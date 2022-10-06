How to watch the 2022-23 cyclo-cross season – streaming and schedule

Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel in action in the mud of Dendermonde last December

The road racing season may not yet be over but the cyclo-cross season has already begun and a long winter of off-road action beckons.

Cyclingnews will have race reports and news throughout the 2022-23 cyclo-cross season as stars such as Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), and Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) take on several series of races from October to February, leading up to the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships.

The superstar duo of Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert will be the headline names once again this cyclo-cross season, though both riders will again ride limited campaigns in the lead-up to the World Championships in Hoogerheide in early February.

Fellow multi-disciplinary star and reigning World Champion Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) will also return to the mud and sand.

Other major names taking part in men's cyclo-cross season include Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal duo Eli Iserbyt and Michael Vanthourenhout, Tormans riders Quinten Hermans and Corné van Kessel, Laurens Sweeck (Crelan-Fristads) and Lars van der Haar (Baloise Trek Lions). The latter's teammate, Toon Aerts, is still awaiting his fate after testing positive for a banned substance in January.

World champion Marianne Vos headlines the women's field this season, the veteran the leading name among a swathe of Dutchwomen who likely dominate the season. She'll be joined at the Dutch squad by new signing Fem van Empel.

Elsewhere, the top teams all have two major names to put forward. Former world champion Lucinda Brand and Shirin van Anrooij head up Trek Baloise Lions, the duo of Annemarie Worst and Inge van der Heijden lead 777, while 2021 World Champion Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado is joined by Puck Pieterse at Alpecin-Deceuninck. Three-time world champion Sanne Cant races alongside Manon Bakker and Yara Kastelijn at Crelan-Fristads.

Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal), Clara Honsinger (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld), Blanka Kata Vas (SD Worx) and Zoe Backstedt (EF Education-Tibco-SVB) are also riders to watch.

GCN+ (opens in new tab) will be providing comprehensive coverage of the 2022-23 cyclo-cross season, including two of the three main season-long competitions – the Superprestige, and the X20 Trofee. The broadcaster will also be airing coverage of the European Championships in November and the UCI World Championships in February, as well as the lower-ranking Exact Cross series of races.

GCN+ will serve live coverage to countries around Europe and the rest of the world. in the UK, a year-long subscription will set you back £39.99 while a month's subscription costs £6.99. Coverage will also be available on Discovery Plus (opens in new tab)/Eurosport at the same price points.

Equivalent figures for subscriptions are: $64.99 and $15.99 (USA), $59.99 and $11.99 (Canada), and $64.99 and $15.99 (Australia).

The main series of the season, the UCI World Cup, will be broadcast live and in full on the UCI's own website. Eurosport will also broadcast the races in certain territories (excluding the UK and Ireland), while Flobikes (opens in new tab) will air them in the USA and Canada, with a subscription costing $12.99 per month.

Local broadcasters, including VRT (opens in new tab)/Sporza (opens in new tab) and Proximus (opens in new tab) (Belgium), Rai (opens in new tab) (Italy), NOS (opens in new tab) (Netherlands), and L'Equipe TV (opens in new tab) (France) will also cover cyclo-cross throughout the season.

Be warned, though, geo-restrictions may apply if you're outside your home country or on holiday during the race.

You can get around that, however, by accessing the streams via a VPN.

