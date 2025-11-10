'I think I'd prefer to win all three Grand Tours' – Jonas Vingegaard hints further at Giro d'Italia focus in 2026 despite Tour de France remaining the 'biggest objective'

Dane would be chasing a maiden victory on debut at the Italian Grand Tour if he can fit it into his schedule

SAITAMA, JAPAN - NOVEMBER 09: Jonas Vingegaard Hansen of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike competes during the 11th Tour de France Saitama Criterium 2025 - Criterium Race a 59.5km one day race from Saitama to Saitama on November 09, 2025 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) competes during the 11th Tour de France Saitama Criterium 2025 this past weekend (Image credit: Getty Images)

While winning the Tour de France for a third time remains Jonas Vingegaard's, and his team Visma-Lease a Bike's, main objective for 2026, the Dane said that his preference would be to complete the set of Grand Tours with a maiden victory at the Giro d'Italia on debut.

He's teased already that a Giro-Tour double attempt could be on the horizon, but has advanced this further, speaking in Japan having won the Tour de France Saitami Criterium at the weekend despite crashing earlier in the race.

Vingegaard added a first Vuelta a España red jersey to his two yellow jerseys from the Tour de France, and after that overall victory was hungry to join the list of seven riders to have won the Giro, Tour and Vuelta, which includes the likes of Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Chris Froome.

"After the Tour de France and the Vuelta, I still have the Giro left… but we haven't yet decided if I'll be competing in it next season," he added, noting how the Tour would likely remain on his schedule.

Of course, standing in his way of winning the Tour again remained Tadej Pogačar, the man he beat in 2022 and 2023, but has lost to the past two seasons. The Slovenian was also the most recent person to complete the Giro-Tour double, after no rider managed the feat for 26 years.

Pogačar's dominance has grown significantly and Vingegaard, while finishing as runner-up, has been no match for the World Champion at the past two Tours. The Dane wasn't giving up the ghost, however, confident that he still had ample room to improve after a major crash affected his build-up two years ago and a concussion disrupted his approach this past year.

"Sometimes, Tadej can seem truly untouchable. He's very strong. He's undoubtedly the best rider in the world right now," said Vingegaard of his long-term rival. "But if I tell myself he's unbeatable, it would mean giving up on the idea of ​​catching him. So I won't say that.

"That means it took longer than I thought for me to come back. Today, I can put out the same watts as before the crash. And I feel like I still have room to improve. But maybe he does too…"

Pogačar's teammate Tim Wellens recently revealed just how close his leader was to abandoning the Tour this past July due to a knee injury, which was kept quiet during the race, but Vingegaard had little to say on this, knowing all too well the struggles which you have to overcome to win the three-week tests.

Whether he gets to race the Giro and the Tour, or only the latter in 2026, Vingegaard commented on the gruelling, but backloaded Tour de France route, which was unveiled at the end of October, with two days up to Alpe d'Huez – up different routes – set to decide things on the final weekend.

