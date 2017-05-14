Giro d'Italia: Quintana conquers Blockhaus
Sky's hopes evaporate in a crash
If the first summit finish of the Giro d'Italia, on Mount Etna on Tuesday, was an uneventful and anticlimactic affair, the second one on Blockhaus on stage 9 was the polar opposite. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) stamped his authority on the race with a commanding victory that put him into the maglia rosa on a day that saw huge time gaps between the overall favourites, some of which were due to a crash caused by a motorbike before the climb had even begun.
Team Sky's race was left in tatters as Geraint Thomas and Mikel Landa both hit the deck, along with Adam Yates (Orica-Scott), when Sunweb's Wilco Kelderman collided with the police moto that was parked at the side of the road.
Quintana’s Movistar team were unaffected and they led onto the brutal 13.5km first-category ascent, setting a fierce pace to tee up the Colombian, who made the first of many attacks with 6.6km to go and was alone with a 24-second lead by the finish line.
Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), who had followed Quintana's opening move with Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), finished in second place with Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) for company. 2016 champion Nibali, who had responded so calmly to Quintana's first few digs, got into difficulty when the Colombian made his race-winning move on the 14 per cent gradients inside the final 5km, and he eventually faded to fifth, losing a minute.
Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), who rode most of the climb with Dumoulin before losing contact in the final 2km, finished fourth at 41 seconds. Behind him riders came in one-by-one on a day when the Giro truly exploded into life.
Quintana inherits the maglia rosa from Bob Jungels, who struggled as soon as the gradients ramped up in the final 10km of the 13.5km final climb. The Quick-Step rider eventually lost 3:30, joining a long list of hopefuls who were dealt severe blows – Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) and Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) both lost over two minutes, while BMC's Tejay van Garderen lost 3:46.
The damage was worse for Thomas, Landa, and Yates, though through no fault of their own. Landa remounted quicker than Thomas, who revealed he had to pop his shoulder back into its socket, but was clearly physically hampered and ended up losing nearly 27 minutes. Thomas fought bravely and had teammates to pace him up the climb, but he lost 5 minutes and with it any realistic shot at the podium. Yates was up and away much quicker than the others but he struggled alone for most of the climb and lost 4:39.
Quintana, who picked up 10 bonus seconds for the stage win, now leads the general classification by 28 seconds over Pinot, with Dumoulin at 30 seconds. Mollema (51 seconds) and Nibali (1:10) follow, with Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R-La Mondiale) the only other rider within two minutes of Quintana.
Blockhaus
The carnage began before the foot of the climb had even been reached. The pace was high on the approach as the GC teams looked to secure a strong position in the peloton, but a police motorbike was parked by the side of the road – not on the grass verge but on the tarmac itself. Wilco Kelderman couldn't avoid shouldering into it and soon more than 10 riders were on the deck, including Thomas and Landa, whose Sky team had set up shop on the left hand side of the road.
Landa was up and away quickly - as was Yates - but it soon became clear he was in a bad way, and the Sky team dropped back to crowd around Thomas, who began a long fight to limit his losses.
Movistar, who had worked on the front of the bunch for the previous 50km, were in no mood to be distracted from their plans and they led onto the climb in numbers, setting a strong pace that saw the peloton quickly thin out. The early slopes of the 13.5km Blockhaus climb were fairly manageable but they ramped to nearly 10 per cent – and then barely let up – with around 10km to go. It was there that the race leader Jungels began to struggle, and he soon lost the wheel.
The selection process was dramatic as suddenly only 11 riders were left out front. Quintana was there with his teammates Winner Anacona and Andrey Amador leading the way, while Kruijswijk, Pinot, Mollema, Pozzovivo, Dumoulin, Formolo, and Zakarin all sat in the wheels. Van Garderen was a victim of the harsher gradients and dropped back to join forces with Jungels, though the gap would only go one way. Zakarin and Formolo were the next riders to lose contact.
With 6.6km to go Quintana said 'muchas gracias' to his teammates and put in the first attack of the climb. Nibali, amazingly with his arms folded over his bars as if he were riding solo on the flat, closed the gap with assuredness, and Pinot was also alive to it. They looked like the strongest three and they rode away.
Pinot put in a small dig himself but it was Quintana who repeatedly accelerated as the trio gained 20 seconds. Nibali, seated all the time, shut the Colombian down each time with apparent ease but, after a brief respite under the 5km to go banner, the gradients were about to hit 14 per cent. And it's there that the elastic snapped as Quintana surged once more.
