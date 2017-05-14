Trending

Giro d'Italia: Quintana conquers Blockhaus

Sky's hopes evaporate in a crash

Image 1 of 57

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia
Image 2 of 57

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) and Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Drapac)

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) and Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Drapac)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 57

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo)

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 57

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin)

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 57

Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors)

Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 57

Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors)

Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 57

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) did not crash but his GC hopes vanished on Blockhaus

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) did not crash but his GC hopes vanished on Blockhaus
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 57

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 57

Adam Yates (Orica-Scott)

Adam Yates (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 57

Mikel Landa (Team Sky)

Mikel Landa (Team Sky)
Image 11 of 57

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) attacks Quintana

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) attacks Quintana
Image 12 of 57

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
Image 13 of 57

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
Image 14 of 57

Tom Dumoulin and Bauke Mollema

Tom Dumoulin and Bauke Mollema
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 57

Jan Polanc (Team UAE Emirates)

Jan Polanc (Team UAE Emirates)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 57

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb)

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 57

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 57

Movistar leads onto Blockhaus

Movistar leads onto Blockhaus
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 57

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) takes off on the final climb

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) takes off on the final climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 57

Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Drapac)

Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Drapac)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 57

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 57

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) dons the maglia rosa

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) dons the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 57

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 57

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) chased steadily with Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo)

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) chased steadily with Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 57

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) puts in his fatal attack

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) puts in his fatal attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 57

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo)

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 57

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 57

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
Image 29 of 57

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) attacks

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) attacks
Image 30 of 57

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) leads Tom Dumoulin to the line

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) leads Tom Dumoulin to the line
Image 31 of 57

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) attacks Quintana

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) attacks Quintana
Image 32 of 57

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) puts in his fatal attack

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) puts in his fatal attack
Image 33 of 57

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) about to be reeled in by Dumoulin

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) about to be reeled in by Dumoulin
Image 34 of 57

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)
Image 35 of 57

Movistar sets the pace

Movistar sets the pace
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 57

Movistar sets the pace

Movistar sets the pace
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 57

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 57

The day's breakaway

The day's breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 57

Movistar leads the peloton

Movistar leads the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 57

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) fights his way to the finish

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) fights his way to the finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 57

Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) had his maglia rosa slip away on Blockhaus

Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) had his maglia rosa slip away on Blockhaus
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 57

Movistar set the pace for Nairo Quintana

Movistar set the pace for Nairo Quintana
Image 43 of 57

Movistar set the pace for Nairo Quintana

Movistar set the pace for Nairo Quintana
Image 44 of 57

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia
Image 45 of 57

Heading to the start line of stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia

Heading to the start line of stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 46 of 57

The 2017 Giro d'Italia

The 2017 Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 47 of 57

Heading out on stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia

Heading out on stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 48 of 57

The 2017 Giro d'Italia

The 2017 Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 49 of 57

The break on stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia

The break on stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 50 of 57

BMC Racing chasing hard

BMC Racing chasing hard
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 51 of 57

Pierre Rolland (Cannondale Drapac) leads the chase

Pierre Rolland (Cannondale Drapac) leads the chase
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 52 of 57

Pierre Rolland (Cannondale Drapac) leads the chase

Pierre Rolland (Cannondale Drapac) leads the chase
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 53 of 57

The main break on stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia

The main break on stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 54 of 57

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) drives the break

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) drives the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 55 of 57

Bob Jungels (QuickStep Floors) in pink

Bob Jungels (QuickStep Floors) in pink
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 56 of 57

QuickStep at the start of stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia

QuickStep at the start of stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 57 of 57

The 2017 Giro d'Italia

The 2017 Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)

If the first summit finish of the Giro d'Italia, on Mount Etna on Tuesday, was an uneventful and anticlimactic affair, the second one on Blockhaus on stage 9 was the polar opposite. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) stamped his authority on the race with a commanding victory that put him into the maglia rosa on a day that saw huge time gaps between the overall favourites, some of which were due to a crash caused by a motorbike before the climb had even begun.

