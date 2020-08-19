How to watch the Tour de France – live stream, TV, results

The 2020 Tour de France is just around the corner, with the action at the biggest race of the year set to kick off in Nice on Satuday, August 29.

Defending champion Egan Bernal will return, though he's the only one of Team Ineos' three Tour winners to take the start after Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas were left out. Meanwhile, Primož Roglič, Steven Kruijswijk and Tom Dumoulin head up Jumbo-Visma, likely the strongest squad in the race.

Cyclingnews will be bringing you full live coverage, reports, results, news, interviews and analysis before, during and after the race.

Read on to find out how to watch the 2020 Tour de France via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.

While the general classification favourites look to be on the two stacked Ineos and Jumbo-Visma teams, there are plenty of other big names set to take the start, too.

Colombian representation comes courtesy of former runner-up Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic), debutant Miguel Ángel López (Astana) and the EF Pro Cycling trio of Rigoberto Urán, Sergio Higuita and Daniel Martínez.

Richard Carapaz will be Bernal's right-hand man, while in the absence of Froome and Thomas, British hopes will be pinned on Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott).

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) will carry the hopes of the home nation, while Mikel Landa (Bahrain McLaren), Alejandro Valverde and Enric Mas (both Movistar) are Spain's main GC men.

Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) will look to improve on his fourth place last year, while other top GC riders include UAE Team Emirates duo Fabio Aru and Tadej Pogačar, Trek-Segafredo leaders Richie Porte and Bauke Mollema, and Ilnur Zakarin (CCC Team).

In terms of sprinters, triple stage winner in 2019 Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) leads the way. He'll compete against Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Elia Viviani (Cofidis), Giacomo Nizzolo (NTT Pro Cycling) and Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates), among others.

Other major names on the start list include Dylan Teuns (Bahrain McLaren), Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team), Thomas De Gendt and Philippe Gilbert (both Lotto Soudal), Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation), Tiesj Benoot (Team Sunweb) and world champion Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo).

Click here for details on the route on what will be a climber-friendly three weeks in France. Check below for all the details of how to watch all the action at the Tour de France.

Tour de France live stream

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for alerts on important stories and action during the race.

The Tour de France will be aired comprehensively across a number of networks, and will be aired live across Europe, Asia and Australia via Eurosport and on the Eurosport Player.

You can sign up for a subscription to Eurosport Player for £6.99 / $9.26 for a month, £4.99 / $6.61 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 / $52.99 for a 12-month pass.

The GCN Race Pass, available on the GCN app, is also airing the race in the UK and Australia. Access in the UK will set you back £39.99 for a year. There's also an option to pay for the Race Pass month-by-month, although the year pass is much better value.

British broadcaster ITV will also show show the race on their ITV4 channel. Welsh-language station S4C will have live coverage and highlights every day too.

FloBikes will show the race in Canada. Subscribing to FloBikes will set you back $30 per month or $150 for the year, and gives you access to watch most of the season's biggest races.

NBC Sports Gold stream the race, costing $54.99 for a year's subscription that includes a number of other major races.

The race will also be shown on various broadcasters around Europe, including Rai Sport in Italy, RTBF and Sporza in Belgium, and on France Sport in France. SBS will show the Tour in Australia.

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

Our sister site TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.