This time Nibali couldn't claw his way back, and it soon emerged he was struggling himself, at which point Pinot put in an attack of his own and dropped the 2016 champion. Nibali was soon caught by Dumoulin and Mollema, who had emerged as the strongest of the chasers, and it wasn't long before Nibali lost contact with them, too. Dumoulin then rode up to Pinot, making the bridge as Mollema was losing the wheel inside the final 2km.
Up the road Quintana looked fresh as he sprang out of the saddle again under the flamme rouge. He had a lead of 30 seconds and the stage win was pretty much in the bag. He rounded one final tricky corner as the road ducked downhill before sprinting on the rise for the line, fighting for every second, but letting out a huge smile as he crossed the line.
How it unfolded
With a short stage, only 149 kilometres, and a very nasty finish, the day's breakaway would be a futile affair. But almost immediately a group got away nonetheless: Alexey Tstatevich (Gazprom-RusVelo), Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), Marco Marcato (UAE Team Emirates), Omar Fraile (Dimension Data), Jan Tratnik (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Matteo Montaguti (AG2R La Mondiale), Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana), Matteo Busato (Wilier-Triestina) and Iljo Keisse (Quick-Step Floors) had trouble establishing a gap but soon got away successfully.
Three riders tried to join them: Pierre Rolland (Cannondale), Tomasz Marczynski (Lotto Soudal), and Sacha Modolo (UAE Team Emirates) dangled in between, as the group took off and the peloton turned things down a notch.
The trio was unable to make much headway, and so Cannondale turned on the turbo and started giving chase. The gap to the first group had grown to 4 minutes, and the American team brought it down a minute, as the three in the middle came nearer to the break group.
Finally, the three made contact with the lead group, to the latter's displeasure. Rolland was too good a climber and could easily destroy the chances of the others in the group. However, at 10:33 down, he was too far back to be a worry for the GC candidates. With 89km to go, the gap was 2:51.
Cannondale had done their job and retired from the lead work, with Movistar taking over the work. The long hard chase may have cost Rolland though, as he appeared to struggle at bit at the back of the break group.
The gap was coming steadily down, and was at about 2.30 at the halfway mark, and continued to fall. The two-minute marker came with 68km left. It went back up again, though, with Movistar still at the head of the field.
The cat-and-mouse continued, with the gap growing and shrinking. Fraile took the second intermediate sprint, at the top of a hill in Chieti and the peloton leisurely following at 2:38. From there, though, the speed picked up, the peloton lined out and the gap came down under the two-minute mark. It hit the one minute mark with 34 km left, Movistar still doing the work.
Bahrain Merida and Sky moved up to the front, and the lead group started up the climb with just over 30 seconds. That lead group soon started falling apart, as Marczynski, Tratnik and Rolland were the first to take off, and the rest were caught with about 24 km to go.
The new leading trio held onto a 10 to 13-second gap, but Rolland was soon out of the group as the field approached. Movistar caught them with 22 km left and turned on the speed yet again. Numerous riders started falling off the back but then the motorbike suddenly appeared, sending the Giro into chaos once more.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|3:44:51
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:24
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:41
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:00
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:18
|7
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:02
|8
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:14
|9
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|0:02:28
|10
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:35
|11
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:02:43
|12
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:00
|14
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:28
|15
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:30
|16
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:46
|17
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|19
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:03
|20
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:04:17
|21
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:04:28
|22
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:04:38
|23
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:04:39
|24
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|26
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|27
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|28
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:06
|29
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:05:08
|30
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|31
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:06:08
|33
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:06:50
|34
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|35
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|36
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|37
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:01
|38
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:20
|39
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|40
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:07:58
|41
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:08:16
|42
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:49
|43
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|0:09:14
|45
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:09:24
|46
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:09:32
|47
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|48
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:10:58
|49
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:10
|50
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|51
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:01
|52
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:13:15
|53
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|0:13:18
|54
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|55
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:14:32
|56
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|57
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|58
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|59
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|60
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|61
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|62
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:07
|63
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|65
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|66
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|67
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|68
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:27
|69
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:40
|70
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:32
|71
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|72
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:17:17
|74
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|75
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|76
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|77
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|78
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|79
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:18:06
|80
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:40
|81
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|82
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:16
|83
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:20:10
|84
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|85
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|86
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|87
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|88
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|89
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|90
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|91
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:21:03
|92
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|93
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|94
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|96
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|97
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|98
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|99
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|100
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:27
|101
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:21:59
|102
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:22:06
|103
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:22:09
|104
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|105
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|106
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:22:16
|107
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|108
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:22:22
|109
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|110
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:24
|111
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:23:31
|112
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|0:23:51
|113
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:55
|114
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|115
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|116
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|117
|Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|118
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|119
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|120
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:25:32
|121
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:26:37
|122
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|123
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|124
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|125
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|126
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|127
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|128
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|129
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|130
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|131
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|132
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|133
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|134
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|135
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|136
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|137
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|138
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|139
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|140
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|141
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|142
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|143
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|144
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|145
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|146
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|147
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|148
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|149
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|150
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|151
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|152
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|153
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|154
