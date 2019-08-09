Hosking out of Tour of Scotland after RideLondon Classique crash

Image 1 of 5 Chloe Hosking (Ale-Cipollini). (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 5 Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) in the 2019 Women's Herald Sun Tour leader's jersey after winning stage 1 (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 3 of 5 Skylar Schneider and Evy Kuijpers on the front of the Gent-Wevelgem peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 5 Riders crash near the end of the RideLondon Classique (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 5 Riders crash near the end of the RideLondon Classique (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ale Cipollini sprinter Chloe Hosking will not race at the Women's Tour of Scotland, which starts in Dundee on Friday, due to her suffering from concussion following the finish-straight crash at last weekend's RideLondon Classique.

The Australian tweeted on Thursday: "Unfortunately I won't be able to start the Women's Tour of Scotland. Doctor's orders after sustaining a concussion at the RideLondon Classique. Disappointed to miss the first edition of the race. Good luck to all riders and organisers. Looking forward to following along, albeit from my couch."

Also hurt in the crash were Drops Cycling's Elinor Barker, who broke her collarbone, and CCC-Liv's Evy Kuijpers, who injured her back and is now out for the remainder of the season.

"As a cyclist, you often fall," Kuijpers said on her team's website. "Usually our instinct is to continue. But it was different this time. I hesitated for a moment, and felt that things weren't quite right.

"The MRI scan proved that my intervertebral disc is damaged, which causes shooting pains," she explained. "We're now looking at a possible treatment plan. In any case, I will no longer be able to race this season."

In good news for the 24-year-old Dutchwoman, however, she's been handed a contract extension midway through what is her first season with CCC-Liv.

"I'm comfortable at CCC-Liv, and am therefore very happy with this contract extension. I'm now being cautious with my back, so that I can start training again soon and lay a good foundation this winter for the next season.

"I was greatly welcomed at CCC-Liv, and quickly felt at home and found my place there," she said. "Even though it was difficult to express my expectations in advance, I was able to show myself well on several occasions, including at the races in Drenthe and at the Dutch national championships.

"With the RideLondon Classique, I had my first race of the last racing block, so it's a shame that it's ending now."