'I didn't feel good enough' - Jasper Philipsen reflects on missed opportunity on Vuelta a España stage 4

Belgian sprinter didn't have the legs to overcome Ineos Grenadiers' Ben Turner

Jasper Philipsen of the Alpecin Deceuninck team participates in stage 4 between Susa and Voiron of the La Vuelta cycling race in Voiron, France, on August 26, 2025. (Photo by Romain Doucelin/NurPhoto)
After storming into the leader's red jersey on stage 1 of the Vuelta a España in Novara, many suspected that Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) would have his way again as the Spanish Grand Tour rolled into the French town of Voiron yesterday.

It looked like it would be the case heading into the final few hundred metres of stage 4, as Philipsen's final leadout man, Edward Planckaert, towed his compatriot and the rest of the bunch into view of the line.

