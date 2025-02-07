'I want to tell the truth' - Patrick Lefevere on women's cycling

The retired Belgian team manager was impressed with the fast racing at the UAE Tour Women

Patrick Lefevere speaks to Sporza during his final year as team manager at Soudal-QuickStep
Patrick Lefevere speaks to Sporza during his final year as team manager at Soudal-QuickStep (Image credit: Getty Images)

Patrick Lefevere was an unexpected guest at the UAE Tour Women on Friday. He is no longer team manager of Soudal-QuickStep but was combining a holiday with a trip to see the race. He has retired and perhaps mellowed but still has opinions on the sport.   

Lefevere is no stranger to controversy, especially when it comes to women's cycling. The 70-year-old Belgian once made outrageous comments about women's salaries and only avoided a fine from the UCI for comments that were ‘disparaging toward women’ by making a formal apology.  

