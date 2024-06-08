Ellen van Dijk sustains ankle fracture in training crash, puts Olympics in jeopardy

During a training camp in Spain, Ellen van Dijk was involved in a crash earlier this week. Lidl-Trek team reports that after the incident, Van Dijk was immediately taken to the hospital where, along with some other minor injuries, scans revealed the presence of a fracture to her right ankle that will require surgery.

The surgery will be performed early next week by a specialist with the Dutch National Federation (KNWU). Lidl-Trek reports that a plan is in place in conjunction with the Dutch Federation that “will allow Ellen to return to normal training within two weeks and keep focusing on her preparation for the Olympic Games.”

The three-time World Champion in the time trial is targetting the Paris Olympics time trial scheduled for July 27.

“Of course, I am incredibly disappointed. All my efforts are focused on the Olympics, and this is the last thing you want to happen. I am in good hands with the medical and performance staff of both Lidl-Trek and KNWU, and we will do everything we can to ensure I am fit at the start in Paris,” Van Dijk stated in a team release.

In addition to competing in the TT, Van Dijk was named to the road race squad with Demi Vollering (also racing time trial), Lorena Wiebes and Marianne Vos.

National coach Loes Gunnewijk added in a KNWU release, “First of all, it is of course very disappointing for Ellen. The Games are extremely special and have been her goal for quite some time. We will support Ellen as best as possible in her road to recovery and we will look at the options step by step. The reserves are informed, but we will make a joint decision at a later time.”

Van Dijk narrowly missed out on a medal in Rio 2016 with fourth in the time trial and did not race in Tokyo where compatriot Annemiek van Vleuten took gold. In 2022, she smashed the existing Hour Record covering 49.254km, and also captured nine victories that year, including a third world time trial title in Wollongong, Australia.

Van Dijk returned to the pro peloton in March, after taking 18 months off to give birth to her first child. During this period, she has also completed tests while training on the track and has previewed the Paris Olympics road race and time trial courses.

In 2024, she won four stages - all individual time trials - at the Vuelta Extremadura Féminas and Tour de Normandie Féminin, both in March, the Omloop van Borsele ITT in April as well as the team time trial at the Vuelta España Femenina.