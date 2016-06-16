Catching up with the inaugural Women's WorldTour - Gallery

Women's Week: Highlights from the season-long series, currently in its 10th event
The inaugural UCI women's WorldTour is currently in its 10th event of the year, with the ongoing Aviva Women's Tour in Great Britain offering up its second stage today. US road race champion Megan Guarnier, winner of the Tour of California and the Philadelphia International Cycling Classic, currently leads the 17-race series that started in March with Strade Bianche and concludes in September with the Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta.
Other Women's WorldTour events already in the books include Ronde Van Drenthe, Trofeo Alfredo Binda, Gent-Wevelgem, Tour of Flanders, La Flèche Wallonne and Tour of Chongming Island.
Boels Dolmans has so far dominated the racing, with riders from the Dutch team winning all but two of the evens so far. World Champion Lizzie Armitstead started things off with a victory at Strade Bianche, followed by teammate Chantal Blaak's win at Ronde van Drenthe. It was Armitstead's turn again at Alfredo Binda, followed by Blaak again at Gent-Wevelgem. The rotation continued with Armitstead's win in Tour of Flanders.
Anna van der Breggen (Rabo Liv) broke through the domination at La Flèche Wallonne, winning solo ahead of the Boels Dolmans American duo of Evelyn Stevens and Guarnier. Wiggle High5's Chloe Hoskings took the win in the first-ever Women's World Tour stage race, the Tour of Chongming, followed by Guarnier's victories in California and Philadelphia.
Check out the photo gallery above for a glimpse at some of the action so far in this inaugural running of the Women's WorldTour.
Join us for Women's Week on Cyclingnews from June 13-19, and check out the latest race results, news, features, blogs, tech and videos from the women's peloton on our brand new Cyclingnews women's page.
