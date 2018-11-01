Tibco-SVB announce roster for 2019 – Women's News Shorts

Image 1 of 5 Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank riders training in California ahead of the domestic season start (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 5 Winner Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 5 Newcomers Lizzy banks and Leah Thomas fit right in with the group (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 5 Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank's Kendall Ryan in the bunch at the US Pro Criterium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 5 Team TIBCO on the way back to the finish (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

American team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank have released their 2019 roster, which includes 10 returning riders and three new additions. The team includes Lauren Stephens, who returns after a year with Cylance Pro Cycling, and Tour of California stage winner Kendall Ryan.

The new riders will bolster the team's core group that achieved a record 37 victories and 73 podiums in 2018, including the team's first-ever podiums in the Women's WorldTour. The team will continue to focus on the WWT while maintaining a strong North American presence during the 2019 season.

The 2019 roster will also include Lex Albrecht, Nicole Bruderer, Brodie Chapman, Alice Cobb, Ingrid Drexel, Alison Jackson, Nina Kessler, Sharlotte Lucas, Shannon Malseed, Emily Newsom and Rozanne Slik.

"We are happy with the season we had this year," said team founder Linda Jackson. "We've developed a forceful combination of strong riders and cohesive teamwork, both on and off the bike. Our title sponsors, Tibco Software and Silicon Valley Bank, along with a strong group of industry supporters led by Fuji [bikes] and Edco [wheels] have helped build the framework for our team's continued success.

"While I am happy with the results that we achieved this year, I believe that we can do more," Jackson said. "Alison made the finishing group of most of the WWT races this year and was able to parlay her smart riding into numerous top 10 finishes. Our new riders are going to be a huge help in turning this year's top 10 results into multiple podium results for several of our riders next season. I am excited to see this progress unfold for the whole team. We have a lot of talent on the team that has yet to fully emerge."

Tibco-SVB for 2019: Lex Albrecht, Nicole Bruderer, Brodie Chapman, Alice Cobb, Ingrid Drexel, Alison Jackson, Nina Kessler, Sharlotte Lucas, Shannon Malseed, Emily Newsom, Kendall Ryan, Rozanne Slik, Lauren Stephens.

Banks and Harvey sign with Bigla

Cervelo Bigla announced that they have signed Elizabeth Banks and Mikayla Harvey for 2019. The team also announced that Bigla will become the main naming rights partner next year.

Banks achieved a UCI podium in her first year as a professional after placing second on the opening stage of the Tour de Feminin. This year she raced with UnitedHealthcare, which announced it would fold at the end of this season.

"It is with nervous excitement that I make the next big step in my career by joining Cervélo Bigla and entering the highest level of racing," Banks said. "This team has both great ambition and passion for supporting riders to achieve their goals. This, along with their development of cyclists into world-class athletes, is why I'm certain it is the perfect place for me to continue to learn and grow as a rider."

The team also announced signing Sophie Wright, Nikola Nosková, Leah Thomas, Elisa Chabbey, Martina Alzini and Maria Vittoria Sperotto, as well as their newest signing, Harvey, who is the Oceania Continental Champion both in the road race and the U23 individual time trial.

"I believe Cervélo Bigla is the best team when it comes to developing young riders, especially within the European racing scene," Harvey said. "The team is full of young and driven riders, which is a perfect environment for me to thrive in. I have so much to learn when it comes to bike racing in Europe, and Cervélo Bigla has all the right qualities that I look for in a team – which will help develop my true potential."

Patiño completes Movistar roster

Colombian Paula Patiño, 21, was named as the final addition to the 2019 roster for the Movistar Women's Team last month.

Patiño comes out of the UCI World Cycling Centre programme, and has shown her climbing abilities with a fourth place in the Grand Prix de Plumelec-Morbihan. She was also second best young rider and 14th overall in the Tour de l'Ardèche, and won a stage and finished sixth overall in the Vuelta a Colombia.

Patiño completes a 12-woman roster for 2019.

Movistar Women's Team for 2019: Aude Biannic, Roxane Fournier, Mavi García, Alicia González, Sheyla Gutiérrez, Malgorzata Jasinska, Lorena Llamas, Eider Merino, Lourdes Oyarbide, Paula Patiño, Gloria Rodríguez and Alba Teruel.

Jelena Erić signs with Ale Cipollini

Serbian champion Jelena Erić signed with the Italian Ale Cipollini squad, the team announced last month. The 22-year-old is the latest departure for the Cylance Pro Cycling Team.

A three-time national champion in both the road race and time trial, Erić was fourth in last year's Tour of Guangxi and third in the 2017 GP de Dottignes, among other top-10 results.

Team manager Fortunato Lacquaniti believes she has the ability to go further, saying, "Jelena is an athlete who can improve her qualities. We're sure that she'll be of great help to the team."

Erić joined the mass-exodus from the Cylance team, which has lost Giorgia Bronzini to retirement, Lauren Stephens to Tibco, Kristabel Doebel-Hickok to Rally, Sheyla Gutiérrez to Movistar, and Marta Tagliaferro to Hitec.

"Thanks to Ale Cipollini for this important opportunity," Erić said. "I've joined one of the most competitive teams in the world, and I hope to be able to make a fundamental contribution."