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|155
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|156
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|157
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|158
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|159
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|160
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|161
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|162
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|163
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|164
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|165
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|0:26:56
|166
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:27:08
|167
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:27:19
|168
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:27:50
|169
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|170
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|171
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|172
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:27:56
|173
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|174
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|175
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:27:59
|176
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|177
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:29:49
|178
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|179
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:31:08
|180
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|181
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|182
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|183
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|184
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:31:23
|185
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:31:32
|186
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:31:41
|187
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:31:52
|188
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:34:05
|189
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|190
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:35:18
|DNF
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|12
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|9
|4
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|8
|5
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|8
|6
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|8
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|10
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|4
|11
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|12
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|2
|13
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|14
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|1
|15
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|16
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|-5
|17
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|35
|pts
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|18
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|12
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|7
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|2
|8
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|6
|3
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|3
|4
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|5
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|10
|pts
|2
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|6
|3
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|4
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|5
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|8
|3
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|8
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|5
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|6
|6
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|8
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|3
|9
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|10
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|11
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|12
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|13
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|14
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|11:21:33
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:10
|3
|FDJ
|0:05:06
|4
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:08:24
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:08
|6
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:10:41
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:11
|8
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:18
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:12:33
|10
|Team Sunweb
|0:12:59
|11
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:14:01
|12
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:16:58
|13
|Dimension Data
|0:17:53
|14
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:20:34
|15
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:23:51
|16
|Team Sky
|0:24:04
|17
|Orica-Scott
|0:24:15
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|0:27:38
|19
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:27:52
|20
|Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:36:13
|21
|Wilier Triestina
|0:41:04
|22
|Bardiani CSF
|0:54:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|55
|pts
|2
|FDJ
|42
|3
|Team Sunweb
|25
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|21
|5
|Trek-Segafredo
|18
|6
|Bahrain-Merida
|14
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|8
|Gazprom – Rusvelo
|10
|9
|Dimension Data
|9
|10
|Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|11
|Cannondale-Drapac
|8
|12
|UAE Team Emirates
|5
|13
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|14
|Wilier Triestina
|3
|15
|Quick-Step Floors
|1
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|1
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|18
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|19
|Orica-Scott
|20
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|21
|Team Sky
|22
|Bardiani CSF
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|42:06:09
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:28
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:30
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:51
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:10
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:28
|7
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:28
|8
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:45
|9
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:02:53
|10
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:06
|11
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:15
|12
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:30
|13
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:56
|14
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:32
|15
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:46
|16
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:04:49
|17
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:05:14
|18
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:52
|19
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:13
|20
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:38
|21
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:08:24
|22
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:08:26
|23
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:08:45
|24
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:10:14
|25
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|0:10:42
|26
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:11:22
|27
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|0:12:52
|28
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:26
|29
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:54
|30
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:11
|31
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:14
|32
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:16:50
|33
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:16:58
|34
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|0:18:35
|35
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:18:46
|36
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:19:29
|37
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:19:52
|38
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:59
|39
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:23:30
|40
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:23:36
|41
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:45
|42
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:26:03
|43
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:07
|44
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|0:27:06
|45
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|0:27:52
|46
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:35
|47
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:28:49
|48
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:18
|49
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:31:04
|50
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:31:36
|51
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:31:56
|52
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:31:57
|53
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|0:32:21
|54
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:32:45
|55
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:33:26
|56
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:33:37
|57
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:33:49
|58
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:34:17
|59
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:35:09
|60
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:35:30
|61
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:35:39
|62
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:35:44
|63
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:35:47
|64
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|65
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:36:48
|66
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:37:22
|67
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:38:13
|68
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:39:03
|69
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:39:29
|70
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:40:29
|71
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:40:39
|72
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:40:49
|73
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:41:07
|74
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:41:11
|75
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:42:11
|76
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|0:42:31
|77
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:42:42
|78
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:44:07
|79
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:44:44
|80
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:45:18
|81
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:45:32
|82
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:48:57
|83
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:49:16
|84
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:49:28
|85
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:50:18
|86
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:50:31
|87
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|0:51:14
|88
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:51:24
|89
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:52:24
|90
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:52:32
|91
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:53:07
|92
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:53:09
|93
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:54:24
|94
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:54:45
|95
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:54:51
|96
