How to watch La Course by Le Tour de France – live TV and streaming

The Women's WorldTour resumes at the eighth edition of La Course by Le Tour de France held on Saturday, June 26 in Brest, and in conjunction with the opening stage of the men's Tour de France.

The women's one-day race will start at 8:30 a.m. CET with an expected finish at 11:30 a.m. CET.

It has been one of the most popular events on the Women's WorldTour but this year could mark its last – at least on the top-tier calendar – as it will be replaced by the official launch of the Tour de France Femmes in 2022.

This year's La Course by Le Tour de France also marks the tenth stop on the Women's WorldTour, however, it is the only round of the top-tier series held during the month of June.

Fans can expect an explosive race at La Course by Le Tour de France.

The women's peloton will race a short 107.4km starting in Brest and finishing with three laps of a 14-kilometre circuit with the finish line atop the Côte de la Fosse aux Loups in Landerneau.

The peloton will begin Brest and race for 59.3km into Landerneau, where each of the three final circuits includes a climb over the Côte de la Fosse aux Loups. The climb is three kilometres with an average gradient of nearly six per cent. The peloton will climb the ascent three times as part of the finishing circuits, before then tackling it a fourth and final time where the finish line is located at the top.

Don't miss La Course by Le Tour de France as riders defending champion Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo), Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma), Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx), Grace Brown (Team BikeExchange), Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), and a world-class field go head-to-head on the streets of Brittany region.

Read on to find out how to watch the La Course by Le Tour de France via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.

La Course by Le Tour de France Live Stream

La Course by Le Tour de France will be broadcast around Europe on Eurosport. A subscription to Eurosport Player costs £6.99 for a single month, £4.99 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 for a 12-month pass.

The races will be aired in the United Kingdom and in select other territories around Europe on GCN+ . A year’s subscription to GCN+ will set you back £39.99 / €39.99 / $49.99.

ITV4 will also be showing the race in the UK, with live coverage and highlights available. In Wales, S4C will be airing the race.

Flobikes will air the race in Canada, with plans starting from $12.50 per month or $150 (USD) per year.

La Course by Le Tour de France will be available to view in the USA on NBCUniversal’s Peacock Premium. A seven-day free trial is available, while a subscription to Peacock Premium will set you back $4.99 (or $9.99 without ads) per month.

In Australia, watch all the action from La Course by Le Tour de France from 4.30pm AEST Saturday on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand.

Around Europe, broadcasters include France TV in France, ARD in Germany, Sporza and RTBF in Belgium, Rai in Italy, and RTVE in Spain.

Be warned, though, geo-restrictions may apply if you're outside your home country or on holiday during the Tour de France.

You can get around that, however, by accessing the streams via a VPN, with ExpressVPN offering the ability to simulate being back in your home country, allowing you to watch the race live on various devices – including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

La Course by Le Tour de France Schedule