How to watch the 2024 Giro d'Italia Women – live streaming

Starting on Sunday July 7, The Giro d'Italia Donne has been officially rebranded as the Giro d'Italia Women in 2024, with new race organiser RCS Sport taking over the management of the race on a four-year contract through 2027.

The 2024 Giro d'Italia Women will be held from July 7-14, reduced to eight days from its traditional ten-day format.

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) secured the overall victory at the 2023 Giro d'Italia Donne, her fourth overall title at the Italian stage race during her 16-year career. This year, enjoying retirement, she will not return to contend her title, leaving the door open to a host of Giro d'Italia women contenders.

The Giro d'Italia Women will be broadcast around Europe and the rest of the world, with two hours of live coverage of all nine stages, and you can find out how to watch the race from anywhere using a VPN.

Giro d'Italia Women preview

The Giro d'Italia Women will take in eight stages from Brescia to L'Aquila in Abruzzo over 856km, including a testing Queen stage to the summit of Blockhaus - read our full guide to the Giro d'Italia Women's route for more detail.

A few of the riders to watch for the 2024 Giro d'Italia Women will likely include Mavi Garcia, teammates Elisa Longo Borghini, Gaia Realini and Lizzie Deignan, Juliette Labous, and teammates Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig and Marta Cavalli.

Cyclingnews has selected the top riders to watch who are confirmed to race at the 2024 Giro d'Italia Women.

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2024 Giro d'Italia Women with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.

How to watch the Giro d'Italia Donne

The 2024 Giro d'Italia Women will be aired by Max in the USA. A subscription to the service will set you back $10 per month or $100 per year with ads, $16/$150 for an ad-free experience, or $200 per year for the 'Ultimate' package, which includes additional devices and 4k resolution where available.



The 2024 Giro d'Italia Women will be aired by FloBikes in Canada. A subscription to the streaming service will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

The 2024 Giro d'Italia Women's eight stages will be broadcast by Eurosport and aired in the United Kingdom, Europe, and in select other territories on Discovery+. A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+, which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage, will set you back £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year.

Live streaming will be from 12:50 CEST.

The Giro d'Italia Women will be broadcast by Eurosport, live streaming from 12:50 CEST to 13:50 CEST for each stage, while highlights will be hosted on cable TV on Eurosport 1 from 18:00 CEST after the men's Tour de France.

The race will be broadcast in Italian, English, French, German, Spanish, Dutch, Polish, Romanian, Greek, Czech, Serbian, Bulgarian, Turkish and Portuguese.

In Italy, the television coverage is guaranteed by RAI and will be divided between the channels Rai Sport and Rai 2.

Rai will be broadcasting the last two hours of the competition. From 12:35 CET to 14:00 CET, the race will go live on Rai Sport and then from 14:00 CET to 14:50 CET on Rai 2.

Be warned, though, that geo-restrictions may apply if you're outside your home country or on holiday during the Giro d'Italia Donne.

Best VPN for streaming the Giro d'Italia Women

If you are outside of your home region and need to access your live streaming services to watch the action, you may find your access to be geo-restricted.

In this case, a VPN service will come in handy, allowing your computer to pretend it's home and let you log into your streaming accounts to catch all of the racing action.

Our colleagues at TechRadar thoroughly tested several VPN services and came up with a few great recommendations below.

Giro d'Italia Women 2024 stages schedule