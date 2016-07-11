Trending

Guarnier extends Women's WorldTour lead with Giro Rosa victory

Boels Dolmans continue to dominate rankings

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) extends her lead in the UCI Women's World Tour competition after the final stage of the Giro Rosa 2016 on 10th July 2016


US national champion Megan Guarnier has extended her lead at the top of the Women's WorldTour rankings following her first Giro Rosa overall victory. The Boels Dolmans rider leads the standings on 886 points while teammate Elizabeth Armitstead remains in second place on 545 points.

Guarnier didn't win a stage of the Giro Rosa this year. She took the lead after stage 1 for one day before re-taking the pink jersey on stage 6 and holding the lead through to the final day Verbania stage. The 31-year-old also won the points classification to confirm she is approaching the Olympic Games in top form and condition.

The victory was Guarnier's third straight at WorldTour level following her Philadelphia International Cycling Classic victory and overall Amgen Tour of California success in May. She also finished on the podium at both Trofeo Alfredo Binda and La Flèche Wallonne Féminine in the Spring.

While world champion Armitstead withdrew from the Giro Rosa due to illness, Guarnier's teammate Evelyn Stevens jumped from ninth to fourth with 484 points on the standings after her second place finish at the Italian stage race. Chantal Blaak is the fourth Boels Dolmans rider in the top-ten, sitting in eighth place on 351 points

With Boels Dolmans dominating the standings, Wiggle High5 have two riders in the top-ten with Elisa Longo Borghini and Emma Johansson, while Rabo Liv are represented by Anna van der Breggen, who is joining Boels Dolmans from 2017, Katarzyna Niewiadoma and Marianne Vos.

On the team standings, Boels Dolmans have accumulated 2537 points, Wiggle-High5 1711 points and Rabo Liv 1411 points. In total, 33 teams have scored points.

In the young rider standings, Rabo-Liv's Polish champion Katarzyna Niewiadoma leads Floortje Mackaij (Liv-Plantur) by 12 points.

The next event on the 2016 Women's WorldTour is La Course by Le Tour de France on July24

Women's WorldTour - Standings July 10

Individual
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1 (1)Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team886pts
2 (2)Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team545
3 (4)Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5493
4 (9)Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team484
5 (8)Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team467
6 (3)Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5463
7 (6)Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur439
8 (5)Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team351
9 (10)Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team351
10 (7)Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team314
11 (11)Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM263
12 (34)Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies211
13 (12)Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS209
14 (16)Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5194
15 (13)Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5177
16 (14)Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM172
17 (15)Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS170
18 (17)Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Servetto Footon156
19 (18)Jolanda Neff (Swi) Servetto Footon144
20 (37)Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5141
21 (22)Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team137
22 (92)Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High5135
23 (25)Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86132
24 (28)Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini132
25 (19)Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team128
26 (20)Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women122
27 (21)Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker118
28 (23)Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products115
29 (24)Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team105
30 (29)Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM101
31 (-)Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products100
32 (26)Dani King (GBr) Wiggle High5100
33 (27)Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS98
34 (30)Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Alé Cipollini92
35 (31)Brianna Walle (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank90
36 (32)Carmen Small (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling86
37 (33)Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM85
38 (35)Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team84
39 (36)Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur77
40 (60)Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM75

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1 (1)Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2537pts
2 (2)Wiggle High51711
3 (3)Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team1411
4 (4)Canyon-SRAM696
5 (6)Team Liv-Plantur572
6 (5)Orica-AIS568
7 (7)Alé Cipollini342
8 (13)Hitec Products266
9 (8)Twenty16 - Ridebiker265
10 (9)Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team261
11 (19)Lotto Soudal Ladies235
12 (15)Cylance Pro Cycling202
13 (10)UnitedHealthcare Women194
14 (11)Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team188
15 (16)Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86186
16 (12)Servetto Footon180
17 (14)Chinese Taipei National Team156
18 (17)Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank133
19 (18)BTC City Ljubljana115
20 (24)Lensworld-Zannata82
21 (23)Bepink79
22 (22)Astana Pro Team58
23 (20)Rally Cycling Women56
23 (21)Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team56
25 (-)INPA - Bianchi52
26 (-)Aromitalia Vaiano30
27 (25)Thailand National Team10
27 (25)Korea National Team10
27 (-)Bizkaia - Durango10
27 (-)Top Girls Fassa Bortolo10
31 (27)USA National Team8
32 (28)Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa6
33 (29)Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team2

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1 (1)Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team30pts
2 (2)Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur18
3 (3)Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team10
4 (4)Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM10
5 (5)Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team6
6 (6)Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker6
7 (7)Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies6
8 (-)Kseniya Tuhai (Blr) Bepink4
9 (8)Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur4
10 (9)Janelle Cole (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker4
11 (10)Ruth Winder (USA)4
12 (11)Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Servetto Footon4
13 (12)Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling4
14 (13)Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
15 (-)Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata2
16 (14)Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2
17 (15)Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power2
18 (16)Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling2
19 (17)Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High52
20 (18)Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) INPA - Bianchi2
21 (19)Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team2
22 (20)Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or2
23 (21)Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Pro Team2

 