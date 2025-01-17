'I was finally racing like I was 18 again' – Daniek Hengeveld grasps winning moment at Women’s Tour Down Under

Dutch Ceratizit-WNT rider works back from crash-hampered year to flourish in new team

Daniek Hengeveld (Ceratizit-WNT) celebrates her first Women&#039;s WorldTour win on stage 1 of the Women&#039;s Santos Tour Down Under in Aldinga
Daniek Hengeveld (Ceratizit-WNT) celebrates her first Women's WorldTour win on stage 1 of the Women's Santos Tour Down Under in Aldinga (Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Cycling Images)

When Daniek Hengeveld was just 18 and taking on her first UCI race in the elite ranks, she almost delivered the biggest of upsets on stage 1 of the Healthy Ageing Tour, just caught on the run into the line after she took a last lap flyer. The ambitious break didn’t work back then -  but on Friday with her new team, Ceratizit-WNT at the Santos Women's Tour Down Under, it did.

In her first race with Ceratizit-WNT, Hengeveld foiled the plans of the sprinters on stage 1 to take out her first Women’s WorldTour win, bouncing back from a crash at the Tour of Britain last year that left her out for months and battling to find her feet.

"I lost a little bit of confidence after the last two years and, well, I was finally racing like I was 18 again," Hengeveld told reporters after the stage. "I was like - Oh, this is why I race. It's really nice."

