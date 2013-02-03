Hoogerland hospitalized after training accident

Image 1 of 3 Johnny Hoogerland leads the chase (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 3 The early, seven-man break featured Vacansoleil-DCM pair Johnny Hoogerland and Pim Ligthart, Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ-BigMat), Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge), Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi), George Bennett (RadioShack-Nissan) and Andriy Grivko (Astana) (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 3 Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) scored the most points on the Grand Prix de Wallonie's seven classified climbs and won the mountains classification. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) is in the hospital this evening after a collision with a car while out training. The Dutch rider sustained fractured ribs and will spend the night in hospital before he undergoes further tests.

Hoogerland had been training in Spain ahead of the Tour Méditerranée.

In a press statement the team said, "The rider of Vacansoleil-DCM was going slightly downhill in front of the scooter which was going to motopace him for another hour or so. A turning car didn't see the rider coming and hit the unfortunate Hoogerland."

The team added that they will release more information on Monday.