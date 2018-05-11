How to follow the 2018 Tour of California

Image 1 of 5 2018 Tour of California overall map (Image credit: Courtesy of Amgen Tour of California) Image 2 of 5 Beautiful blue skies for the seventh and final stage of the Tour of California to Pasadena Image 3 of 5 Peter Sagan and Juraj Sagan at the Tour of California in May. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 5 The Tour of California is certainly a scenic race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Kristin Klein, President of the Amgen Tour of California poses for a photo with the peloton prior to stage one of the Amgen Breakaway from Heart Disease Women's Race

The Amgen Tour of California returns for its 13th edition beginning on May 13, 2018, and the Women's WorldTour race starting on May 17. Cyclingnews is your hub for all the action, with full coverage from Long Beach to Sacramento.

With its step up to the WorldTour, the Tour of California has attracted a deep field, proving particularly attractive to sprinters. World champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), who holds the record for most stage wins in the race, will look to add to his tally in the opening and closing stages, and on stages 3 and 5.

Sagan is up against many of his keenest rivals, including Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin), Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors), Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data), Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) and Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott).

Overall contenders like Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo), Tejay van Garderen (BMC), and Egan Bernal (Team Sky) will make their mark as early as the second stage that finishes atop the Gibraltar Road climb, in the stage 4 time trial and the penultimate day to South Lake Tahoe.

Live coverage

While the race will air live on television in North America, Cyclingnews will have start-to-finish live text coverage to fill in the gaps with up to the minute race information, exclusive interviews, and insights from within the race convoy. Hit us up on Twitter and your comment might become part of our live coverage!

Race reports and news

Cyclingnews will have comprehensive race reports with full results and photo galleries for each stage.

We've assembled a crack team of reporters to bring you news and analysis from the race. Look for our daily "debrief" analysing the action of the stage with comments from key riders.

Video highlights

Cyclingnews will have post-stage video recaps highlighting the men and women's races.

Stage timings (all PDT):

Amgen Tour of California

Stage 1: Sunday, May 13, 2018 - Long Beach. Start: 12:40. Finish (estimated): 15:45

Stage 2: Monday, May 14, 2018 - Ventura - Gibraltar Road. Start: 11:15. Finish (estimated): 15:45

Stage 3: Tuesday, May 15, 2018 - King City - Laguna Seca. Start: 10:20. Finish (estimated): 15:40

Stage 4: Wednesday, May, 16 2018 - San Jose (ITT). Start: 12:45. Finish (estimated): 15:45

Stage 5: Thursday, May 17, 2018 - Stockton - Elk Grove. Start: 11:20. Finish (estimated): 15:40

Stage 6: Friday, May 18, 2018 - Folsom - South Lake Tahoe. Start: 9:40. Finish (estimated): 15:41

Stage 7: Saturday, May 19, 2018 - Sacramento . Start: 10:15. Finish (estimated): 13:40

Amgen Tour of California Women's Race

Stage 1: Thursday, May 17, 2018 - Elk Grove. Start: 11:05. Finish (estimated): 14:25

Stage 2: Friday, May 18, 2018 - South Lake Tahoe. Start: 11:00. Finish (estimated): 14:20

Stage 3: Saturday, May 19, 2018 - Sacramento . Start: 10:50. Finish (estimated): 12:45