How to watch the 2022 Road World Championships – live TV and streaming

Elisa Balsamo and Julian Alaphilippe will be defending their road world titles in Wollongong

The 2022 season is drawing to a close and that means that the UCI Road World Championships are upon us, with plenty of new rainbow jerseys ready to be handed out over a week of racing in Wollongong, Australia.

Cyclingnews will have full stage reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the week, from the juniors to the pros, women and men.

The 2022 Worlds will be broadcast around Europe and throughout the rest of the world, with all stages aired from start to finish, and you can find out how to watch the race wherever you are with our handy guide and with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

As one of the final major events of the season, it's no surprise that the start lists are packed with big names hoping to do battle for the title of world champion.

In the men's race, two-time world champion Julian Alaphilippe (France) is back in action after crashing out of the Vuelta a España and he'll be hoping to add a third rainbow jersey to his collection.

Wout van Aert is among the top favourites too, and the 2020 silver medallist is joined in the Belgian squad by Vuelta champion Remco Evenepoel. Classics men Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) and Biniam Girmay (Eritrea) are also rated among the favourites.

Michael Matthews (Australia) is the home favourite, the versatile sprinter often performing well at the Worlds. Fellow versatile fastmen Alexander Kristoff (Norway) and Matteo Trentin (Italy) are also riders to watch.

Climbers Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia) and Juan Ayuso (Spain) will hope to take advantage of the hilly course, while elsewhere Fred Wright (Great Britain), Filippo Ganna, Alberto Bettiol (Italy), and Stefan Küng (Switzerland) are also key men to follow during the week.

The women's races will play host to a swathe of top names, with the Dutch squad topping the start list as Annemiek van Vleuten, Marianne Vos, Demi Vollering, and Ellen van Dijk all heading to Australia.

Lotte Kopecky (Belgium), Kasia Niewiadoma (Poland), and Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark) are among the other big favourites, as are Italian duo Elisa Longo Borghini and reigning road champion Elisa Balsamo.

Elsewhere, look out for Juliette Labous (France), Grace Brown (Australia), Kristen Faulkner (USA), and Marlen Reusser (Switzerland).

Click through for a comprehensive preview of Worlds week, while we've also collated route guides for the major circuits and races.

Read on for all the information on how to watch the 2022 UCI Road World Championships.

World Championships live stream

The 2022 UCI Road World Championships will be broadcast in the United Kingdom and around Europe (excluding Italy, Denmark, Norway, and Sweden) on GCN+ (opens in new tab) and Eurosport – via Discovery+ (opens in new tab).

A subscription to Discovery+ costs £6.99/$9.15 per month, or £59.99/$78.51 for a 12-month pass. A year's subscription to GCN+ costs £39.99.

Free-to-air coverage is also available in the UK via the BBC (opens in new tab).

In the USA, coverage will be available live on Flobikes (opens in new tab) with a subscription costing $12.99 per month. In Australia both Stan Sport (opens in new tab) and Nine Network (opens in new tab) (elite road races only) will be airing the week's events.

Be warned, though, geo-restrictions may apply if you're outside your home country or on holiday during the race.

You can get around that, however, by accessing the streams via a VPN.

ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) offers the ability to simulate being back in your home country, allowing you to watch the race live on various devices – including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

World Championships schedule