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:54:55
|97
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:56:04
|98
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:58:09
|99
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:58:18
|100
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:59:32
|101
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:59:36
|102
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:59:40
|103
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:59:59
|104
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:00:36
|105
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|1:00:51
|106
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:01:00
|107
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|1:01:58
|108
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:02:04
|109
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|1:02:44
|110
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:03:36
|111
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|1:04:04
|112
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:05:13
|113
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|1:05:20
|114
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:05:24
|115
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:05:34
|116
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|1:05:51
|117
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|1:05:53
|118
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:05:56
|119
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:06:06
|120
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|1:06:18
|121
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:06:23
|122
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|1:06:58
|123
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|1:07:12
|124
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:08:11
|125
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|126
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|127
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:09:10
|128
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|1:09:28
|129
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:10:01
|130
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:10:04
|131
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:10:52
|132
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|1:10:54
|133
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:11:30
|134
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:11:48
|135
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|1:11:59
|136
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:12:00
|137
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|138
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:12:44
|139
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|1:12:46
|140
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|1:12:56
|141
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|1:13:33
|142
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:13:37
|143
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1:13:47
|144
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:14:11
|145
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:14:16
|146
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:14:31
|147
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|1:15:16
|148
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|1:15:29
|149
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|1:16:07
|150
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:16:09
|151
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:16:48
|152
|Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:16:56
|153
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|1:17:06
|154
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|1:17:41
|155
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:18:43
|156
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:19:50
|157
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|1:20:15
|158
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|1:20:20
|159
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:20:51
|160
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|1:20:53
|161
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:21:02
|162
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:21:50
|163
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1:22:16
|164
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:22:25
|165
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|1:22:49
|166
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:24:28
|167
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:25:10
|168
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1:25:33
|169
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:26:05
|170
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|1:26:42
|171
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|1:27:12
|172
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:27:13
|173
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:28:36
|174
|Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina
|1:28:44
|175
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:29:02
|176
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:29:49
|177
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|1:30:19
|178
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|1:30:32
|179
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:32:39
|180
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|1:32:50
|181
|Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|1:34:26
|182
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:35:42
|183
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:36:48
|184
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:37:33
|185
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:39:20
|186
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|1:39:57
|187
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:40:47
|188
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:49:08
|189
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|1:52:19
|190
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:00:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|191
|pts
|2
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|160
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|129
|4
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|100
|5
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|98
|6
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|78
|7
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|76
|8
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|68
|9
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|60
|10
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|57
|11
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|52
|12
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|46
|13
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|43
|14
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|43
|15
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|42
|16
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|40
|17
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|40
|18
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|39
|19
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|36
|20
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|35
|21
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|34
|22
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|28
|23
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|24
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|27
|25
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|27
|26
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|25
|27
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|24
|28
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|24
|29
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|24
|30
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|24
|31
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|24
|32
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|23
|33
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|22
|34
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|22
|35
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|21
|36
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|20
|37
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|38
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|20
|39
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|20
|40
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|20
|41
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|19
|42
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|43
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|16
|44
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|45
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|46
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|13
|47
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|48
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|12
|49
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|50
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|51
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|10
|52
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|53
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|54
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|8
|55
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|56
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|57
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|58
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|59
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|60
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|61
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|62
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|4
|63
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|64
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|65
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|66
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|4
|67
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|3
|68
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|69
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|70
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|71
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|72
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|2
|73
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|2
|74
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|75
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|76
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|2
|77
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|2
|78
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|79
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|80
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|81
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|82
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|1
|83
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|84
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|1
|85
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|86
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|1
|87
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|44
|pts
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|35
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|27
|4
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|23
|5
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|19
|6
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|18
|7
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|16
|8
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|15
|9
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|11
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|12
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|13
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|9
|14
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|15
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|16
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|7
