Hannah Barnes to retire at end of 2023 after difficult two years

After more than a decade racing for UCI women’s teams, and accumulating a win tally that includes two elite British titles plus a Giro d’Italia Donne stage, Hannah Barnes has announced that this season will be her last as a professional cyclist.

The rider – who started out with Dutch squad Team Ibis, moved to UnitedHealthcare, then spent six seasons with Canyon-SRAM before heading to Uno-X – has been hamstrung by long-term injuries in recent seasons. The 30-year-old had a full calendar in 2022, which included the Giro d’Italia Donne and Tour de France Femmes, but her schedule has been more limited in 2023 and also heavily marked by DNF’s.

“I have found the final 2 years quite difficult, battling injuries and struggling mentally to accept that I am no longer part of the race but just making up the numbers,” said Barnes in a post on Twitter. “It's in my nature to put everything into getting the best out of myself but unfortunately that hasn't been possible lately.”

The performances that Barnes had been hoping to deliver on the road may not have been there of late, but that didn’t stop the rider who moved to Uno-X to lend her experience to the young team fulfilling her role as a mentor in the squad.

“Uno-X, you signed me as an 'experienced' rider who could get you results,” said Barnes. “I haven't been able to deliver on the results but I'd like to think I have helped develop the next generation and taught them a few tricks of the trade. I'm grateful that I get to finish my career in the red and yellow jersey.”

Barnes, whose younger sister Alice is also in the professional peloton, started cycling with her family when she was six and first pinned on a number four years later in a British National Youth Series round. She was selected to join a British Cycling Development programme for 14-16 year olds and later a British Cycling Olympic development programme. The results came as Barnes raced domestically and beyond as a teenager, including victory at the Elite British Circuit Race Championships in 2010, and then in 2012 the rider moved to the Netherlands to join her first UCI squad, Team Ibis.

“It's hard to put into words the sacrifices and dedication that Mum and Dad have put into our 'hobbies' over the years,” said Barnes. “Every penny they made was spent on bikes, petrol and porridge oats.

“I grew up doing sport. Every day after school I'd be playing hockey, rugby, rounders, football, you name it I was doing it. But every weekend was spent riding my bike, loved it and I am so lucky that it has been my profession for so many years.”

Barnes will be leaving the peloton with 12 UCI wins, largely accumulated from 2015 to 2018. They include a Women’s Tour stage in 2015, the Giro d’Italia Donne stage to San Vendemiano in 2017, Setmana Ciclista Valenciana overall victory in 2018 as well as the British elite road race title in 2016 and national time trial title in 2018 plus a World Championship team time trial victory with Canyon-SRAM.

“There are so many people that have played a huge part in my career and I will be forever grateful,” said Barnes.