, who picked up 10 bonus seconds for the stage win, now leads the general classification by 28 seconds over Pinot, with Dumoulin at 30 seconds. Mollema (51 seconds) and Nibali (1:10) follow, with Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R-La Mondiale) the only other rider within two minutes of Quintana.

Blockhaus

The carnage began before the foot of the climb had even been reached. The pace was high on the approach as the GC teams looked to secure a strong position in the peloton, but a police motorbike was parked by the side of the road – not on the grass verge but on the tarmac itself. Wilco Kelderman couldn't avoid shouldering into it and soon more than 10 riders were on the deck, including Thomas and Landa, whose Sky team had set up shop on the left hand side of the road.

Landa was up and away quickly - as was Yates - but it soon became clear he was in a bad way, and the Sky team dropped back to crowd around Thomas, who began a long fight to limit his losses.

Movistar, who had worked on the front of the bunch for the previous 50km, were in no mood to be distracted from their plans and they led onto the climb in numbers, setting a strong pace that saw the peloton quickly thin out. The early slopes of the 13.5km Blockhaus climb were fairly manageable but they ramped to nearly 10 per cent – and then barely let up – with around 10km to go. It was there that the race leader Jungels began to struggle, and he soon lost the wheel.

The selection process was dramatic as suddenly only 11 riders were left out front. Quintana was there with his teammates Winner Anacona and Andrey Amador leading the way, while Kruijswijk, Pinot, Mollema, Pozzovivo, Dumoulin, Formolo, and Zakarin all sat in the wheels. Van Garderen was a victim of the harsher gradients and dropped back to join forces with Jungels, though the gap would only go one way. Zakarin and Formolo were the next riders to lose contact.

With 6.6km to go Quintana said 'muchas gracias' to his teammates and put in the first attack of the climb. Nibali, amazingly with his arms folded over his bars as if he were riding solo on the flat, closed the gap with assuredness, and Pinot was also alive to it. They looked like the strongest three and they rode away.

Pinot put in a small dig himself but it was Quintana who repeatedly accelerated as the trio gained 20 seconds. Nibali, seated all the time, shut the Colombian down each time with apparent ease but, after a brief respite under the 5km to go banner, the gradients were about to hit 14 per cent. And it's there that the elastic snapped as Quintana surged once more.

This time Nibali couldn't claw his way back, and it soon emerged he was struggling himself, at which point Pinot put in an attack of his own and dropped the 2016 champion. Nibali was soon caught by Dumoulin and Mollema, who had emerged as the strongest of the chasers, and it wasn't long before Nibali lost contact with them, too. Dumoulin then rode up to Pinot, making the bridge as Mollema was losing the wheel inside the final 2km.

Up the road Quintana looked fresh as he sprang out of the saddle again under the flamme rouge. He had a lead of 30 seconds and the stage win was pretty much in the bag. He rounded one final tricky corner as the road ducked downhill before sprinting on the rise for the line, fighting for every second, but letting out a huge smile as he crossed the line.

How it unfolded

With a short stage, only 149 kilometres, and a very nasty finish, the day's breakaway would be a futile affair. But almost immediately a group got away nonetheless: Alexey Tstatevich (Gazprom-RusVelo), Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), Marco Marcato (UAE Team Emirates), Omar Fraile (Dimension Data), Jan Tratnik (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Matteo Montaguti (AG2R La Mondiale), Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana), Matteo Busato (Wilier-Triestina) and Iljo Keisse (Quick-Step Floors) had trouble establishing a gap but soon got away successfully.

Three riders tried to join them: Pierre Rolland (Cannondale), Tomasz Marczynski (Lotto Soudal), and Sacha Modolo (UAE Team Emirates) dangled in between, as the group took off and the peloton turned things down a notch.

The trio was unable to make much headway, and so Cannondale turned on the turbo and started giving chase. The gap to the first group had grown to 4 minutes, and the American team brought it down a minute, as the three in the middle came nearer to the break group.

Finally, the three made contact with the lead group, to the latter's displeasure. Rolland was too good a climber and could easily destroy the chances of the others in the group. However, at 10:33 down, he was too far back to be a worry for the GC candidates. With 89km to go, the gap was 2:51.

Cannondale had done their job and retired from the lead work, with Movistar taking over the work. The long hard chase may have cost Rolland though, as he appeared to struggle at bit at the back of the break group.

The gap was coming steadily down, and was at about 2.30 at the halfway mark, and continued to fall. The two-minute marker came with 68km left. It went back up again, though, with Movistar still at the head of the field.

The cat-and-mouse continued, with the gap growing and shrinking. Fraile took the second intermediate sprint, at the top of a hill in Chieti and the peloton leisurely following at 2:38. From there, though, the speed picked up, the peloton lined out and the gap came down under the two-minute mark. It hit the one minute mark with 34 km left, Movistar still doing the work.

