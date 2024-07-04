How to watch the 2024 Giro d'Italia Women – live streaming

In its 35th edition, the Giro d'Italia Donne has become the Giro d'Italia Women and runs from July 7 to July 14

Starting on Sunday July 7, The Giro d'Italia Donne has been officially rebranded as the Giro d'Italia Women in 2024, with new race organiser RCS Sport taking over the management of the race on a four-year contract through 2027.

The 2024 Giro d'Italia Women will be held from July 7-14, reduced to eight days from its traditional ten-day format. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
CEST - Local Time
DateStageStart time Finish timeLive streaming
July 7, 2024Stage 111:3514:3012:50 -14:50
July 8, 2024Stage 211:3514:2512:50 -14:50
July 9, 2024Stage 311:1514:3012:50 -14:50
July 10, 2024Stage 410:2514:3012:50 -14:50
July 11, 2024Stage 511:3014:3012:50 -14:50
July 12. 2024Stage 69:4014:3012:50 -14:50
July 13, 2024Stage 710:2014:3012:50 -14:50
July 14, 2024Stage 810:4014:3012:50 -14:50
