'I survived' - Vuelta a España leader Jonas Vingegaard looks for bright spots after low-key performance on second to last summit finish

Dane claims fourth, adds two seconds to overall advantage on João Almeida

ALTO DE EL MORREDERO, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 10: Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike - Red Leader Jersey crosses the finish line during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 17 a 143.2km stage from O Barco de Valdeorras to Alto de El Morredero 1755m / #UCIWT / on September 10, 2025 in Alto de El Morredero, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Jonas Vingegaard finishes stage 17 of the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a low-key fourth on the latest Vuelta a España summit finish, race leader Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) provided some homespun wisdom to explain how he felt about a stage where, to him, simply getting through with no time loss felt like enough of an achievement.

Vingegaard's last major attack on the mountains in the Vuelta is now more than two weeks old, coming on stage 9 when he roared away to an unexpected but well-calculated victory at Valdezcaray in the rain.

Since then, the Dane has simply defended his overall advantage, ceding a few seconds thanks to time bonuses in an uphill sprint against arch-rival João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) on the Angliru, but slightly recouping his losses on the Farrapona and again, with a late burst of speed, on stage 17 on El Morredero.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

