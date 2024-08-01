Human Powered Health merge women's fashion and bike racing for changeout gear at Tour de France Femmes
Design house Maisie Wilen delivers 'sleek second skin' for changeout kits with design elements used on all equipment
Human Powered Health Cycling return for a third time to the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, August 12-18, and will ride with distinctly new looks from fashion house Maisie Wilen for their team kits and equipment.
The changeout kits are a fresh take on the classic orange and purple colours, which the team referred to as “infused with new layers of movement, energy, and loads of cool”. It is a first-time collaboration in professional cycling for Maisie Wilen, a Los Angeles-based clothing brand that was launched in 2019.
A first full look at the switchout Pactimo kits, with navy blue and white added to the palette, will be on display in the Dutch city of Rotterdam for the Grand Départ. There are also matching colour schemes on Factor bikes, Smith helmets and custom art on Wahoo computers.
“While we see a lot of teams compete in special changeout kits these days, I was especially energized by the decision to collaborate with such a unique figure in the world of women’s fashion,” said Ro de Jonckere, general manager of Human Powered Health Cycling. “This kit and bike are about being loud and proud and celebrating the strong female athletes in our organization.”
The connection between Human Powered Health and Maisie Wilen was a way to celebrate the strength of female athletes and deliver a loud message on the world’s biggest stage in pro cycling. It was a significant move for both entities - the first changeout kit for Human Powered Health and a first-time collaboration in professional cycling for Maisie Wilen.
The label’s founder and creative director, Maisie Schloss, spent several months on the design elements, with the end product drawing inspiration from fish scales to reflect a “sleek second skin” for the riders.
“I immediately jumped at the opportunity to bring our unique aesthetic to one of the biggest women’s sporting events in the world,” said Schloss in a team press release. “To have such inspiring, strong women represent Maisie Wilen at the Tour de France is an honor. I am excited to watch them compete while representing our brand.”
The clothing brand has worked with major corporations such as Mattel and Yahoo in recent years and has been worn by celebrities such as Rihanna, Winnie Harlow and Kim Kardashian.
“Maisie is incredible to work with, and we are proud to race with her designs,” said Human Powered Health Chief Creative Officer Sam Wiebe. “She brings a unique vision and approach to our kit and bike. I think it’s the first, and hopefully not the last, time that women’s fashion and bike racing merge to create something memorable.”
Limited runs of Maisie’s kit and the bike will be available for public purchase, made available at Pactimo.com and FactorBikes.com.
Get unlimited access to all of our coverage of the 2024 Tour de France Femmes - including breaking news and analysis reported by our journalists on the ground from every stage as it happens and more. Find out more.
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).