How to watch the 2022-23 cyclo-cross season – streaming and schedule
Every way to watch Van der Poel, Vos, Van Aert, Brand and the rest of the cyclo-cross stars in action this winter
The road racing season may not yet be over but the cyclo-cross season has already begun and a long winter of off-road action beckons.
Cyclingnews will have race reports and news throughout the 2022-23 cyclo-cross season as stars such as Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), and Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) take on several series of races from October to February, leading up to the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships.
The cyclo-cross will be broadcast live around Europe and the rest of the world – you can find out how to watch a race wherever you are with our handy guide and with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).
The superstar duo of Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert will be the headline names once again this cyclo-cross season, though both riders will again ride limited campaigns in the lead-up to the World Championships in Hoogerheide in early February.
Fellow multi-disciplinary star and reigning World Champion Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) will also return to the mud and sand.
Other major names taking part in men's cyclo-cross season include Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal duo Eli Iserbyt and Michael Vanthourenhout, Tormans riders Quinten Hermans and Corné van Kessel, Laurens Sweeck (Crelan-Fristads) and Lars van der Haar (Baloise Trek Lions). The latter's teammate, Toon Aerts, is still awaiting his fate after testing positive for a banned substance in January.
World champion Marianne Vos headlines the women's field this season, the veteran the leading name among a swathe of Dutchwomen who likely dominate the season. She'll be joined at the Dutch squad by new signing Fem van Empel.
Elsewhere, the top teams all have two major names to put forward. Former world champion Lucinda Brand and Shirin van Anrooij head up Trek Baloise Lions, the duo of Annemarie Worst and Inge van der Heijden lead 777, while 2021 World Champion Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado is joined by Puck Pieterse at Alpecin-Deceuninck. Three-time world champion Sanne Cant races alongside Manon Bakker and Yara Kastelijn at Crelan-Fristads.
Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal), Clara Honsinger (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld), Blanka Kata Vas (SD Worx) and Zoe Backstedt (EF Education-Tibco-SVB) are also riders to watch.
Read on for all the information on how to watch the cyclo-cross season this winter.
How to watch cyclo-cross
Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter (opens in new tab), Facebook (opens in new tab) and Instagram (opens in new tab) for alerts and news on important stories and action during the race.
GCN+ (opens in new tab) will be providing comprehensive coverage of the 2022-23 cyclo-cross season, including two of the three main season-long competitions – the Superprestige, and the X20 Trofee. The broadcaster will also be airing coverage of the European Championships in November and the UCI World Championships in February, as well as the lower-ranking Exact Cross series of races.
GCN+ will serve live coverage to countries around Europe and the rest of the world. in the UK, a year-long subscription will set you back £39.99 while a month's subscription costs £6.99. Coverage will also be available on Discovery Plus (opens in new tab)/Eurosport at the same price points.
Equivalent figures for subscriptions are: $64.99 and $15.99 (USA), $59.99 and $11.99 (Canada), and $64.99 and $15.99 (Australia).
The main series of the season, the UCI World Cup, will be broadcast live and in full on the UCI's own website. Eurosport will also broadcast the races in certain territories (excluding the UK and Ireland), while Flobikes (opens in new tab) will air them in the USA and Canada, with a subscription costing $12.99 per month.
Local broadcasters, including VRT (opens in new tab)/Sporza (opens in new tab) and Proximus (opens in new tab) (Belgium), Rai (opens in new tab) (Italy), NOS (opens in new tab) (Netherlands), and L'Equipe TV (opens in new tab) (France) will also cover cyclo-cross throughout the season.
Be warned, though, geo-restrictions may apply if you're outside your home country or on holiday during the race.
You can get around that, however, by accessing the streams via a VPN.
ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) offers the ability to simulate being back in your home country, allowing you to watch the race live on various devices – including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.
2022-23 cyclo-cross schedule
|Date
|Races
|October 9
|UCI World Cup Waterloo
|October 16
|UCI World Cup Fayetteville
|October 23
|UCI World Cup Tabor
|October 29
|Superprestige Ruddervoorde
|October 30
|UCI World Cup Maasmechelen
|November 1
|X2O Koppenbergcross
|November 6
|European Championships Namur
|November 11
|Superprestige Niel
|November 13
|UCI World Cup Beekse Bergen
|November 19
|Superprestige Merksplas
|Novermber 20
|UCI World Cup Overijse
|November 26
|X20 Kortrijk
|Novermber 27
|UCI World Cup Hulst
|December 3
|Superprestige Boom
|December 4
|UCI World Cup Antwerp
|December 11
|UCI World Cup Dublin
|December 17
|UCI World Cup Val di Sole
|December 26
|UCI World Cup Gavere
|December 27
|Superprestige Heusden Zolder
|December 28
|Superprestige Diegem
|January 1
|X20 GP Sven Nys
|January 3
|X20 Herentals
|January 5
|X20 Koksijde
|January 7
|Superprestige Gullegem
|January 8
|UCI World Cup Zonhoven
|January 15
|National Championships
|January 22
|UCI World Cup Benidorm
|January 29
|UCI World Cup Besançon
|February 5
|UCI World Championships Hoogerheide
|February 11
|Superprestige Middelkerke
|February 12
|X2O Lille
|February 19
|X2O Brussels