Bahrain Merida and Sky moved up to the front, and the lead group started up the climb with just over 30 seconds. That lead group soon started falling apart, as Marczynski, Tratnik and Rolland were the first to take off, and the rest were caught with about 24 km to go.

The new leading trio held onto a 10 to 13-second gap, but Rolland was soon out of the group as the field approached. Movistar caught them with 22 km left and turned on the speed yet again. Numerous riders started falling off the back but then the motorbike suddenly appeared, sending the Giro into chaos once more.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 3:44:51 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:24 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:41 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:00 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:18 7 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:02:02 8 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:14 9 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:02:28 10 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:35 11 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:02:43 12 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 13 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:00 14 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:28 15 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:30 16 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:46 17 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 18 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 19 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:03 20 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:04:17 21 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:04:28 22 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:04:38 23 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:04:39 24 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina 26 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 27 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 28 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:06 29 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:05:08 30 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 31 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 32 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:06:08 33 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 0:06:50 34 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 35 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 36 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 37 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:01 38 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:20 39 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 40 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:07:58 41 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 0:08:16 42 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:49 43 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 0:09:14 45 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:09:24 46 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:09:32 47 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 48 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:10:58 49 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:10 50 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 51 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:12:01 52 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:13:15 53 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 0:13:18 54 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 55 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 0:14:32 56 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 57 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 58 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 59 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 60 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 61 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 62 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:15:07 63 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 64 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 65 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 66 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 67 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 68 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:27 69 Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:40 70 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:32 71 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 72 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 0:17:17 74 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 75 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 76 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 77 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 78 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 79 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:18:06 80 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:40 81 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 82 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:16 83 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:20:10 84 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 85 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 86 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 87 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 88 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 89 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 90 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 91 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:21:03 92 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 93 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 94 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 95 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina 96 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 97 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 98 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 99 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 100 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:21:27 101 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:21:59 102 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:22:06 103 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:22:09 104 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 105 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 106 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:22:16 107 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 108 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:22:22 109 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 110 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:22:24 111 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:23:31 112 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:23:51 113 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:24:55 114 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 115 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 116 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 117 Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 118 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 119 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 120 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:25:32 121 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:26:37 122 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 123 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 124 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 125 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 126 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 127 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 128 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 129 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 130 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 131 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 132 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 133 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 134 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 135 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 136 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 137 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 138 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 139 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 140 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 141 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 142 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 143 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 144 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 145 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 146 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 147 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott 148 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 149 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 150 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 151 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 152 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 153 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 154 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 155 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 156 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 157 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 158 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 159 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 160 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 161 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 162 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 163 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 164 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 165 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 0:26:56 166 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:27:08 167 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:27:19 168 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:27:50 169 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 170 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 171 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 172 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:27:56 173 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 174 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 175 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:27:59 176 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 177 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:29:49 178 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 179 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:31:08 180 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 181 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 182 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 183 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 184 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:31:23 185 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:31:32 186 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:31:41 187 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:31:52 188 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:34:05 189 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 190 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:35:18 DNF Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 15 pts 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 12 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 9 4 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 8 5 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 8 6 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 8 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 7 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 10 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 4 11 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 12 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 2 13 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1 14 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 1 15 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1 16 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team -5 17 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb -5

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) - Blockhaus, km. 149 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 35 pts 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 18 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 12 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 9 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 7 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 2 8 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Intermediate Sprint - Vasto, km. 18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10 pts 2 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 6 3 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 3 4 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 5 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 1

Intermediate Sprint - Chieti, km. 91 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 10 pts 2 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 6 3 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 4 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 2 5 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 10 pts 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 8 3 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 8 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 5 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 6 6 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 4 8 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 3 9 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 10 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 11 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 2 12 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 13 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 14 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 11:21:33 2 Astana Pro Team 0:03:10 3 FDJ 0:05:06 4 UAE Team Emirates 0:08:24 5 AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:08 6 Cannondale-Drapac 0:10:41 7 Trek-Segafredo 0:12:11 8 Bahrain-Merida 0:12:18 9 BMC Racing Team 0:12:33 10 Team Sunweb 0:12:59 11 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:14:01 12 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:16:58 13 Dimension Data 0:17:53 14 Quick-Step Floors 0:20:34 15 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:51 16 Team Sky 0:24:04 17 Orica-Scott 0:24:15 18 Lotto Soudal 0:27:38 19 Katusha-Alpecin 0:27:52 20 Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:36:13 21 Wilier Triestina 0:41:04 22 Bardiani CSF 0:54:12