|17
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|7
|18
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|19
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|20
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|21
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|22
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|6
|23
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|6
|24
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|25
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|26
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|27
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|28
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|29
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|3
|30
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|3
|31
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|32
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|2
|33
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|34
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|35
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|36
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|2
|37
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|1
|38
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|39
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|40
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|1
|41
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|37
|pts
|2
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|29
|3
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|28
|4
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|28
|5
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|20
|6
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|20
|7
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|17
|8
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|16
|9
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|14
|10
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|11
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|12
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|12
|13
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|12
|14
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|12
|15
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|11
|16
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|17
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|18
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|19
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|9
|20
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|9
|21
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|9
|22
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|23
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|24
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|25
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|26
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|27
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|3
|28
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|29
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|30
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|31
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|32
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|33
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|34
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|35
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|36
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|2
|37
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|38
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|39
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|1
|40
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|41
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|34
|pts
|2
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|3
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|23
|4
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|5
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|19
|6
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|19
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|18
|8
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|18
|9
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|17
|10
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|17
|11
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|12
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|13
|13
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|13
|14
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|11
|15
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|11
|16
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|11
|17
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|18
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|10
|19
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|10
|20
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|21
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|9
|22
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|23
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|8
|24
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|25
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|8
|26
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|27
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|7
|28
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|7
|29
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|30
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|7
|31
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|32
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|33
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|34
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|35
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|36
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|37
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|38
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|5
|39
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|40
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|41
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|42
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|43
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|44
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|45
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|46
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|3
|47
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|3
|48
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|49
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|50
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|51
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|52
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|53
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|54
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|55
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|56
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|57
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|2
|58
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|59
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|1
|60
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|61
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|1
|62
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|63
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|64
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|65
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|42:08:54
|2
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:45
|3
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:01
|4
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:02:04
|5
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:39
|6
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:00
|7
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|0:10:07
|8
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:14:05
|9
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:50
|10
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:29:12
|11
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:31:32
|12
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:32:59
|13
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:33:02
|14
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:34:37
|15
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:38:22
|16
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:46:12
|17
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:46:43
|18
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:47:33
|19
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|0:48:29
|20
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:50:22
|21
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:50:24
|22
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:52:06
|23
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:55:33
|24
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:59:19
|25
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:00:51
|26
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:02:28
|27
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:02:49
|28
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|1:03:06
|29
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|1:03:08
|30
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|1:04:13
|31
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:06:25
|32
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|1:09:14
|33
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|1:12:31
|34
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|1:17:30
|35
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|1:17:35
|36
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:19:40
|37
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|1:20:04
|38
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:23:20
|39
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:25:51
|40
|Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina
|1:25:59
|41
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:27:04
|42
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|1:27:34
|43
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|1:27:47
|44
|Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|1:31:41
|45
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:34:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|126:26:41
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06:15
|3
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:57
|4
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:10:44
|5
|FDJ
|0:15:13
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:59
|7
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:17:04
|8
|Team Sunweb
|0:20:49
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:22:45
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:26:09
|11
|Team Sky
|0:33:16
|12
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:37:50
|13
|Dimension Data
|0:39:36
|14
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:48:04
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:53:48
|16
|Katusha-Alpecin
|1:02:28
|17
|Orica-Scott
|1:03:37
|18
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:07:41
|19
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:12:24
|20
|Gazprom – Rusvelo
|1:29:53
|21
|Wilier Triestina
|1:51:31
|22
|Bardiani CSF
|2:41:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quick-Step Floors
|233
|pts
|2
|Trek-Segafredo
|197
|3
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|197
|4
|Dimension Data
|155
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|150
|6
|Orica-Scott
|132
|7
|Lotto Soudal
|120
|8
|Movistar Team
|118
|9
|Bahrain-Merida
|94
|10
|Team Sunweb
|85
|11
|Gazprom – Rusvelo
|82
|12
|Wilier Triestina
|80
|13
|FDJ
|72
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|66
|15
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|62
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|58
|17
|Katusha-Alpecin
|57
|18
|Team Sky
|54
|19
|Cannondale-Drapac
|42
|20
|Bardiani CSF
|33
|21
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|30
|22
|AG2R La Mondiale
|25