Team Sky's race was left in tatters as Geraint Thomas and Mikel Landa both hit the deck, along with Adam Yates (Orica-Scott), when Sunweb's Wilco Kelderman collided with the police moto that was parked at the side of the road.

Quintana’s Movistar team were unaffected and they led onto the brutal 13.5km first-category ascent, setting a fierce pace to tee up the Colombian, who made the first of many attacks with 6.6km to go and was alone with a 24-second lead by the finish line.

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), who had followed Quintana's opening move with Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), finished in second place with Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) for company. 2016 champion Nibali, who had responded so calmly to Quintana's first few digs, got into difficulty when the Colombian made his race-winning move on the 14 per cent gradients inside the final 5km, and he eventually faded to fifth, losing a minute.

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), who rode most of the climb with Dumoulin before losing contact in the final 2km, finished fourth at 41 seconds. Behind him riders came in one-by-one on a day when the Giro truly exploded into life.

Quintana inherits the maglia rosa from Bob Jungels, who struggled as soon as the gradients ramped up in the final 10km of the 13.5km final climb. The Quick-Step rider eventually lost 3:30, joining a long list of hopefuls who were dealt severe blows – Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) and Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) both lost over two minutes, while BMC's Tejay van Garderen lost 3:46.

The damage was worse for Thomas, Landa, and Yates, though through no fault of their own. Landa remounted quicker than Thomas, who revealed he had to pop his shoulder back into its socket, but was clearly physically hampered and ended up losing nearly 27 minutes. Thomas fought bravely and had teammates to pace him up the climb, but he lost 5 minutes and with it any realistic shot at the podium. Yates was up and away much quicker than the others but he struggled alone for most of the climb and lost 4:39.

Quintana, who picked up 10 bonus seconds for the stage win, now leads the general classification by 28 seconds over Pinot, with Dumoulin at 30 seconds. Mollema (51 seconds) and Nibali (1:10) follow, with Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R-La Mondiale) the only other rider within two minutes of Quintana.

Blockhaus

The carnage began before the foot of the climb had even been reached. The pace was high on the approach as the GC teams looked to secure a strong position in the peloton, but a police motorbike was parked by the side of the road – not on the grass verge but on the tarmac itself. Wilco Kelderman couldn't avoid shouldering into it and soon more than 10 riders were on the deck, including Thomas and Landa, whose Sky team had set up shop on the left hand side of the road.

Landa was up and away quickly - as was Yates - but it soon became clear he was in a bad way, and the Sky team dropped back to crowd around Thomas, who began a long fight to limit his losses.

Movistar, who had worked on the front of the bunch for the previous 50km, were in no mood to be distracted from their plans and they led onto the climb in numbers, setting a strong pace that saw the peloton quickly thin out. The early slopes of the 13.5km Blockhaus climb were fairly manageable but they ramped to nearly 10 per cent – and then barely let up – with around 10km to go. It was there that the race leader Jungels began to struggle, and he soon lost the wheel.

The selection process was dramatic as suddenly only 11 riders were left out front. Quintana was there with his teammates Winner Anacona and Andrey Amador leading the way, while Kruijswijk, Pinot, Mollema, Pozzovivo, Dumoulin, Formolo, and Zakarin all sat in the wheels. Van Garderen was a victim of the harsher gradients and dropped back to join forces with Jungels, though the gap would only go one way. Zakarin and Formolo were the next riders to lose contact.

With 6.6km to go Quintana said 'muchas gracias' to his teammates and put in the first attack of the climb. Nibali, amazingly with his arms folded over his bars as if he were riding solo on the flat, closed the gap with assuredness, and Pinot was also alive to it. They looked like the strongest three and they rode away.

Pinot put in a small dig himself but it was Quintana who repeatedly accelerated as the trio gained 20 seconds. Nibali, seated all the time, shut the Colombian down each time with apparent ease but, after a brief respite under the 5km to go banner, the gradients were about to hit 14 per cent. And it's there that the elastic snapped as Quintana surged once more.

