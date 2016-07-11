Guarnier extends Women's WorldTour lead with Giro Rosa victory

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) extends her lead in the UCI Women's World Tour competition after the final stage of the Giro Rosa 2016 on 10th July 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

US national champion Megan Guarnier has extended her lead at the top of the Women's WorldTour rankings following her first Giro Rosa overall victory. The Boels Dolmans rider leads the standings on 886 points while teammate Elizabeth Armitstead remains in second place on 545 points.

Guarnier didn't win a stage of the Giro Rosa this year. She took the lead after stage 1 for one day before re-taking the pink jersey on stage 6 and holding the lead through to the final day Verbania stage. The 31-year-old also won the points classification to confirm she is approaching the Olympic Games in top form and condition.

The victory was Guarnier's third straight at WorldTour level following her Philadelphia International Cycling Classic victory and overall Amgen Tour of California success in May. She also finished on the podium at both Trofeo Alfredo Binda and La Flèche Wallonne Féminine in the Spring.

While world champion Armitstead withdrew from the Giro Rosa due to illness, Guarnier's teammate Evelyn Stevens jumped from ninth to fourth with 484 points on the standings after her second place finish at the Italian stage race. Chantal Blaak is the fourth Boels Dolmans rider in the top-ten, sitting in eighth place on 351 points

With Boels Dolmans dominating the standings, Wiggle High5 have two riders in the top-ten with Elisa Longo Borghini and Emma Johansson, while Rabo Liv are represented by Anna van der Breggen, who is joining Boels Dolmans from 2017, Katarzyna Niewiadoma and Marianne Vos.

On the team standings, Boels Dolmans have accumulated 2537 points, Wiggle-High5 1711 points and Rabo Liv 1411 points. In total, 33 teams have scored points.

In the young rider standings, Rabo-Liv's Polish champion Katarzyna Niewiadoma leads Floortje Mackaij (Liv-Plantur) by 12 points.

The next event on the 2016 Women's WorldTour is La Course by Le Tour de France on July24

Women's WorldTour - Standings July 10

Individual # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 (1) Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 886 pts 2 (2) Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 545 3 (4) Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 493 4 (9) Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 484 5 (8) Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 467 6 (3) Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 463 7 (6) Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur 439 8 (5) Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 351 9 (10) Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 351 10 (7) Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 314 11 (11) Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM 263 12 (34) Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies 211 13 (12) Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS 209 14 (16) Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5 194 15 (13) Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5 177 16 (14) Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 172 17 (15) Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 170 18 (17) Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Servetto Footon 156 19 (18) Jolanda Neff (Swi) Servetto Footon 144 20 (37) Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 141 21 (22) Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 137 22 (92) Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High5 135 23 (25) Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 132 24 (28) Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini 132 25 (19) Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 128 26 (20) Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women 122 27 (21) Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 118 28 (23) Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products 115 29 (24) Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 105 30 (29) Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 101 31 (-) Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products 100 32 (26) Dani King (GBr) Wiggle High5 100 33 (27) Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 98 34 (30) Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Alé Cipollini 92 35 (31) Brianna Walle (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 90 36 (32) Carmen Small (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 86 37 (33) Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 85 38 (35) Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 84 39 (36) Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 77 40 (60) Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM 75

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 (1) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 2537 pts 2 (2) Wiggle High5 1711 3 (3) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 1411 4 (4) Canyon-SRAM 696 5 (6) Team Liv-Plantur 572 6 (5) Orica-AIS 568 7 (7) Alé Cipollini 342 8 (13) Hitec Products 266 9 (8) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 265 10 (9) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 261 11 (19) Lotto Soudal Ladies 235 12 (15) Cylance Pro Cycling 202 13 (10) UnitedHealthcare Women 194 14 (11) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 188 15 (16) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 186 16 (12) Servetto Footon 180 17 (14) Chinese Taipei National Team 156 18 (17) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 133 19 (18) BTC City Ljubljana 115 20 (24) Lensworld-Zannata 82 21 (23) Bepink 79 22 (22) Astana Pro Team 58 23 (20) Rally Cycling Women 56 23 (21) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team 56 25 (-) INPA - Bianchi 52 26 (-) Aromitalia Vaiano 30 27 (25) Thailand National Team 10 27 (25) Korea National Team 10 27 (-) Bizkaia - Durango 10 27 (-) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 10 31 (27) USA National Team 8 32 (28) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 6 33 (29) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 2