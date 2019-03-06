Route revealed for inaugural Women's Tour of Scotland

Image 1 of 3 2019 Women's Tour of Scotland stage 1 (Image credit: Women's Tour of Scotland) Image 2 of 3 2019 Women's Tour of Scotland stage 2 (Image credit: Women's Tour of Scotland) Image 3 of 3 2019 Women's Tour of Scotland stage 3 (Image credit: Women's Tour of Scotland)

The route for the inaugural Women's Tour of Scotland was revealed on Wednesday, with three stages taking riders across the country from Dundee to Edinburgh via Perth.

The race was announced last October, with top-ranked Boels Dolmans among the first to commit to competing in the event. Scotland was also named host of the first edition of the unified UCI World Championships to take place in 2023.

The Women's Tour of Scotland begins on August 9, 2019 in Dundee with a 103km stage to Dunfermline. The riders will cross Tay Road Bridge, crossing into Fife, with a sprint in Cupar and the race's first classified climb at Grange of Lindores. Two more sprints in Falkland and Leslie precede the second climb on CLeish Hill before the finish in Pittencrief Park.

Stage 2 starts in Glasgow with 139.4km of racing to Perth. Following some of the roads used in the European Championships last year, the riders set off from George Square, crossing Lamb Hill with a sprints in Aberfoyle coming just before the only climb of the day at Dukes Pass.

Wide open roads will allow much of the race to regroup as riders hit two more sprints en route to Perth at Strathyre Post Office and Crief High Street before the flat finish in front of Perth's Council Chambers.

Stage 3 starts and finishes in the historic centre of Edinburgh at Holyrood Park, coinciding with the Edinburgh Festival. The 118.3km loop heads south towards Peebles with sprints at Innerleithen and Bonnyrigg and three classified climbs.