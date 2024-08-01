Human Powered Health merge women's fashion and bike racing for changeout gear at Tour de France Femmes

Image 1 of 5 The new look for Human Powered Health Cycling for the 2024 Tour de France Femmes by Maisie Wilen (Image credit: Human Powered Health Cycling / Oskar Scarsbrook) Factor bikes get a switchout paint scheme (Image credit: Human Powered Health Cycling / Oskar Scarsbrook) Front of switchout kits (Image credit: Human Powered Health Cycling / Oskar Scarsbrook) Back of new switchout kits (Image credit: Human Powered Health Cycling / Oskar Scarsbrook) Branding for Maisie Wilen (Image credit: Human Powered Health Cycling / Oskar Scarsbrook)

Human Powered Health Cycling return for a third time to the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, August 12-18, and will ride with distinctly new looks from fashion house Maisie Wilen for their team kits and equipment.

The changeout kits are a fresh take on the classic orange and purple colours, which the team referred to as “infused with new layers of movement, energy, and loads of cool”. It is a first-time collaboration in professional cycling for Maisie Wilen, a Los Angeles-based clothing brand that was launched in 2019.

A first full look at the switchout Pactimo kits, with navy blue and white added to the palette, will be on display in the Dutch city of Rotterdam for the Grand Départ. There are also matching colour schemes on Factor bikes, Smith helmets and custom art on Wahoo computers.

“While we see a lot of teams compete in special changeout kits these days, I was especially energized by the decision to collaborate with such a unique figure in the world of women’s fashion,” said Ro de Jonckere, general manager of Human Powered Health Cycling. “This kit and bike are about being loud and proud and celebrating the strong female athletes in our organization.”

The connection between Human Powered Health and Maisie Wilen was a way to celebrate the strength of female athletes and deliver a loud message on the world’s biggest stage in pro cycling. It was a significant move for both entities - the first changeout kit for Human Powered Health and a first-time collaboration in professional cycling for Maisie Wilen.

The label’s founder and creative director, Maisie Schloss, spent several months on the design elements, with the end product drawing inspiration from fish scales to reflect a “sleek second skin” for the riders.

“I immediately jumped at the opportunity to bring our unique aesthetic to one of the biggest women’s sporting events in the world,” said Schloss in a team press release. “To have such inspiring, strong women represent Maisie Wilen at the Tour de France is an honor. I am excited to watch them compete while representing our brand.”

The clothing brand has worked with major corporations such as Mattel and Yahoo in recent years and has been worn by celebrities such as Rihanna, Winnie Harlow and Kim Kardashian.

“Maisie is incredible to work with, and we are proud to race with her designs,” said Human Powered Health Chief Creative Officer Sam Wiebe. “She brings a unique vision and approach to our kit and bike. I think it’s the first, and hopefully not the last, time that women’s fashion and bike racing merge to create something memorable.”

Limited runs of Maisie’s kit and the bike will be available for public purchase, made available at Pactimo.com and FactorBikes.com.

