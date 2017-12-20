Hagens Berman Supermint confirm 2018 roster

Image 1 of 6 The 2018 Hagens Berman Supermint team (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 2 of 6 Green one side, blue the other for Hagens Berman Supermint (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 3 of 6 A look at the front of the Hagens Berman Supermint kit for 2018 (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 4 of 6 Out on the Arizona roads (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 5 of 6 The Hagens Berman Supermint at training camp (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 6 of 6 The 2018 Hagens Berman Supermint team (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)

America team Hagen Berman-Supermint have announced an 11-rider roster for their third season in the women's pro peloton. Peta Mullens is the only non-American on the roster following several changes to the team line up.

New to the team for 2018 are former Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling duo Mandy Heintz and Jennifer Luebke, along with climber Whitney Alison (Colavita-Bianchi) and Lily Williams, who caught the team's eye with a stage win at the Joe Martin Stage Race.

There will be a change in team management with Lindsay Goldman stepping into the main role and Jono Coulter taking a backseat in 2018.

"After nearly a decade of being fully committed to supporting women’s teams, it was long overdue for Jono to focus on his own goals," Goldman said. "With a break in my race schedule to have my daughter in February, it seemed like a great time to take an even more active role in leading this organization."

In further backroom change for 2018, Tad Hamilton joins the team to take up a role as the team's sports director.

"The relaxed schedule of civilian life allowed me a diverse and adventurous respite, but I always believed I would find myself in professional cycling again," Hamilton said. "After 5 years away, it is an honour to return with Hagens Berman-Supermint. This program has unlimited potential, and the opportunity to work the best races in North America was an offer I could not pass up."

Having started their 2017 season in Australia, the team's 2018 debut will come later in the year on home soil at the Tuscon Bicycle Classic, with a focus on the USA Cycling Pro Road Tour calendar. The team is having camps in December and March in Scottsdale, Arizona, to prepare for the new season.

Mullens, though, will race the Australian national championships in early January, aiming to add to her 2015 green-and-gold jersey. Mullens will debut the team's new blue, green and black Vie 13 Kustom Apparel made kit in Ballarat.

"I'm excited by our line up this year, not just the riders but the sponsors and the staff. I’m most excited about working with Tad to achieve our personal and team goals for the season," Mullens said.

For 2018, the team will switch from HIA Velo to Scott bikes.

Hagens Berman Supermint for 2018: Whitney Allison (USA), Jess Cerra (USA), Tarah Cole (USA), Lindsay Goldman (USA), Mandy Heintz (USA), Julie Kuliecza (USA), Jennifer Luebke (USA), Peta Mullens (Aus), Liza Rachetto (USA), Starla Teddergreen (USA) and Lily Williams (USA).