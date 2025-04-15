'Change is not suffered, it is desired' – Alessandro De Marchi to retire at end of season after 15-year pro career

38-year-old Italian confirms decision to stop racing at end of 2025 but welcomes change

SAPPADA ITALY MAY 24 Alessandro De Marchi of Italy and Team Jayco AlUla reacts crossing the finish line during the 107th Giro dItalia 2024 Stage 19 a 157km stage from Mortegliano to Sappada 1236m UCIWT on May 24 2024 in Sappada Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
De Marchi with the flag of his home region Friuli-Venezia Giulia during the Giro d'Italia last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italy's Alessandro De Marchi will retire at the close of the 2025 season, marking the end of a 15-year career as a professional, his Jayco AlUla team confirmed on Tuesday.

De Marchi turned professional with Androni Giocattoli-Serramenti PVC Diquigiovanni in 2011, and in the last decade and a half, he has won stages of the Vuelta a España and Critérium du Dauphiné, as well as one-day titles at the Giro dell'Emilia and Tre Valli Varesine.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

