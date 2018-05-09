Trending

Sagan warms up for Tour of California with gravel gran fondo - Gallery

World Champion visits Truckee with special guests

Peter Sagan talks to riders before the start of the Sagan Fondo on May 5, 2018 in Truckee, California.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Peter Sagan wheelies over a mud puddle during the Sagan Fondo

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Peter Sagan rides next to his brother and teammate Juraj Sagan during the Sagan Fondo

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Peter Sagan crosses a river during the Sagan Fondo

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Daniel Oss crosses a river during the Sagan Fondo

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Peter Sagan leads riders from the start line of the Sagan Fondo

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
A huge crowd of riders leaves the start line of the Sagan Fondo on May 5, 2018 in Truckee, California.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Peter Sagan rides at the front of the Sagan Fondo on May 5, 2018, in Truckee, California.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Riders navigate the dusty roads of the Sagan Fondo on May 5, 2018 in Truckee, California.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Peter Sagan at the front of a lead group during the Sagan Fonodo

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Peter Sagan wheelies as he crosses the finish line of the Sagan Fondo

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Canadian Geoff Kabush (Yeti-Maxxis) took first place overall at the Sagan Fondo, with Jonathan Baker (Toucshstone Climbing) in second and Robert Anatelli (Mike's Bikes) in third

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Peter Sagan talks to riders before the start of the Sagan Fondo on May 5, 2018 in Truckee, California

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Peter Sagan at a rest stop during the Sagan Fondo

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Daniel Oss chases teammate Juraj Sagan during the Sagan Fondo

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Geoff Kabush and Katarina Nash have a laugh on the start line of the Sagan Fondo

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Bora-Hansgrohe's Daniel Oss waits on the start line of the Sagan Fondo

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Peter Sagan and Daniel Oss get ready to start the Sagan Fondo

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Peter's brother Juraj Sagan was on hand for the gravel fondo

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Peter Sagan leads the pack at the start of the Sagan fondo

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Riders head out on course for the Sagan Fondo on May 5, 2018 in Truckee, California

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Katerina Nash, a local to the area, takes part in the Sagan fondo

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Riders cross a wooden bridge on the dirt roads of the Sagan Fondo on May 5, 2018

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Peter Sagan leads a group on a dirt climb during the Sagan Fondo

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Geoff Kabush nears the top of today's big climb during the Sagan Fondo

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Levi Leipheimer of the USA climbs during the Sagan Fondo on May 5, 2018 in Truckee, California.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Juraj Sagan leads teammate Daniel Oss of Italy during the Sagan Fondo on May 5, 2018 in Truckee, California.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Former pro Levi Leipheimer gives a thumbs up before the start of the Sagan Fondo

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

With the Tour of California less than a week away, world champion Peter Sagan made his way to the Golden State for a gravel gran fondo in Truckee on May 5. The Sagan Fondo in Truckee featured 60 percent dirt, 40 per cent pavement and a few other obstacles, like stream and bridge crossings, thrown in for fun. A second road Sagan Fondo is scheduled for November 3, with the host city yet to be announced. 

The world champion was joined by a large group of fans as wells as his brother Juraj Sagan and the pair's Bora-Hansgrohe teammate Daniel Oss. Also on the start line taking in the day of gravel were former road pro Levi Leipheimer along with cycle-cross and mountain bike stars Katerina Nash (Clif Bar Team) and Geoff Kabush (Yeti-Maxxis), who "won" the day.

The Amgen Tour of California starts Sunday in Long Beach with a 134.5km circuit race. Cyclingnews will cover the race with live reports, video highlights, photos, news reports and feature articles.

Click or swipe through the gallery for a glimpse of the day's action. 

