Guarnier signs for Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank

Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank have announced that newly-retired Megan Guarnier will be rejoining the team for the 2019 season. The American, who raced for the team for three years, joins as a rider despite announcing that she would retire after the World Championships.

"I’m looking forward to returning to Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank in a mentorship capacity," said Guarnier. "I have a lot of experience that I will enjoy passing on to the next generation of cyclists, and it is a natural fit for me to return to the team in which I kicked off my professional career."

Guarnier turned professional with Tibco back in 2010 won her first of three US National road race titles with the team in her final season in 2012. She went on to race for Rabobank-Liv and Boels-Dolmans during an eight-year career that saw her win Strade Bianche in 2015 and the Giro d’Italia Femminile a year later. She announced her retirement in August with the World Championships in Innsbruck set to be her final event.

"I’m delighted to have Megan on board for next season,” said general manager Linda Jackson. "Megan had so much raw potential when she first joined our team in 2010, and she went on to become one of the top female racers in the world. Our riders will benefit tremendously from her mentorship."

As well as announcing Guarnier, Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank confirmed their line-up for next year. The team will kick off their 2019 season at the Santos Women’s Tour Down Under, which begins on January 10. Alice Cobb, Alison Jackson, Brodie Chapman, Shannon Malseed and new signing Sharlotte Lucas will take the start there, as will Lauren Stephens, who returns to the team after a year at Cylance Pro Cycling.

Guarnier and the squad’s two new Dutch signings will join up with the team after the race at the team’s US training camp. Rozanne Slik joins from Team Sunweb, while Nina Kessler comes off a two-year spell at Hitec Products.

Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank for 2019: Megan Guarnier, Brodie Chapman, Alice Cobb, Alison Jackson, Nina Kessler, Sharlotte Lucas, Shannon Malseed, Rozanne Slik, Lauren Stephens.