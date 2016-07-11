Guarnier extends Women's WorldTour lead with Giro Rosa victory
Boels Dolmans continue to dominate rankings
US national champion Megan Guarnier has extended her lead at the top of the Women's WorldTour rankings following her first Giro Rosa overall victory. The Boels Dolmans rider leads the standings on 886 points while teammate Elizabeth Armitstead remains in second place on 545 points.
Guarnier didn't win a stage of the Giro Rosa this year. She took the lead after stage 1 for one day before re-taking the pink jersey on stage 6 and holding the lead through to the final day Verbania stage. The 31-year-old also won the points classification to confirm she is approaching the Olympic Games in top form and condition.
The victory was Guarnier's third straight at WorldTour level following her Philadelphia International Cycling Classic victory and overall Amgen Tour of California success in May. She also finished on the podium at both Trofeo Alfredo Binda and La Flèche Wallonne Féminine in the Spring.
While world champion Armitstead withdrew from the Giro Rosa due to illness, Guarnier's teammate Evelyn Stevens jumped from ninth to fourth with 484 points on the standings after her second place finish at the Italian stage race. Chantal Blaak is the fourth Boels Dolmans rider in the top-ten, sitting in eighth place on 351 points
With Boels Dolmans dominating the standings, Wiggle High5 have two riders in the top-ten with Elisa Longo Borghini and Emma Johansson, while Rabo Liv are represented by Anna van der Breggen, who is joining Boels Dolmans from 2017, Katarzyna Niewiadoma and Marianne Vos.
On the team standings, Boels Dolmans have accumulated 2537 points, Wiggle-High5 1711 points and Rabo Liv 1411 points. In total, 33 teams have scored points.
In the young rider standings, Rabo-Liv's Polish champion Katarzyna Niewiadoma leads Floortje Mackaij (Liv-Plantur) by 12 points.
The next event on the 2016 Women's WorldTour is La Course by Le Tour de France on July24
Women's WorldTour - Standings July 10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1 (1)
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|886
|pts
|2 (2)
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|545
|3 (4)
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|493
|4 (9)
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|484
|5 (8)
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|467
|6 (3)
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|463
|7 (6)
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
|439
|8 (5)
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|351
|9 (10)
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|351
|10 (7)
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|314
|11 (11)
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|263
|12 (34)
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|211
|13 (12)
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS
|209
|14 (16)
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5
|194
|15 (13)
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|177
|16 (14)
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|172
|17 (15)
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|170
|18 (17)
|Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Servetto Footon
|156
|19 (18)
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Servetto Footon
|144
|20 (37)
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|141
|21 (22)
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|137
|22 (92)
|Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High5
|135
|23 (25)
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|132
|24 (28)
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|132
|25 (19)
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|128
|26 (20)
|Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|122
|27 (21)
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|118
|28 (23)
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|115
|29 (24)
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|105
|30 (29)
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|101
|31 (-)
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|100
|32 (26)
|Dani King (GBr) Wiggle High5
|100
|33 (27)
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|98
|34 (30)
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|92
|35 (31)
|Brianna Walle (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|90
|36 (32)
|Carmen Small (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|86
|37 (33)
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|85
|38 (35)
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|84
|39 (36)
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|77
|40 (60)
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
|75
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1 (1)
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2537
|pts
|2 (2)
|Wiggle High5
|1711
|3 (3)
|Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|1411
|4 (4)
|Canyon-SRAM
|696
|5 (6)
|Team Liv-Plantur
|572
|6 (5)
|Orica-AIS
|568
|7 (7)
|Alé Cipollini
|342
|8 (13)
|Hitec Products
|266
|9 (8)
|Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|265
|10 (9)
|Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|261
|11 (19)
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|235
|12 (15)
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|202
|13 (10)
|UnitedHealthcare Women
|194
|14 (11)
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|188
|15 (16)
|Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|186
|16 (12)
|Servetto Footon
|180
|17 (14)
|Chinese Taipei National Team
|156
|18 (17)
|Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|133
|19 (18)
|BTC City Ljubljana
|115
|20 (24)
|Lensworld-Zannata
|82
|21 (23)
|Bepink
|79
|22 (22)
|Astana Pro Team
|58
|23 (20)
|Rally Cycling Women
|56
|23 (21)
|Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|56
|25 (-)
|INPA - Bianchi
|52
|26 (-)
|Aromitalia Vaiano
|30
|27 (25)
|Thailand National Team
|10
|27 (25)
|Korea National Team
|10
|27 (-)
|Bizkaia - Durango
|10
|27 (-)
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|10
|31 (27)
|USA National Team
|8
|32 (28)
|Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|6
|33 (29)
|Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1 (1)
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|30
|pts
|2 (2)
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|18
|3 (3)
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|10
|4 (4)
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
|10
|5 (5)
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|6
|6 (6)
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|6
|7 (7)
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|6
|8 (-)
|Kseniya Tuhai (Blr) Bepink
|4
|9 (8)
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|4
|10 (9)
|Janelle Cole (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|4
|11 (10)
|Ruth Winder (USA)
|4
|12 (11)
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Servetto Footon
|4
|13 (12)
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|4
|14 (13)
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|15 (-)
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
|2
|16 (14)
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2
|17 (15)
|Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|2
|18 (16)
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|2
|19 (17)
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|2
|20 (18)
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|2
|21 (19)
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|2
|22 (20)
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|2
|23 (21)
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