Super teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 55 pts 2 FDJ 42 3 Team Sunweb 25 4 Astana Pro Team 21 5 Trek-Segafredo 18 6 Bahrain-Merida 14 7 AG2R La Mondiale 14 8 Gazprom – Rusvelo 10 9 Dimension Data 9 10 Katusha-Alpecin 8 11 Cannondale-Drapac 8 12 UAE Team Emirates 5 13 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 14 Wilier Triestina 3 15 Quick-Step Floors 1 16 Lotto Soudal 1 17 BMC Racing Team 18 Bora-Hansgrohe 19 Orica-Scott 20 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 21 Team Sky 22 Bardiani CSF

General classification after stage 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 42:06:09 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:28 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:30 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:51 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:10 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:28 7 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:28 8 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:45 9 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:02:53 10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:06 11 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:03:15 12 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:30 13 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:56 14 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:32 15 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:46 16 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:04:49 17 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:05:14 18 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:52 19 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:13 20 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:07:38 21 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:24 22 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 0:08:26 23 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:45 24 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:10:14 25 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:10:42 26 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:11:22 27 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina 0:12:52 28 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:26 29 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:54 30 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:14:11 31 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:14 32 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:16:50 33 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 0:16:58 34 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 0:18:35 35 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:18:46 36 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:19:29 37 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:19:52 38 Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:59 39 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:23:30 40 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:23:36 41 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:45 42 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:26:03 43 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:07 44 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 0:27:06 45 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 0:27:52 46 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:35 47 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:28:49 48 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:29:18 49 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:31:04 50 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 0:31:36 51 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:31:56 52 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:31:57 53 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 0:32:21 54 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:32:45 55 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:33:26 56 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:33:37 57 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 0:33:49 58 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:34:17 59 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 0:35:09 60 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:35:30 61 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:35:39 62 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:35:44 63 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 0:35:47 64 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 65 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:36:48 66 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:37:22 67 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:38:13 68 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:39:03 69 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:39:29 70 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:40:29 71 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:40:39 72 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:40:49 73 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:41:07 74 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:41:11 75 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:42:11 76 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 0:42:31 77 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:42:42 78 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:44:07 79 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:44:44 80 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:45:18 81 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:45:32 82 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:48:57 83 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:49:16 84 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:49:28 85 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:50:18 86 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:50:31 87 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 0:51:14 88 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:51:24 89 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:52:24 90 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:52:32 91 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:53:07 92 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:53:09 93 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:54:24 94 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:54:45 95 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:54:51 96 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:54:55 97 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:56:04 98 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:58:09 99 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:58:18 100 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:59:32 101 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:59:36 102 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:59:40 103 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:59:59 104 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:00:36 105 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 1:00:51 106 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1:01:00 107 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 1:01:58 108 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:02:04 109 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 1:02:44 110 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 1:03:36 111 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 1:04:04 112 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:05:13 113 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 1:05:20 114 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:05:24 115 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:05:34 116 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1:05:51 117 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 1:05:53 118 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:05:56 119 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:06:06 120 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 1:06:18 121 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:06:23 122 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 1:06:58 123 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 1:07:12 124 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 1:08:11 125 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 126 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 127 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:09:10 128 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 1:09:28 129 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:10:01 130 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:10:04 131 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:10:52 132 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 1:10:54 133 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:11:30 134 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 1:11:48 135 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 1:11:59 136 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:12:00 137 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 138 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:12:44 139 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 1:12:46 140 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 1:12:56 141 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 1:13:33 142 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:13:37 143 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1:13:47 144 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1:14:11 145 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:14:16 146 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1:14:31 147 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina 1:15:16 148 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 1:15:29 149 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 1:16:07 150 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:16:09 151 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:16:48 152 Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 1:16:56 153 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 1:17:06 154 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott 1:17:41 155 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:18:43 156 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 1:19:50 157 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 1:20:15 158 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 1:20:20 159 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:20:51 160 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 1:20:53 161 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:21:02 162 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:21:50 163 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1:22:16 164 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:22:25 165 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 1:22:49 166 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:24:28 167 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:25:10 168 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1:25:33 169 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:26:05 170 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 1:26:42 171 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 1:27:12 172 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:27:13 173 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:28:36 174 Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina 1:28:44 175 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:29:02 176 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:29:49 177 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 1:30:19 178 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 1:30:32 179 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:32:39 180 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 1:32:50 181 Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 1:34:26 182 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:35:42 183 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 1:36:48 184 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:37:33 185 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:39:20 186 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 1:39:57 187 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:40:47 188 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:49:08 189 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 1:52:19 190 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:00:18

