Trek-Segafredo withdraw from Scheldeprijs 'as precautionary measure' after coronavirus cases

Trek-Segafredo have announced that their men’s team will skip Scheldeprijs on Wednesday “as a precautionary measure” following the coronavirus cases that forced them to miss Gent-Wevelgem last week.

The squad returned for Dwars door Vlaanderen last Wednesday, albeit with just five riders. Former World Champion Mads Pedersen and Alex Kirsch were unable to ride in Waregem as they were still in isolation after having close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus case, while Edward Theuns was ruled out after returning an inconclusive COVID-19 test.

Pedersen and Theuns were both cleared to race in time for Sunday’s Tour of Flanders, where Trek-Segafredo lined out with a full complement of seven riders, but the team announced on Monday that they would not take part in Scheldeprijs on Wednesday.

“Due to the positive Coronavirus cases detected last week we have decided to withdraw our men’s team from racing Scheldeprijs as a precautionary measure,” Trek-Segafredo said in a statement. “The team will isolate at home for a week for extra safety, before returning to competition at Brabantse Pijl.”

Trek-Segafredo are competing elsewhere this week, with Bauke Mollema leading a team at Itzulia Basque Country, while the women’s squad will line out at the inaugural women’s Scheldeprijs with a selection that includes Chloe Hosking.

With Paris-Roubaix postponed until October due to coronavirus restrictions in northern France, the men’s Classics unit will not return to action until Brabantse Pijl on April 14.