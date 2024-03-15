Zipp releases photos debunking hookless rim failure after De Gendt crash

One of the biggest headlines of the past few weeks has surrounded the dramatic pictures of Thomas De Gendt's bike propped against a barrier at the UAE Tour, its front wheel splashed with sealant, the Vittoria tyre off the rim, and a tyre insert, which began the day inside the tyre, exposed and jammed between the wheel and the fork. So far the thread that connected all those headlines is that no one knew for sure what happened.

Since the crash happened, De Gendt, Zipp , and Vittoria have all confirmed in separate statements that an impact was at fault, citing an errant rock as the guilty party, but so far, there's been no evidence.

Today, that changes. After in-house analysis, Zipp has shared images with Cyclingnews, showing the wheel in question dramatically damaged with a sizeable crack across the tyre bed.

(Image credit: Zipp)

Upon seeing these images, our thoughts returned to the aforementioned shots of De Gendt's bike. Despite all the furore and ongoing debate, there was very little discussion of a damaged rim, and surely a crack of this size would have been noticeable.

So we redownloaded the high-res version, and after applying a bit of basic Photoshop brightness adjustment, it's clear that the same crack was there for the world to see all along.

Image 1 of 3 ...Here's a zoomed in version, showing a very clear crack in the rim. (Image credit: Getty Images) Here, in the unedited version of the photo, the wheel looks intact... (Image credit: Getty Images) ...But with the image brightened, the crack is noticable at approx the three o'clock position... (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zipp also shared that "The engineers have reviewed the wheel in question and it was clearly a result of a significant impact. When you hit something hard enough to destroy the structure of a rim, the tyre is going to come off."

This is a sentiment shared by Jake Pantone, VP of Product and Brand for Zipp's competitor, Enve Composites. He told Cyclingnews "broken wheels can’t be expected to retain a tyre. Tubes, tubeless with hooks, tubeless without hooks, and tubulars will all throw the tyre if the rim is no longer load bearing or breaks through the dimensionally critical tyre bed."

As we've seen in previous incidents, namely in Annemiek Van Vleuten's freak World Championships crash, cracked rims don't tend to hold onto the tyre very well, and typically, that marks the end of the discussion.

Of course, this doesn't explicitly prove that the Belgian hit a rock before going down as both Zipp and Vittoria have claimed, but such a crack doesn't occur without an impact. These images alone don't prove that the impact came before De Gendt went down, rather than as part of the ensuing crash, but that is the conclusion reached by Zipp's investigation.

The absence of any obvious damage to De Gendt's rim in this case – or at least, the absence of anyone brightening the image in Photoshop to find it – allowed the conversation to turn to hookless rim and tyre compatibility.

In an in-depth article by Escape Collective issuing a 'warning to all', the ETRTO compliance of the rim and tyre combination was highlighted as a potential factor in the equipment failure.

That warning, which highlights that Lotto Dstny's choice of a Zipp 353 NSW wheel (with its 25mm internal rim bed) and a 28mm Vittoria tyre is not a recommended choice by the ETRTO, is still a pertinent warning to anyone making similar pairings, and should be heeded, despite De Gendt's team mechanics claiming they are "100% within the rules"

Interestingly, the ETRTO (European Tyre and Rim Technical Organisation) guidelines are just that: guidelines. There are no penalties for ignoring them. It's unclear what rules the Lotto-Dstny mechanics were referring to, but the only actual rules that govern rim and tyre compatibility come from the ISO (International Organization for Standardization).

Its recommendations mandate that wheel and tyre combinations should be able to maintain 110% of the maximum tyre pressure for a time of five minutes. As Felix Schäfermeier of Schwalbe says, it's "easy to pass."

This is a rule that CPA president Adam Hansen has been critical of, and the UCI has since announced it will "study the [wider hookless] situation with a matter of urgency."

Reassuringly, the wheel and tyre brands we've spoken to all agree, and are already testing well in excess of this for longer periods.