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 191 pts 2 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 160 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 129 4 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 100 5 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 98 6 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 78 7 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 76 8 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 68 9 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 60 10 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 57 11 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 52 12 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 46 13 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 43 14 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 43 15 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 42 16 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 40 17 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 40 18 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 39 19 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 36 20 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 35 21 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 34 22 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 28 23 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 27 24 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 27 25 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 27 26 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 25 27 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 24 28 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 24 29 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 24 30 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 24 31 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 24 32 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 23 33 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 22 34 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 22 35 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 21 36 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 20 37 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 20 38 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 20 39 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 20 40 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 20 41 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 19 42 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 16 43 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 16 44 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 15 45 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 14 46 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 13 47 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 12 48 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 12 49 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 50 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 51 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 10 52 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 53 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 10 54 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 8 55 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 56 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 6 57 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 58 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 59 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 60 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 5 61 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 62 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 4 63 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 64 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 65 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 4 66 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 4 67 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 3 68 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 3 69 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 3 70 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3 71 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 72 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 2 73 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 2 74 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 75 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 76 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 2 77 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott 2 78 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 79 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1 80 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1 81 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 82 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 1 83 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1 84 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 1 85 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1 86 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 1 87 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 44 pts 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 35 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 27 4 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 23 5 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 19 6 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 18 7 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 16 8 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 15 9 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 12 11 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 12 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 9 13 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 9 14 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 15 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 8 16 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 7 17 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 7 18 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 19 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 20 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 6 21 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 22 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 6 23 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 6 24 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 25 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 4 26 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 27 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 28 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 29 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 3 30 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 3 31 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 2 32 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 2 33 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 34 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 35 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2 36 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 2 37 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 1 38 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1 39 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 40 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 1 41 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 37 pts 2 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 29 3 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 28 4 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 28 5 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 20 6 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 20 7 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 17 8 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 16 9 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 14 10 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 11 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 12 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 12 13 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 12 14 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 12 15 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 11 16 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 17 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 10 18 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 9 19 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 9 20 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 9 21 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 9 22 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 23 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 24 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 25 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 26 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 27 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 3 28 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 29 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 30 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 31 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 32 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 3 33 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 2 34 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 35 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 2 36 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 2 37 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 38 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 2 39 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 1 40 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 41 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 34 pts 2 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 29 3 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 23 4 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 5 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 19 6 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 19 7 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 18 8 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 18 9 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 17 10 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 17 11 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 13 13 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 13 14 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 11 15 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 11 16 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 11 17 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 10 18 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 10 19 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 10 20 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 10 21 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 9 22 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 8 23 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 8 24 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 8 25 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 8 26 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 27 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 7 28 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 7 29 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 7 30 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 7 31 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 6 32 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 33 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 34 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 35 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 5 36 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 37 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 38 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 5 39 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 4 40 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 4 41 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 42 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 43 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 4 44 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 45 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 3 46 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 3 47 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 3 48 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 49 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 50 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 51 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 3 52 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 53 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 54 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 55 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 56 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 57 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 2 58 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 59 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 1 60 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 1 61 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 1 62 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 63 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1 64 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1 65 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 42:08:54 2 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:45 3 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:01 4 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:02:04 5 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:39 6 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:00 7 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina 0:10:07 8 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:14:05 9 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:50 10 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:29:12 11 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:31:32 12 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:32:59 13 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 0:33:02 14 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:34:37 15 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:38:22 16 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:46:12 17 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:46:43 18 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:47:33 19 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 0:48:29 20 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:50:22 21 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:50:24 22 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:52:06 23 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:55:33 24 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:59:19 25 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 1:00:51 26 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:02:28 27 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:02:49 28 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1:03:06 29 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 1:03:08 30 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 1:04:13 31 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:06:25 32 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 1:09:14 33 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina 1:12:31 34 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 1:17:30 35 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 1:17:35 36 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:19:40 37 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 1:20:04 38 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:23:20 39 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:25:51 40 Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina 1:25:59 41 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:27:04 42 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 1:27:34 43 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 1:27:47 44 Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 1:31:41 45 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:34:48

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 126:26:41 2 Astana Pro Team 0:06:15 3 UAE Team Emirates 0:07:57 4 Cannondale-Drapac 0:10:44 5 FDJ 0:15:13 6 AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:59 7 Bahrain-Merida 0:17:04 8 Team Sunweb 0:20:49 9 BMC Racing Team 0:22:45 10 Trek-Segafredo 0:26:09 11 Team Sky 0:33:16 12 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:37:50 13 Dimension Data 0:39:36 14 Quick-Step Floors 0:48:04 15 Lotto Soudal 0:53:48 16 Katusha-Alpecin 1:02:28 17 Orica-Scott 1:03:37 18 Bora-Hansgrohe 1:07:41 19 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:12:24 20 Gazprom – Rusvelo 1:29:53 21 Wilier Triestina 1:51:31 22 Bardiani CSF 2:41:08