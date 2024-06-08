Ellen van Dijk sustains ankle fracture in training crash, puts Olympics in jeopardy

Surgery scheduled early next week for Dutch rider

Ellen van Dijk of the Netherlands
Ellen van Dijk of the Netherlands (Image credit: Getty Images)

During a training camp in Spain, Ellen van Dijk was involved in a crash earlier this week. Lidl-Trek team reports that after the incident, Van Dijk was immediately taken to the hospital where, along with some other minor injuries, scans revealed the presence of a fracture to her right ankle that will require surgery. 

The surgery will be performed early next week by a specialist with the Dutch National Federation (KNWU). Lidl-Trek reports that a plan is in place in conjunction with the Dutch Federation that “will allow Ellen to return to normal training within two weeks and keep focusing on her preparation for the Olympic Games.”