This time Nibali couldn't claw his way back, and it soon emerged he was struggling himself, at which point Pinot put in an attack of his own and dropped the 2016 champion. Nibali was soon caught by Dumoulin and Mollema, who had emerged as the strongest of the chasers, and it wasn't long before Nibali lost contact with them, too. Dumoulin then rode up to Pinot, making the bridge as Mollema was losing the wheel inside the final 2km.

Up the road Quintana looked fresh as he sprang out of the saddle again under the flamme rouge. He had a lead of 30 seconds and the stage win was pretty much in the bag. He rounded one final tricky corner as the road ducked downhill before sprinting on the rise for the line, fighting for every second, but letting out a huge smile as he crossed the line.

How it unfolded

With a short stage, only 149 kilometres, and a very nasty finish, the day's breakaway would be a futile affair. But almost immediately a group got away nonetheless: Alexey Tstatevich (Gazprom-RusVelo), Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), Marco Marcato (UAE Team Emirates), Omar Fraile (Dimension Data), Jan Tratnik (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Matteo Montaguti (AG2R La Mondiale), Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana), Matteo Busato (Wilier-Triestina) and Iljo Keisse (Quick-Step Floors) had trouble establishing a gap but soon got away successfully.

Three riders tried to join them: Pierre Rolland (Cannondale), Tomasz Marczynski (Lotto Soudal), and Sacha Modolo (UAE Team Emirates) dangled in between, as the group took off and the peloton turned things down a notch.

The trio was unable to make much headway, and so Cannondale turned on the turbo and started giving chase. The gap to the first group had grown to 4 minutes, and the American team brought it down a minute, as the three in the middle came nearer to the break group.

Finally, the three made contact with the lead group, to the latter's displeasure. Rolland was too good a climber and could easily destroy the chances of the others in the group. However, at 10:33 down, he was too far back to be a worry for the GC candidates. With 89km to go, the gap was 2:51.

Cannondale had done their job and retired from the lead work, with Movistar taking over the work. The long hard chase may have cost Rolland though, as he appeared to struggle at bit at the back of the break group.

The gap was coming steadily down, and was at about 2.30 at the halfway mark, and continued to fall. The two-minute marker came with 68km left. It went back up again, though, with Movistar still at the head of the field.

The cat-and-mouse continued, with the gap growing and shrinking. Fraile took the second intermediate sprint, at the top of a hill in Chieti and the peloton leisurely following at 2:38. From there, though, the speed picked up, the peloton lined out and the gap came down under the two-minute mark. It hit the one minute mark with 34 km left, Movistar still doing the work.

Bahrain Merida and Sky moved up to the front, and the lead group started up the climb with just over 30 seconds. That lead group soon started falling apart, as Marczynski, Tratnik and Rolland were the first to take off, and the rest were caught with about 24 km to go.

