Megan Guarnier goes top of Women's WorldTour rankings after Tour of California victory
Boels Dolmans continue to dominate after seven races
Overall victory in the Women's Tour of California saw Megan Guarnier become the third Boels-Dolmans rider to win a round of the newly created Women's WorldTour and also lead the individual rankings. World Champion and teammate Lizzie Armitstead won the first round of the Women's WorldTour at Strade Bianchi to become the first leader of the standings for Boels Dolmans while Chantal Blaak's Gent-Wevelgem win saw the Dutch woman become the second overall leader from the team.
Women's Tour of California stage 1 victory atop Heavenly Mountain Resort set up Guarnier for her first GC win of the season and first win at WorldTour level to catapult her from third to first on the standings with 504 points.
Guarnier now leads Wiggle-High5's Emma Johansson on the standings with Armitstead dropping from first to third and Blaak from second to fourth. Johansson's eighth place overall in California saw her rise from fourth to second on 398 points. Kristin Armstrong entered the standings in 18th place after her second place overall with 93 riders having now scored points.
With Evelyn Stevens' third place in California, Boels-Dolmans' further extended its lead in the team standings with a tally of 1564 points. Wiggle-High5 stay second, despite adding to its haul of 954 points, as do the other top six teams with Twenty16 - Ridebiker's entry onto the standings in seventh causing a slight change to the bottom half of the top-ten. Podium Ambition Pro Cycling P/B Club La Santa and the USA National Team also scored points for the first time this season with 27 teams in total on the ranking board.
In the best young rider standings, Rabo-Liv's Katarzyna Niewiadoma stays top while Maria Vittoria Sperotto enters the standings in sixth place with four points.
The next race on the Women's WorldTour is the June 5 Philadelphia International Cycling Classic on the other side of America before returning to Europe with the Aviva Women's Tour in mid-June.
Women's WorldTour rankings - May 23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1 (3)
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|504
|pts
|2 (4)
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|398
|3 (1)
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|368
|4 (2)
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|349
|5 (5)
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|300
|6 (6)
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|235
|7 (7)
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
|235
|8 (8)
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS
|209
|9 (9)
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|202
|10 (18)
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|201
|11 (10)
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5
|169
|12 (41)
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|157
|13 (11)
|Ting Ying Huang (Tpe)
|156
|14 (12)
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Servetto Footon
|144
|15 (15)
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|140
|16 (14)
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|132
|17 (13)
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|124
|18 (-)
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|118
|19 (42)
|Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|106
|20 (16)
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|104
|21 (17)
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|101
|22 (25)
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|98
|23 (19)
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|95
|24 (20)
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|92
|25 (21)
|Carmen Small (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|86
|26 (22)
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|85
|27 (23)
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|85
|28 (24)
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|85
|29 (26)
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|84
|30 (-)
|Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|60
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1 (1)
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1564
|pts
|2 (2)
|Wiggle High5
|954
|3 (3)
|Raboliv Womencyclingteam
|860
|4 (4)
|Orica - AIS
|446
|5 (5)
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|397
|6 (6)
|Team Liv-Plantur
|291
|7 (-)
|Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|236
|8 (7)
|Ale Cipollini
|212
|9 (8)
|Servetto Footon
|180
|10 (9)
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|170
|11 (17)
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
|164
|12 (10)
|Chinese Taipei
|156
|13 (11)
|Hitec Products
|146
|14 (12)
|Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|140
|15 (13)
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|114
|16 (14)
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|109
|17 (15)
|Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|94
|18 (16)
|BTC City Ljubljana
|83
|19 (21)
|Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|73
|20 (18)
|BePink
|24
|21 (19)
|Astana Women's Team
|20
|22 (20)
|Lensworld-Zannata
|18
|23 (22)
|Korea
|10
|23 (22)
|Thailand
|10
|25 (-)
|United States
|8
|26 (-)
|Podium Ambition Pro Cycling P/B Club La Santa
|6
|27 (24)
|Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1 (1)
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|24
|pts
|2 (2)
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|12
|3 (6)
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|10
|4 (3)
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|10
|5 (4)
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|6
|6 (-)
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Servetto Footon
|4
|7 (5)
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|4
|8 (7)
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|4
|9 (-)
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|2
|10 (8)
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|2
|11 (9)
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|2
|12 (10)
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|2
|13 (11)
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|2
