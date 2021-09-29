How to watch Paris-Roubaix 2021 – live TV and streaming

The last edition of Paris-Roubaix was in April of 2019

After an almost 18-month wait, Paris-Roubaix is back and better than ever with the women's Paris-Roubaix Femmes debut creating a Hell of the North double header on October 2nd and 3rd.

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the cobbled race two years in a row, with the Monument being cancelled altogether in 2020 and pushed back amid a second surge this April.

But as Belgium showed in last week's UCI Road World Championships, the fans are hungrier than ever and, thanks to some rain in the forecast, the two races are sure to be viewing fans won't want to miss.

Cyclingnews will be bringing you live coverage during the men's and women's Paris-Roubaix events. We will also be bringing you full reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the weekend. Read on to find out how to watch the Paris-Roubaix via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.

In the women's race, the powerful SD Worx team will be led by Chantal van den Broek-Blaak, winner of the 2020 Tour of Flanders, while UCI rankings leader Annemiek Van Vleuten (Movistar) and Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) will be among the trailblazers favoured for the podium. Also look for riders like Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma), Marta Bastianelli (Alé BTC Ljubljana) and Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) at the head of affairs.

In the men's race the titans of the Classics return for the late-season foray across the pavé, with Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Greg van Avermaet (AG2R Citroën) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) among the riders to watch.

The debut of the Paris-Roubaix Femmes will open up the weekend of racing on the rough cobbled tracts of northern France.

The 115.6km race starts at 1:35 p.m. CDT in Denain on Saturday, with 17 sectors of pavé, beginning at kilometre 33.1 with the four-star Hornaing à Wandignies. The first five-star comes at Mons-en-Pévèle after 67km and is sure to be a decisive moment in the race. The double-whammy of Camphin-en-Pévèle and the Carrefour de l'Arbre inside 20km to go is sure to see some fireworks.

Look for riders like Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma), Marta Bastianelli (Alé BTC Ljubljana) and Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) also to at the head of affairs.

The 258km men's Paris-Roubaix, where Van Aert is sure to be itching for revenge after Belgium's devastating miss at Worlds, starts at 11:15 a.m. CDT with the first cobbles coming after 96.3km of racing. Be sure to tune in for the Arenberg Forest sector, which comes at kilometre 162.4 - around 3 p.m.

Rain is in the forecast which could make for plenty of excitement with crashes, punctures and attacks at the worst points of the course. The Trouée and the Mons-en-Pévèle an hour later are sure to break up the peloton, while the final five-star sector, the Carrefour de l'Arbre with 28km to go (roughly 5 p.m.) is bound to star in the highlights reel.

Paris-Roubaix and Paris-Roubaix Femmes live stream

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for alerts on important stories, news, interviews and all the action during the Paris-Roubaix Femmes and Paris-Roubaix.

Paris-Roubaix Femmes debuts on October 2, starting at 1:35 p.m. CET (local time) and is expected to finish between 4:45 and 5 p.m. CET.

Official broadcasters include Eurosport, France 3, VRT, RAI, NOS, Flobikes (Canada), SBS, NBC Sports (USA) and GCN.

You can sign up for a subscription to Eurosport Player for £6.99 / $9.26 for a month, £4.99 / $6.61 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 / $52.99 for a 12-month pass.

Coverage via the GCN Race Pass, available on the GCN app, will be available in the UK, around Europe and select other countries around the world. Access in the UK will set you back £39.99 for a year.

FloBikes holds the TV rights for Canada – a subscription will set you back $12.50 per month or $150 per year. Both races will be aired in Australia by SBS.

Paris-Roubaix and Paris-Roubaix Femmes will be streamed live on NBC's Peacock Premium. A seven-day free trial is available, while a subscription to Peacock Premium costs $4.99 (or $9.99 without ads) per month.

Around the world, a number of other broadcasters will air the event, including Rai in Italy, Sporza and RTBF in Belgium, France TV3 in France, RTVE in Spain, and NOS in the Netherlands, J Sports in Japan, Sky Sports in New Zealand, TV2 Norway, DKTV2 in Denmark, RTL in Luxembourg, Señal Colombia, and SuperSport Saharan Africa.

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

Our sister site TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.