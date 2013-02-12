Good news for Hoogerland and Tankink

Image 1 of 4 Johnny Hoogerland (Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts) Image 2 of 4 Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil - DCM) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Bram Tankink (Image credit: Xander van Ommen Photography) Image 4 of 4 Bram Tankink (Team Rabobank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

There was good new for two Dutch riders hit by cars recently in Spain whilst training. Johnny Hoogerland can now be transferred to a hospital in the Netherlands and Bram Tankink will not need surgery on his broken collarbone.

Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) suffered broken ribs,damaged vertebrae and a bruised liver when he was hit by a car over a week ago, and spent several days in intensive care. On Monday he tweeted that he got the “green light” to return to his homeland.

He will not go directly home but will have to spend more time in hospital. He must only wait until his health insurance reaches an agreement with a flight back.

Tankink (Blanco) broke his collarbone when hit by a car on Sunday. He was able to fly home that same day, and underwent further examinations there. The team announced Monday evening that he has a clean fracture. “He will start indoor training this week. If the outdoor rides go well next week, he will start in Paris-Nice!”

Hoogerland and Tankink are only the two latest victims in a months-long series of incidents involving riders being hit by cars whilst training.