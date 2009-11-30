Lancaster, Cooke to headline Scotty's Ride

Scott Peoples won two stages of the Tour of Southland before he was tragically killed in 2006. (Image credit: Kevin Chang)

Olympic gold medalist Brett Lancaster and former Tour de France green jersey winner Baden Cooke are just two of the big name riders who are set to take part in the Scott Peoples Cycling Festival in Shepparton, Victoria. The event honours the life of Peoples, who was killed in a training accident in 2006.

The third year of the event will see four activities over the course of the weekend. First off is the second annual Scotty's Ride, which will kick-start the weekend at 8.30am on Saturday morning. Participants can choose either a 129km or 54km ride, both fully supported recreational challenges are held on the quiet country roads around Shepparton.

Along with Lancaster and Cooke, former Herald Sun Tour Champion Matt Wilson, Olympic gold medalist Scott McGrory and former Giro d'Italia stage winner Dave McKenzie will headline Scotty’s Ride, providing cyclists a rare opportunity to ‘Ride with the Stars’ of international cycling.

At lunchtime, Scotty's Criterium (Graded Criteriums - A Grade, B Grade, C/D Grade & Women) will wind its way through Wyndham Street in Shepparton, whilst later in the day, Scotty's Track Carnival will be held at the Shepparton velodrome providing a minimum of three rides for all categories including motorpaces, handicaps, points scores, keirins and scratch races.

Then on Sunday, the third annual Scotty's Race will begin at 8am with C & D grades covering 75km and A & B 135km.

All events are being held with the assistance of The Scott Peoples Foundation which aims to assist in the development of junior cycling in regional Victoria.

Entries close for all three events at midnight Sunday December 6.

For more information, visit the Scott Peoples Foundation web site.