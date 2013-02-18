Hoogerland out of hospital and planning May return

Image 1 of 3 Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) on the podium to receive the King of the Mountains prize. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 3 Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil - DCM) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Johnny Hoogerland is seen to after his crash in the 2011 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Johnny Hoogerland left hospital on Sunday and has returned home to fully recover. The Vacansoleil-DCM rider, who was seriously injured when hit by car whilst training, hopes to be back racing in early May.

Exactly two weeks ago he was hit by a car in Mallorca and spent time in intensive care with five broken ribs, fractures in his spine and liver injuries. He was able to return to the Netherlands on Wednesday.

His return to racing is dependent on the liver injury fully healing. The team had reported that the liver was either bruised or torn. Hoogerland expects to train for four to six weeks before racing again in May.

This week he will rest and start his rehabilitation. “I am delighted to be able to return home and will begin with walking and exercises from the physiotherapist,” he said on the team website.

Team manager Daan Luijkx is eager to have his rider back again, but is willing to take the needed time. “Of course we will miss him this spring, but he's motivated and in good hands to get up there again soon.” Hoogeland will have not only the help of the team doctors and coaches, but also a mental coach and dietitian “to bring him back so that he can show what he is capable of as a rider.”