The new leading trio held onto a 10 to 13-second gap, but Rolland was soon out of the group as the field approached. Movistar caught them with 22 km left and turned on the speed yet again. Numerous riders started falling off the back but then the motorbike suddenly appeared, sending the Giro into chaos once more. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team3:44:51
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:24
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:00:41
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:00
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:18
7Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:02:02
8Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:14
9Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:02:28
10Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:35
11Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:02:43
12Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
13Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:00
14Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:03:28
15Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:03:30
16Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:46
17Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
18Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
19José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:03
20Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:04:17
21Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:04:28
22Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:04:38
23Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:04:39
24Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
25Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina
26Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
27Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
28Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:05:06
29Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:05:08
30Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
31Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
32Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:08
33Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac0:06:50
34Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
35Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
36Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
37François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:01
38Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:07:20
39Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
40Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:58
41Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac0:08:16
42Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:49
43Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ0:09:14
45Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:09:24
46Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:09:32
47Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
48Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:10:58
49Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:11:10
50Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
51Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:12:01
52Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:13:15
53Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott0:13:18
54Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
55Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida0:14:32
56Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
57Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
58Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
59Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
60Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
61Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
62Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:15:07
63Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
64Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
65Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
66Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
67Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
68Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:15:27
69Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:40
70Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:32
71Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
72Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:17:17
74Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
75Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
76Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
77Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
78Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
79Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:18:06
80Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:40
81Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
82Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:19:16
83Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:20:10
84Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
85Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
86Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
87Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
88Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
89Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
90Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
91Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:21:03
92Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
93Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
94Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
95Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
96Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
97Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
98Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
99Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
100Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:21:27
101Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:21:59
102Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:22:06
103Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:22:09
104Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
105Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
106Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:22:16
107Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
108Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:22:22
109Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
110Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:22:24
111Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:23:31
112Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:23:51
113Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:24:55
114Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
115Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
116Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
117Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
118Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
119Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
120Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:25:32
121Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:26:37
122Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
123Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
124Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
125Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
126Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
127Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
128Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
129Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
130Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
131Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
132Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
133Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
134Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
135Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
136Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
137Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
138Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
139Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
140Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
141Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
142Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
143Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
144José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
145Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
146Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
147Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
148Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
149Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
150Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
151Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
152Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
153Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
154Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
155Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
156Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
157Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
158Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
159Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
160Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
161Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
162Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
163Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
164Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
165Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky0:26:56
166Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:27:08
167Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:27:19
168André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:27:50
169Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
170Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
171Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
172Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:27:56
173Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
174Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
175William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:27:59
176Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
177Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:29:49
178Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
179Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:31:08
180Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
181Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
182Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
183Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
184Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:31:23
185Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:31:32
186Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:31:41
187Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:31:52
188Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:34:05
189Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
190Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:35:18
DNFWilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team15pts
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ12
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb9
4Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team8
5Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data8
6Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo8
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo7
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida6
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale5
10Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team4
11Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
12Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ2
13Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1
14Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina1
15Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1
16Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team-5
17Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb-5

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) - Blockhaus, km. 149
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team35pts
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ18
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb12
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo9
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida6
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
7Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team2
8Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1

Intermediate Sprint - Vasto, km. 18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team10pts
2Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo6
3Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina3
4Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
5Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data1

Intermediate Sprint - Chieti, km. 91
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data10pts
2Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo6
3Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
4Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac2
5Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team10pts
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ8
3Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo8
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb6
5Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data6
6Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team5
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo4
8Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina3
9Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
10Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2
11Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac2
12Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
13Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
14Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team11:21:33
2Astana Pro Team0:03:10
3FDJ0:05:06
4UAE Team Emirates0:08:24
5AG2R La Mondiale0:10:08
6Cannondale-Drapac0:10:41
7Trek-Segafredo0:12:11
8Bahrain-Merida0:12:18
9BMC Racing Team0:12:33
10Team Sunweb0:12:59
11CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:14:01
12Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:16:58
13Dimension Data0:17:53
14Quick-Step Floors0:20:34
15Bora-Hansgrohe0:23:51
16Team Sky0:24:04
17Orica-Scott0:24:15
18Lotto Soudal0:27:38
19Katusha-Alpecin0:27:52
20Gazprom – Rusvelo0:36:13
21Wilier Triestina0:41:04
22Bardiani CSF0:54:12

Super teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team55pts
2FDJ42
3Team Sunweb25
4Astana Pro Team21
5Trek-Segafredo18
6Bahrain-Merida14
7AG2R La Mondiale14
8Gazprom – Rusvelo10
9Dimension Data9
10Katusha-Alpecin8
11Cannondale-Drapac8
12UAE Team Emirates5
13Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
14Wilier Triestina3
15Quick-Step Floors1
16Lotto Soudal1
17BMC Racing Team
18Bora-Hansgrohe
19Orica-Scott
20CCC Sprandi Polkowice
21Team Sky
22Bardiani CSF

