How to watch the 2023 Tour de France – live streaming

The biggest race of the season, the Tour de France, kicked off in the Basque city of Bilbao on Saturday, July 1 with Adam Yates taking the first stage victory and the first yellow jersey of the race. The Tour de France is free to air on ITVX (UK) and SBS On Demand (AUS). Away from home? You can watch free from anywhere using a VPN.

Since the race start, the lead has shifted first from Yates to Jai Hindley on stage 5 and then to Jonas Vingegaard on stage 6. See the current overall standings of the 2023 Tour de France.

Sunday's throw-down on the Puy de Dôme was a fascinating duel between the two dominant riders and there will be plenty more where that came from before the finale of the Tour de France 2023 in Paris on Sunday, July 23.

There are more mountains and stages for the punchers and breakaway specialists as the race route heads towards the Alps.

Vingegaard and Pogačar face a summit finish of the Grand Colombier on Friday, the Joux Plane on Saturday and the steep ascent to Saint-Gervais before the second rest day.

There is plenty to look forward to as the greatest stars of the sport head out after the first rest day and continue to race around France to battle it out for glorious stage wins in addition to the main prizes of the yellow, green, polka dot, and white jerseys.

Cyclingnews will be bringing you full reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the race.

The 2023 Tour de France route map (Image credit: ASO)

How to watch the Tour de France in the USA & Canada

NBC hold the broadcasting rights for the Tour de France in the USA. The race will be broadcast live on NBC, as well as the network's streaming service, Peacock TV.

FloBikes will air the Tour de France in Canada. An annual subscription will set you back $12.99/month.

Viewers in the USA can watch the Tour live via the network, while highlights and on-demand streams will also be available.

Peacock TV offers a seven-day free trial for those who want to try before you buy. A full subscription to the service start from $4.99 per month.

NBC is available via cable plans and, if you're a cord-cutter, you can watch the network via Hulu ($7.99 per month with a 30-day free trial), DirecTV (from $64.99 per month with a five-day free trial), and FuboTV (from $74.99 per month with a seven-day free trial).

How to watch the Tour de France in the UK

In the UK, the Tour de France will be aired free to air on TV via Eurosport, ITV4, and Welsh-language channel S4C. Live coverage and highlights are all available.

The Tour will also be aired live and in full by GCN+ in the UK, with the same coverage also available via streaming on Discovery+ and on Eurosport's TV channel. A subscription to GCN+ or Discovery+ will cost you £6.99 per month or £59.99 for a year.

Discovery+ is also available for Sky Glass, Sky Q, and Sky Stream customers for no extra cost.

How to watch the Tour de France around the world

In Australia, national broadcaster SBS will carry live Tour de France coverage.

For a local feel and full French-language coverage of the race, head to France TV Around Europe, broadcasters include ARD in Germany, Sporza and RTBF in Belgium, Rai in Italy, and RTVE in Spain.

Best VPN for streaming the Tour de France

Geo-restrictions are the bane of cycling fans because they can prevent you from watching the Tour de France using your live streaming accounts if you are outside of your home country.

While you can always follow Cyclingnews for all the live coverage you can access your geo-blocked live streaming services by simulating being in your home country with a VPN - a 'virtual private network'.

Our experts have thoroughly tested VPNs for live streaming sports and recommend ExpressVPN. The service lets you to watch the race live on various devices – Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

There are a couple other very good options that are safe, reliable and offer good bandwidth for streaming sports. Check out the best two options below - NordVPN and the best budget option, Surfshark.

Tour de France schedule