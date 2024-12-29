‘I'm pretty happy’ - Marianne Vos on fifth place at Besançon World Cup

Eight-time ‘cross champion chases from fifth row start

Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease A Bike) returned to cyclocross at Besançon World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a nearly two-year absence from cyclocross, Marianne Vos made her return at the UCI World Cup in Besançon on Sunday, where she finished in fifth place on the difficult icy course with a mediocre starting position.

The eight-time world champion’s last cyclocross race was at the Benidorm World Cup in January 2023 before her recovery from iliac artery surgery in August, forced her to miss the following 'cross season. 

