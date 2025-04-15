'Change is not suffered, it is desired' – Alessandro De Marchi to retire at end of season after 15-year pro career

De Marchi with the flag of his home region Friuli-Venezia Giulia during the Giro d'Italia last season

Italy's Alessandro De Marchi will retire at the close of the 2025 season, marking the end of a 15-year career as a professional, his Jayco AlUla team confirmed on Tuesday.

De Marchi turned professional with Androni Giocattoli-Serramenti PVC Diquigiovanni in 2011, and in the last decade and a half, he has won stages of the Vuelta a España and Critérium du Dauphiné, as well as one-day titles at the Giro dell'Emilia and Tre Valli Varesine.

During his career, the 38-year-old has raced for Cannondale, BMC and Israel-Premier Tech, and he ends his career at Jayco AlUla, after joining the Australian squad in 2023.

"I have decided that the 2025 cycling season will be my last as a professional cyclist," De Marchi said in a video posted to Jayco AlUla's social channels.

"I arrive at this turning point with only happy memories and a smile, even though this type of decision is never easy. I have achieved so much in both my life and my career, obviously with some regrets, but I want to listen to my heart and it is time to change."

One of those 'regrets' is surely not yet winning a stage of his home Grand Tour, the Giro d'Italia, despite coming close on several occasions, and wearing the pink jersey for two days in 2021. It's not yet known if he'll make the Jayco AlUla team in May for one final appearance at the corsa rosa.

In the artistic video made by Jayco AlUla to announce the news, De Marchi is seen amongst relics of his career – old bikes, old numbers, and that treasured pink jersey – as he reflected on his decision to retire.

"Those who know me have probably seen this coming, but let's begin from the start," he said. "First, I would like to read you something: 'Sometimes change is not suffered, it is desired. It is a push that comes from within, that wants to be recognised, and above all to be listened to.'

"This is a phrase I came across in a book, and by no coincidence it sums up perfectly the process that I have been going through these last months."

Turning 39 next month, De Marchi is already one of the oldest riders in the men's peloton, but is still a strength within Jayco AlUla, taking his last win as recently as the Tour of the Alps last spring, a race he will return to next week.

Though the remaining races will now mark an ending, the Italian vowed to take on the rest of the season with the same drive and enthusiasm as ever.

"I dived into this season with the same spirit as the first, 15 years ago. Nothing has changed and I'm ready to do what I've always done: give 100%. What is for sure is that I'm going to fully enjoy the last moments of my career," he said.

"What I ask you is to cheer a little bit more than usual, and of course I'll see you on the road."