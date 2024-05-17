'I don't regret it' – Tending to teammate after Vuelta a Burgos Féminas crash costs Lucinda Brand three minutes

'Today I followed my human instinct and not my racing instinct' says Lidl-Trek rider as she questions call not to give bunch time in circumstance

Lidl-Trek teammates Lucinda Brand and Elisa Balsamo riding together among the peloton earlier in stage 1 of Vuelta a Burgos Féminas, which ended with a crash for Balsamo
Lidl-Trek teammates Lucinda Brand and Elisa Balsamo riding together among the peloton earlier in stage 1 of Vuelta a Burgos Féminas, which ended with a crash for Balsamo (Image credit: Getty Images)

The run in to the sprint was ramping up into full speed on Thursday's stage 1 of Vuelta a Burgos Féminas when, with just 150m to go, Sofia Bertizzolo  (UAE Team ADQ) and Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) came down hard. When that happened Lucinda Brand's first instinct was an understandable one –  to stop and see what she could do to help her clearly hurt teammate.

Balsamo was on the ground after she was knocked straight into the barrier at high speed and, while officials and medical staff were still rushing toward the injured riders, Brand was already by her Italian teammate's side. It was later was revealed that Balsamo suffered concussion and a fracture to her nasal bone and second metacarpal

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.