General classification after stage 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team42:06:09
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:28
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:30
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:00:51
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:10
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:28
7Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:28
8Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:45
9Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:02:53
10Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:06
11Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:03:15
12Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:03:30
13Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:56
14Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:32
15Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:04:46
16Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:04:49
17Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:05:14
18Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:05:52
19Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:13
20Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:07:38
21Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:08:24
22Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac0:08:26
23Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:08:45
24Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:10:14
25Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:10:42
26Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:11:22
27Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina0:12:52
28Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:13:26
29Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:54
30Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:14:11
31Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:15:14
32Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:16:50
33Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida0:16:58
34Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ0:18:35
35Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:18:46
36Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:19:29
37Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:19:52
38Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:59
39Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:23:30
40Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:23:36
41Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:45
42Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:26:03
43Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:07
44Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky0:27:06
45Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ0:27:52
46François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:35
47Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:28:49
48Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:29:18
49Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:31:04
50Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac0:31:36
51José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe0:31:56
52Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:31:57
53Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb0:32:21
54Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:32:45
55Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:33:26
56Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:33:37
57Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin0:33:49
58Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:34:17
59Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:35:09
60Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:35:30
61Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:35:39
62Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:35:44
63Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data0:35:47
64Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
65Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:36:48
66Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:37:22
67Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:38:13
68Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:39:03
69Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:39:29
70Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:40:29
71Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:40:39
72Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:40:49
73Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:41:07
74Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:41:11
75Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:42:11
76Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott0:42:31
77Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:42:42
78Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:44:07
79José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:44:44
80Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:45:18
81Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:45:32
82Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:48:57
83Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:49:16
84Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:49:28
85Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:50:18
86Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:50:31
87Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott0:51:14
88Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:51:24
89Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:52:24
90Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:52:32
91Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:53:07
92Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:53:09
93Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:54:24
94Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:54:45
95Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:54:51
96Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:54:55
97Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:56:04
98Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:58:09
99Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:58:18
100Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:59:32
101Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:59:36
102Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:59:40
103Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:59:59
104Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:00:36
105Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data1:00:51
106Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1:01:00
107Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data1:01:58
108Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1:02:04
109Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina1:02:44
110Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data1:03:36
111Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data1:04:04
112Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:05:13
113Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky1:05:20
114Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:05:24
115Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:05:34
116Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates1:05:51
117Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors1:05:53
118Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:05:56
119Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:06:06
120Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina1:06:18
121Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:06:23
122Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb1:06:58
123Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo1:07:12
124Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data1:08:11
125Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
126Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
127Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:09:10
128Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina1:09:28
129Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1:10:01
130Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:10:04
131Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:10:52
132Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky1:10:54
133Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:11:30
134Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac1:11:48
135Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo1:11:59
136Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:12:00
137Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
138Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:12:44
139Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo1:12:46
140William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ1:12:56
141Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky1:13:33
142Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:13:37
143André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal1:13:47
144Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1:14:11
145Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:14:16
146Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1:14:31
147Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina1:15:16
148Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott1:15:29
149Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal1:16:07
150Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:16:09
151Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:16:48
152Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin1:16:56
153Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott1:17:06
154Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott1:17:41
155Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:18:43
156Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data1:19:50
157Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott1:20:15
158Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott1:20:20
159Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:20:51
160Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo1:20:53
161Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1:21:02
162Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb1:21:50
163Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1:22:16
164Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:22:25
165Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors1:22:49
166Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1:24:28
167Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:25:10
168Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1:25:33
169Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:26:05
170Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team1:26:42
171Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors1:27:12
172Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:27:13
173Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb1:28:36
174Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina1:28:44
175Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:29:02
176Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:29:49
177Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo1:30:19
178Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina1:30:32
179Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe1:32:39
180Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo1:32:50
181Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo1:34:26
182Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:35:42
183Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin1:36:48
184Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:37:33
185Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe1:39:20
186Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina1:39:57
187Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:40:47
188Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:49:08
189Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina1:52:19
190Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe2:00:18

