‘I think we can play a really nice game’ – A Women's Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race debut for Niamh Fisher-Black

Lidl-Trek enters Women's WorldTour race with packed hand as they attempt to break through to top step in Geelong for first time

WILLUNGA HILL AUSTRALIA JANUARY 18 Niamh FisherBlack of The Netherlands and Team Lidl Trek crosses the finish line during the 9th Santos Womens Tour Down Under 2025 Stage 2 a 115km stage from Unley to Willunga Hill 370m on January 18 2025 in Willunga Hill Australia Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Niamh Fisher-Black (Lidl-Trek) at the Santos Tour Down Under on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images)

There is no doubt that Lidl-Trek are once again one of the key teams to watch at the Women's Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, as they hunt for that first victory at the one-day Women's WorldTour race with a packed hand with an exciting new card added into the mix in 2025, Niamh Fisher-Black. 

The rider from New Zealand hasn’t yet raced the event, the closest thing she has to a home one-day WorldTour event, largely because she has spent the past four years with SD Worx – a team that doesn’t venture out to the Australian WorldTour openers in January.

