Megan Guarnier goes top of Women's WorldTour rankings after Tour of California victory

Boels Dolmans continue to dominate after seven races

Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans) is the new leader of the Women's WorldTour

Overall victory in the Women's Tour of California saw Megan Guarnier become the third Boels-Dolmans rider to win a round of the newly created Women's WorldTour and also lead the individual rankings. World Champion and teammate Lizzie Armitstead won the first round of the Women's WorldTour at Strade Bianchi to become the first leader of the standings for Boels Dolmans while Chantal Blaak's Gent-Wevelgem win saw the Dutch woman become the second overall leader from the team.

Women's Tour of California stage 1 victory atop Heavenly Mountain Resort set up Guarnier for her first GC win of the season and first win at WorldTour level to catapult her from third to first on the standings with 504 points.

Guarnier now leads Wiggle-High5's Emma Johansson on the standings with Armitstead dropping from first to third and Blaak from second to fourth. Johansson's eighth place overall in California saw her rise from fourth to second on 398 points. Kristin Armstrong entered the standings in 18th place after her second place overall with 93 riders having now scored points.

With Evelyn Stevens' third place in California, Boels-Dolmans' further extended its lead in the team standings with a tally of 1564 points. Wiggle-High5 stay second, despite adding to its haul of 954 points, as do the other top six teams with Twenty16 - Ridebiker's entry onto the standings in seventh causing a slight change to the bottom half of the top-ten. Podium Ambition Pro Cycling P/B Club La Santa and the USA National Team also scored points for the first time this season with 27 teams in total on the ranking board.

In the best young rider standings, Rabo-Liv's Katarzyna Niewiadoma stays top while Maria Vittoria Sperotto enters the standings in sixth place with four points.

The next race on the Women's WorldTour is the June 5 Philadelphia International Cycling Classic on the other side of America before returning to Europe with the Aviva Women's Tour in mid-June. 

Women's WorldTour rankings - May 23

Individual
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1 (3)Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam504pts
2 (4)Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5398
3 (1)Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam368
4 (2)Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam349
5 (5)Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team300
6 (6)Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team235
7 (7)Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur235
8 (8)Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS209
9 (9)Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5202
10 (18)Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam201
11 (10)Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5169
12 (41)Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team157
13 (11)Ting Ying Huang (Tpe)156
14 (12)Jolanda Neff (Swi) Servetto Footon144
15 (15)Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing140
16 (14)Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing132
17 (13)Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS124
18 (-)Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker118
19 (42)Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team106
20 (16)Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86104
21 (17)Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team101
22 (25)Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High598
23 (19)Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products95
24 (20)Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini92
25 (21)Carmen Small (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team86
26 (22)Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing85
27 (23)Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam85
28 (24)Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies85
29 (26)Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team84
30 (-)Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker60

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1 (1)Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1564pts
2 (2)Wiggle High5954
3 (3)Raboliv Womencyclingteam860
4 (4)Orica - AIS446
5 (5)Canyon SRAM Racing397
6 (6)Team Liv-Plantur291
7 (-)Twenty16 - Ridebiker236
8 (7)Ale Cipollini212
9 (8)Servetto Footon180
10 (9)Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team170
11 (17)UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team164
12 (10)Chinese Taipei156
13 (11)Hitec Products146
14 (12)Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86140
15 (13)Cylance Pro Cycling114
16 (14)Lotto Soudal Ladies109
17 (15)Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team94
18 (16)BTC City Ljubljana83
19 (21)Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank73
20 (18)BePink24
21 (19)Astana Women's Team20
22 (20)Lensworld-Zannata18
23 (22)Korea10
23 (22)Thailand10
25 (-)United States8
26 (-)Podium Ambition Pro Cycling P/B Club La Santa6
27 (24)Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team2

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1 (1)Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team24pts
2 (2)Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur12
3 (6)Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team10
4 (3)Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing10
5 (4)Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies6
6 (-)Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Servetto Footon4
7 (5)Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling4
8 (7)Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team4
9 (-)Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High52
10 (8)Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) INPA - Bianchi2
11 (9)Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team2
12 (10)Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx2
13 (11)Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Women's Team2

 