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors191pts
2Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo160
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal129
4Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott100
5Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe98
6Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data78
7Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data76
8Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team68
9Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina60
10Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe57
11Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF52
12Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates46
13Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe43
14Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo43
15Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data42
16Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice40
17Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo40
18Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo39
19Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo36
20Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina35
21Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo34
22Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors28
23Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team27
24Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team27
25Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky27
26Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb25
27Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ24
28Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida24
29Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors24
30Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data24
31Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina24
32Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates23
33Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb22
34Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott22
35Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida21
36Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team20
37Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates20
38Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac20
39Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina20
40Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo20
41Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo19
42Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo16
43Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice16
44Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin15
45Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin14
46Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors13
47Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida12
48Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice12
49Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe11
50Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates10
51Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb10
52Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10
53Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo10
54Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data8
55Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
56Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates6
57Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
58Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe6
59Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale5
60Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data5
61Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
62Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team4
63Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
64Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4
65Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac4
66Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data4
67Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky3
68Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors3
69Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo3
70Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3
71Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe3
72Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ2
73Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data2
74Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
75Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
76Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott2
77Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott2
78Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
79Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1
80Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1
81Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1
82Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal1
83Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1
84Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team1
85Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1
86Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina1
87Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates44pts
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team35
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ27
4Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data23
5Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin19
6Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team18
7Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb16
8Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data15
9Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF15
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky12
11Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe9
12Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo9
13Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data9
14Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe8
15Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida8
16Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo7
17Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac7
18Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida6
19Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
20Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac6
21Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
22Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina6
23Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo6
24Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
25Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo4
26Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
27Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
28Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
29Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina3
30Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo3
31Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors2
32Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team2
33Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2
34Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
35Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo2
36Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo2
37Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott1
38Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1
39Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
40Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina1
41Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data37pts
2Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina29
3Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo28
4Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo28
5Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice20
6Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo20
7Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team17
8Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo16
9Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors14
10Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
11Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe13
12Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data12
13Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo12
14Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina12
15Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data11
16Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates10
17Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors10
18Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates9
19Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data9
20Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo9
21Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina9
22Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
23Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5
24Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
25Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
26Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
27Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina3
28Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
29Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe3
30Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
31Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
32Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo3
33Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team2
34Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
35Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac2
36André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal2
37Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
38Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors2
39Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal1
40Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1
41Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors34pts
2Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo29
3Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data23
4Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe20
5Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates19
6Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF19
7André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal18
8Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team18
9Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo17
10Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina17
11Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team13
12Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ13
13Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo13
14Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott11
15Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice11
16Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data11
17Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team10
18Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo10
19Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data10
20Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida10
21Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina9
22Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team8
23Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data8
24Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin8
25Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo8
26Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe8
27Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb7
28Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo7
29Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo7
30Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina7
31Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky6
32Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe6
33Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice6
34Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates5
35Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors5
36Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates5
37Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe5
38Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina5
39Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo4
40Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac4
41Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
42Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
43Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors4
44Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
45Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac3
46Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina3
47Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data3
48Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
49Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
50Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
51Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo3
52Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2
53Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
54Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
55Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2
56Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
57Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb2
58Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
59Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott1
60Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida1
61Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal1
62Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1
63Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1
64Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1
65Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac42:08:54
2Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:00:45
3Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:02:01
4Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:02:04
5Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:05:39
6Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:06:00
7Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina0:10:07
8Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:14:05
9François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:50
10Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:29:12
11Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:31:32
12Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:32:59
13Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac0:33:02
14Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:34:37
15Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:38:22
16Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:46:12
17Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:46:43
18Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:47:33
19Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott0:48:29
20Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:50:22
21Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:50:24
22Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:52:06
23Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:55:33
24Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:59:19
25Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data1:00:51
26Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:02:28
27Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:02:49
28Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates1:03:06
29Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors1:03:08
30Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb1:04:13
31Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:06:25
32Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo1:09:14
33Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina1:12:31
34Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott1:17:30
35Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott1:17:35
36Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:19:40
37Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors1:20:04
38Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:23:20
39Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb1:25:51
40Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina1:25:59
41Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:27:04
42Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo1:27:34
43Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina1:27:47
44Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo1:31:41
45Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:34:48

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team126:26:41
2Astana Pro Team0:06:15
3UAE Team Emirates0:07:57
4Cannondale-Drapac0:10:44
5FDJ0:15:13
6AG2R La Mondiale0:15:59
7Bahrain-Merida0:17:04
8Team Sunweb0:20:49
9BMC Racing Team0:22:45
10Trek-Segafredo0:26:09
11Team Sky0:33:16
12Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:37:50
13Dimension Data0:39:36
14Quick-Step Floors0:48:04
15Lotto Soudal0:53:48
16Katusha-Alpecin1:02:28
17Orica-Scott1:03:37
18Bora-Hansgrohe1:07:41
19CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:12:24
20Gazprom – Rusvelo1:29:53
21Wilier Triestina1:51:31
22Bardiani CSF2:41:08

Super teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick-Step Floors233pts
2Trek-Segafredo197
3Bora-Hansgrohe197
4Dimension Data155
5UAE Team Emirates150
6Orica-Scott132
7Lotto Soudal120
8Movistar Team118
9Bahrain-Merida94
10Team Sunweb85
11Gazprom – Rusvelo82
12Wilier Triestina80
13FDJ72
14Astana Pro Team66
15Team LottoNl-Jumbo62
16BMC Racing Team58
17Katusha-Alpecin57
18Team Sky54
19Cannondale-Drapac42
20Bardiani CSF33
21CCC Sprandi Polkowice30
22AG2R La Mondiale25

 

