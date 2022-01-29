How to watch the Cyclo-cross World Championships – live TV and streaming

The end of the 2021-22 cyclo-cross season is upon us and with it comes the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The world's top 'cross racers will head over to the USA this weekend to battle it out for six rainbow jerseys on offer across two days of racing on January 29 and 30.

There have been injury and Covid-19 withdrawals but Fayetteville will welcome stellar fields across both men's and women's races and all age groups – junior, U23 and elite.

Tom Pidcock (Great Britain) is the favourite for the elite men's title, while reigning women's elite champion Lucinda Brand (Netherlands) will be looking to retain her title for the second time.

Pidcock will face a number of big names on Sunday, even if Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel won't be racing. He'll take on a squad of strong Belgians, with Eli Iserbyt, Toon Aerts, and Michael Vanthourenhout the biggest names. Lars van der Haar and Corné van Kessel lead the line for the Dutch elite men.

The elite women's race sees the Dutch looking in pole position to complete another podium sweep. Denise Betsema and Annemarie Worst are out with fever and Covid-19 but along with Brand, former seven-time champion Marianne Vos will be taking part.

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado, Yara Kastelijn, and Manon Bakker are also competing for the Dutch squad. Former world champion Sanne Cant leads the line for the Belgians, meanwhile.

Eva Lechner (Italy), Maghalie Rochette (Canada), Blanka Kata Vas (Hungary), Katerina Nash (Czech Rep), and Clara Honsinger (USA) are among the other major names competing in the elite women's race.

In the U23 races, look out for Thibau Nys (Belgium) and Pim Ronhaar (Netherlands) as well as Dutchwomen Puck Pieterse and Fem van Empel.

Read on for all the information on how to watch the action.

Live streams

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for alerts on important stories, news, interviews and all the action during the Cyclo-cross Worlds.

Official broadcasters of the UCI World Championships include Eurosport, GCN, Sporza, and Telenet PlaySports.

You can sign up for a subscription to Eurosport Player for £6.99 / $9.26 for a month, £4.99 / $6.61 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 / $52.99 for a 12-month pass.

Coverage via the GCN+, available on the GCN app, will be available in the UK, the USA, around Europe and select other countries around the world. Access in the UK will set you back £39.99 for a year.

Check Sporza and Telenet PlaySports for local feeds from Belgium.

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

Our sister site TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

Race schedule