'I think my legs need it' – Jonas Vingegaard heads into second rest day at Vuelta a España with 48-second lead over João Almeida on GC

By published

Dane looks to prepare for third week with day of relaxation and Gailician recon ride on Monday, after safely navigating through stage 15

Jonas Vingegaard after stage 15 at the Vuelta a España
Jonas Vingegaard after stage 15 at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

As Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) takes a 48-second lead into the final week of the Vuelta a España and eyes a third career Grand Tour victory, he only has one regret from the first two weeks of the race – not winning up the iconic Alto de l'Angliru.

The Dane has won two stages, to Limone Piemonte and Valdezcaray, but couldn't help but mention the Asturian climb, where second place overall, João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), was simply too strong and pipped him to the victory, when asked about his satisfaction with the opening two-thirds of the Vuelta.

"To have 48 seconds – that's something I earned and I am happy with it, we just have to see if we can keep the jersey til Madrid.

In 2023 and 2024, Vingegaard opened up his campaigns at O Gran Camiño, a four-day 2.1 stage race held in the autonomous region of Galicia in Spain's northwestern corner above Portugal.

"The rest day will be nice, I'm looking forward to it – I think my legs need it, and everyone else also needs it. We always go for a short ride, then from there just relax and stay as relaxed as possible," said Vingegaard of his rest day plans.

Subscribe to Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our 2025 Vuelta a España coverage. Our team of journalists are on the ground from the Italian Gran Partida through to Madrid, bringing you breaking news, analysis, and more, from every stage of the Grand Tour as it happens. Find out more.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.