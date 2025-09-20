'I'm feeling the best I've done all season' - Remco Evenepoel raring to go ahead of world time trial defence

Remco Evenepoel believes he is in the best shape he has been in all season ahead of tomorrow’s world championship individual time trial, where he will attempt to complete a hat-trick of three consecutive victories at the highest level.

Speaking to Belgian media outlet HLN, among others, Evenepoel was brimming with confidence.

"I don't want to shout it from the rooftops, but I don't think I've reached the form I'm in now this year,” he began, when asked about his shape coming into the crucial test against the clock. “That's understandable: I've had a decent preparation, a long month of training camp, and I now have five months of competition under my belt, like everyone else before the Tour. So it's not surprising that I'm feeling the best I've done all season now. That's also what we expected after the winter. It's the first time I've been able to do everything really well in training."

Evenepoel has peaked just at the right time, it seems, in a year that began with a major setback following a collision with a postal van door during training in December 2024 that left him with multiple injuries. The subsequent recovery period saw him forced to delay the beginning of his season until mid-April; the double Olympic champion went on to win the Brabantse Pijl on his first day back on the road, before stage wins in time trials at the Tour de Romandie and Critérium du Dauphiné.

Despite the positive signs upon his return to racing, the 25-year-old was forced to curtail his GC campaign at the Tour de France in July, despite taking victory in the first time trial at the race, contracting an illness and abandoning part-way up the Col du Tourmalet on stage 14. Now, with the benefit of a solid training block at the Tour of Britain, where he won a stage and finished second overall, he arrives in the best possible condition ahead of a clash with, amongst others, Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar.

Evenepoel spoke about the significance of defending his title for the second time. Since the inception of the event in 1994, just two men have been able to achieve three consecutive wins –the Australian Michael Rogers (2003-2005) and Germany’s Tony Martin (2011-2013 – Martin added a fourth title in 2016 and shares the record for the most titles with Fabien Cancellara).

"Once you have a jersey like that, you don't want to give it up, especially when you know the course suits you,” Evenepoel said. “How many riders have won three times in a row? That's a nice challenge: I want to add my name to that list and even surpass it. It would be great to achieve a historic feat here – that would be special."

He offered further thoughts on the course, which on paper could arguably be viewed as favouring a rider like Tadej Pogačar, with a considerable 680 metres of elevation.

Again, though, Evenepoel was bullish: "It's a course I like: wide, mostly straight, not technical, lots of positioning. There will also be a lot of changes of pace because it's constantly going up and down – which doesn't make it any easier – but I do like that kind of thing. You definitely shouldn't push yourself too hard in the first part. The toughest climbs are at the end, where you need to be able to go all out two more times. The last ten minutes will be very intense."

Looking ahead to the rest of the season, Evenepoel is positive about his chances, not just in tomorrow's time trial, but in his final race days, which include tilts at both the road race and time trial at the European championships in the Ardèche, along with the final Monument of the season at Il Lombardia.

"Can I add more colour to my season with titles? Not necessarily. It's been a difficult season anyway. I should really ask you: will you be happy if I win the world title and the European title? Absolutely, right? If I win two more of the four titles, my season will be even better. And then there's Lombardy. Five more great opportunities."

As defending champion, Evenepoel will be the final rider down the start ramp in tomorrow’s men’s elite individual time trial in Kigali. The race begins at 13:45 local time (and CEST – 12:45 BST).

