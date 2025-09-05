How to watch UCI Mountain Bike World Championships 2025: Live streams, TV broadcasts, schedule

Watch the 2025 Mountain Bike World Championships to see the likes of Dutch riders Mathieu van der Poel and Puck Pieterse hunt rainbow jerseys in Switzerland in early September.

The first week at the UCI MTB World Championships has seen racing in the Enduro, E-MTB, Cross-Country, Pump Track and the start of Downhill disciplines.

This weekend, it's the first of the marquee disciplines, Downhill, with the medals and rainbow jerseys to be decided on Saturday and Sunday, September 6-7, over two days of high-octane racing in Champéry. Cross-country Marathon titles will be decided on September 6.

The following week will see the Cross-country racing take place, culminating with the elite men's and women's XCO races next weekend, September 13-14, taking place in Crans-Montana.

Read on for all the information on how to watch UCI Mountain Bike World Championships live streams and TV broadcasts, wherever you are in the world.

Are there any Mountain Bike World Championships free streams?

The event organisers, the UCI, is providing free live streaming of the Mountain Bike World Championships on its YouTube channel. All the Downhill races this weekend are being streamed live and for free.

The YouTube feed is geo-restricted, so will not be available in those countries that have a TV broadcast deal in place, which includes the US, Canada, UK, and Australia. The UCI has a full list of territories that are excluded, with everywhere else free to watch the feed.

Away from your home country right now? You can still unblock your usual streams with a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Mountain Bike World Championships from anywhere

Travelling outside your home country doesn't mean you have to miss out on the Mountain Bike World Championships. Assistance is on hand in the form of a VPN.

A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a piece of software that can alter your device's address to appear as if it’s in a different country. Provided it conforms with your broadcaster’s Ts&Cs, you can therefore unblock the streaming services you usually enjoy back home. It's great for watching cycling on the move and it's also great for your internet security.

Our colleagues over at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN in the world right now.

Watch Mountain Bike World Championships in the UK

In the UK, the 2025 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships will be broadcast on TNT Sports and Discovery+. This is a familiar port of call for cycling fans in the UK.

Coverage on TNT Sports' 4 TV channels may be limited over the weekends but in any case the Discovery+ streaming platform will have all the action covered.

Discovery+ access costs £30.99 per month.

Where to watch Mountain Bike World Championships in the US

Fans in the US can watch the 2025 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships on cycling streaming platform FloBikes.

A subscription to FloBikes costs $29.99 a month or $149.99 for the year.

Watch MTB Worlds in Canada

As in the US, FloBikes will broadcast the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Canada.

A FloBikes subscription in Canada, which gets you more races than the US, costs CAN$39.99 a month or CAN$203.88 a year.

Mountain Bike World Championships 2025: Schedule, timings

Friday, September 5

Pump Track: Finals from 18:00 CET / 17:00 BST / 12:00 ET

Saturday, September 6

Cross-country Marathon: Starts 06:40 CET / 05:40 BST / 00:40 ET

Starts 06:40 CET / 05:40 BST / 00:40 ET Downhill - Junior Women: 11:00 CET / 10:00 BST / 05:00 ET

11:00 CET / 10:00 BST / 05:00 ET Downhill - Junior Men: 11:45 CET / 10:45 BST / 05:45 ET

Sunday, September 7

Downhill - Elite Women: 11:00 CET / 10:00 BST / 05:00 ET

11:00 CET / 10:00 BST / 05:00 ET Downhill - Elite Men: 12:30 CET / 11:30 BST / 6:30 ET