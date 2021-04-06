How to watch Scheldeprijs 2021 – live TV and streaming

Scheldeprijs is coming up on Wednesday, back in its regular midweek spot between the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, only the race now marks the end of the spring cobbled season following the latter race's postponement.

As ever, the race will be one tailored for the sprinters rather than the cobble specialists, with a pan-flat course and only one cobbled sector along the way – repeated four times for the men and women.

Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) heads into the men's race as the major favourite, though the Irishman will face stern competition from Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ), among others.

In the first-ever women's Scheldeprijs, Marta Bastianelli (Alé Ljubljana BTC) and Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) will be among the favourites.

There's plenty of talent spread across the two races, with Elia Viviani (Cofidis) also looking to challenge Bennett in the men's race. Reigning champion Caleb Ewan isn't there, but John Degenkolb leads Lotto Soudal in his place.

Three-time winner Mark Cavendish will ride alongside Bennett, while former winner Alexander Kristoff leads UAE Team Emirates. European champion Giacomo Nizzolo heads up Qhubeka Assos, while Alpecin-Fenix bring two threats in Tim Merlier and Jasper Philipsen.

Nacer Bouhanni (Arkéa-Samsic) continues to race while the UCI investigates him for his sprint at Cholet-Pays de la Loire, while his countrymen Marc Sarreau (AG2R Citroën), Bryan Coquard (B&B Hotels p/b KTM) and Rudy Barbier (Israel Start-Up Nation) will also be in contention.

In the women's race, Bastianelli and Wiebes will face competition from Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM), Emma Norsgaard (Movistar), Chloe Hosking (Trek-Segafredo), Sanne Cant (Plantur-Pura), and Lisa Brennauer (Ceratizit-WNT).

They will tackle a 135-kilometre course from Schoten to Schoten with four laps of a finishing circuit – including the Broekestraat cobbles – to finish. The men, meanwhile, will face much the same only stretched to a 194-kilometre course starting in Terneuzen.

Men's start: 1:34 p.m. CET

Men's finish: approximately 5:25 p.m. CET

Women's finish: approximately 2:50 p.m. CET

Live broadcast starts: 11:45 a.m. CET (women), 3:15 p.m. CET (men)

Scheldeprijs live stream

The men's Scheldeprijs will be broadcast around Europe on Eurosport with the women exclusively via livestream online.

The races will be aired in the United Kingdom and in select other territories around Europe on GCN+.

Flobikes will air the races in Australia, Canada and the USA.

In Belgium, Sporza and RTBF will air the races, while L'Equipe will air them in France.

