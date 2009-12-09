Hendersons to take part in Scotty’s Ride

Image 1 of 2 Stage two began with the memory of Scotty Peoples (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 2 of 2 Scott Peoples won two stages of the Tour of Southland before he was tragically killed in 2006. (Image credit: Kevin Chang)

New Zealand road professional Greg Henderson will take part in this weekend’s Scotty’s Ride in Victoria, Australia. Henderson will be joined by wife and International Cycling Union (UCI) Track World Champion Katie Mactier at the Shepparton event.

The husband and wife duo will be joined by the likes of Olympic gold medallists Brett Lancaster and Scott McGrory and Giro d'Italia stage winner Dave McKenzie.

The cyclo-sportif is in its second year and features as a part of a weekend of cycling-related activities dedicated to the late Scott Peoples, who was tragically killed while training in Mansfield in 2006. The event raises funds for the Scott Peoples Foundation, which assists in the development of junior cycling in regional Victoria.

Participants in this Saturday’s ride will contest either the full 129km course or a shorter 54km ride. The long course ride commences at 8:30, while the shorter ride gets underway an hour later.

Scotty's Race, which has been held annually since the accident, will be held on Sunday, with $5,000 in prize money up for grabs. Grades A and B will contest a 135km course, while women, juniors, C and D grades will compete over 75km.