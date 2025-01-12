Tom Pidcock tells BBC he will not ride the 2025 Tour de France

Briton targeting one-day races this season with new Q36.5 team

Tom Pidcock
Tom Pidcock will not be racing the Tour de France this year, according to a BBC Sport interview with the Q36.5 rider.

The winner of the Alpe d'Huez stage in his first-ever Tour de France back in 2022, since then Pidcock has raced cycling's top event twice.

