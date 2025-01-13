Here's Tom Pidcock's new team bike for 2025, and here's why we don't think he'll use it

While the new Scott Addict RC Ultimate is impressively light, the Scott Foil is so aero we suspect it will be reserved for the high mountains only

While there were several high-profile rider transfers between the 2024 and 2025 season, including Demi Vollering leaving SD Worx to join FDJ-SUEZ, the story (or saga, given how many column inches were dedicated to the professional divorce) that captured the attention most was the transfer of Tom Pidcock from Ineos to Q36.5

It has been confirmed that Pidcock will not be racing the Tour de France this year, as the Q36.5 squad did not receive a wildcard entry, but nonetheless the team’s bike, including the all-new Scott Addict, will be on show at many of the biggest races. Unusually, though, Pidcock himself will continue to race on Pinarello bikes when he heads to any MTB events, as well as gravel and cyclocross races. 

The team issue Addict RC Ultimate is heavier than the consumer model thanks to the UCI weight limit. (Image credit: Q36.5 / Scott Sports)
