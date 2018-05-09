Sagan warms up for Tour of California with gravel gran fondo - Gallery

Image 1 of 28
Peter Sagan talks to riders before the start of the Sagan Fondo on May 5, 2018 in Truckee, California.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 28
Peter Sagan wheelies over a mud puddle during the Sagan Fondo
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 28
Peter Sagan rides next to his brother and teammate Juraj Sagan during the Sagan Fondo
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 28
Peter Sagan crosses a river during the Sagan Fondo
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 28
Daniel Oss crosses a river during the Sagan Fondo
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 28
Peter Sagan leads riders from the start line of the Sagan Fondo
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 28
A huge crowd of riders leaves the start line of the Sagan Fondo on May 5, 2018 in Truckee, California.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 28
Peter Sagan rides at the front of the Sagan Fondo on May 5, 2018, in Truckee, California.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 28
Riders navigate the dusty roads of the Sagan Fondo on May 5, 2018 in Truckee, California.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 28
Peter Sagan at the front of a lead group during the Sagan Fonodo
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 28
Peter Sagan wheelies as he crosses the finish line of the Sagan Fondo
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 28
Canadian Geoff Kabush (Yeti-Maxxis) took first place overall at the Sagan Fondo, with Jonathan Baker (Toucshstone Climbing) in second and Robert Anatelli (Mike's Bikes) in third
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 28
Peter Sagan talks to riders before the start of the Sagan Fondo on May 5, 2018 in Truckee, California
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 28
Peter Sagan at a rest stop during the Sagan Fondo
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 28
Daniel Oss chases teammate Juraj Sagan during the Sagan Fondo
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 28
Geoff Kabush and Katarina Nash have a laugh on the start line of the Sagan Fondo
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 28
Bora-Hansgrohe's Daniel Oss waits on the start line of the Sagan Fondo
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 28
Peter Sagan and Daniel Oss get ready to start the Sagan Fondo
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 28
Peter's brother Juraj Sagan was on hand for the gravel fondo
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 28
Peter Sagan leads the pack at the start of the Sagan fondo
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 28
Riders head out on course for the Sagan Fondo on May 5, 2018 in Truckee, California
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 28
Katerina Nash, a local to the area, takes part in the Sagan fondo
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 28
Riders cross a wooden bridge on the dirt roads of the Sagan Fondo on May 5, 2018
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 28
Peter Sagan leads a group on a dirt climb during the Sagan Fondo
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 28
Geoff Kabush nears the top of today's big climb during the Sagan Fondo
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 28
Levi Leipheimer of the USA climbs during the Sagan Fondo on May 5, 2018 in Truckee, California.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 28
Juraj Sagan leads teammate Daniel Oss of Italy during the Sagan Fondo on May 5, 2018 in Truckee, California.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 28
Former pro Levi Leipheimer gives a thumbs up before the start of the Sagan Fondo
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
With the
Tour of California less than a week away, world champion Peter Sagan made his way to the Golden State for a gravel gran fondo in Truckee on May 5. The Sagan Fondo in Truckee featured 60 percent dirt, 40 per cent pavement and a few other obstacles, like stream and bridge crossings, thrown in for fun. A second road Sagan Fondo is scheduled for November 3, with the host city yet to be announced.
The world champion was joined by a large group of fans as wells as his brother
Juraj Sagan and the pair's Bora-Hansgrohe teammate Daniel Oss. Also on the start line taking in the day of gravel were former road pro Levi Leipheimer along with cycle-cross and mountain bike stars Katerina Nash (Clif Bar Team) and Geoff Kabush (Yeti-Maxxis), who "won" the day.
The
Amgen Tour of California starts Sunday in Long Beach with a 134.5km circuit race. Cyclingnews will cover the race with live reports, video highlights, photos, news reports and feature articles.
Click or swipe through the gallery for a glimpse of the day's action.
The Cyclingnews Films documentary The Holy Week is available for download to rent ($1.99 USD) or to purchase ($4.99 USD) from Vimeo On Demand . You can also watch the trailer below, with options to buy or rent at the end.
THE HOLY WEEK from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo.