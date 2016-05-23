Megan Guarnier goes top of Women's WorldTour rankings after Tour of California victory

Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans) is the new leader of the Women's WorldTour

Overall victory in the Women's Tour of California saw Megan Guarnier become the third Boels-Dolmans rider to win a round of the newly created Women's WorldTour and also lead the individual rankings. World Champion and teammate Lizzie Armitstead won the first round of the Women's WorldTour at Strade Bianchi to become the first leader of the standings for Boels Dolmans while Chantal Blaak's Gent-Wevelgem win saw the Dutch woman become the second overall leader from the team.

Women's Tour of California stage 1 victory atop Heavenly Mountain Resort set up Guarnier for her first GC win of the season and first win at WorldTour level to catapult her from third to first on the standings with 504 points.

Guarnier now leads Wiggle-High5's Emma Johansson on the standings with Armitstead dropping from first to third and Blaak from second to fourth. Johansson's eighth place overall in California saw her rise from fourth to second on 398 points. Kristin Armstrong entered the standings in 18th place after her second place overall with 93 riders having now scored points.

With Evelyn Stevens' third place in California, Boels-Dolmans' further extended its lead in the team standings with a tally of 1564 points. Wiggle-High5 stay second, despite adding to its haul of 954 points, as do the other top six teams with Twenty16 - Ridebiker's entry onto the standings in seventh causing a slight change to the bottom half of the top-ten. Podium Ambition Pro Cycling P/B Club La Santa and the USA National Team also scored points for the first time this season with 27 teams in total on the ranking board.

In the best young rider standings, Rabo-Liv's Katarzyna Niewiadoma stays top while Maria Vittoria Sperotto enters the standings in sixth place with four points.

The next race on the Women's WorldTour is the June 5 Philadelphia International Cycling Classic on the other side of America before returning to Europe with the Aviva Women's Tour in mid-June.

Women's WorldTour rankings - May 23

Individual # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 (3) Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 504 pts 2 (4) Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 398 3 (1) Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 368 4 (2) Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 349 5 (5) Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 300 6 (6) Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 235 7 (7) Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur 235 8 (8) Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS 209 9 (9) Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 202 10 (18) Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 201 11 (10) Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5 169 12 (41) Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 157 13 (11) Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) 156 14 (12) Jolanda Neff (Swi) Servetto Footon 144 15 (15) Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing 140 16 (14) Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 132 17 (13) Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 124 18 (-) Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 118 19 (42) Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 106 20 (16) Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 104 21 (17) Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 101 22 (25) Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5 98 23 (19) Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products 95 24 (20) Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 92 25 (21) Carmen Small (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 86 26 (22) Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 85 27 (23) Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 85 28 (24) Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies 85 29 (26) Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 84 30 (-) Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 60

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 (1) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1564 pts 2 (2) Wiggle High5 954 3 (3) Raboliv Womencyclingteam 860 4 (4) Orica - AIS 446 5 (5) Canyon SRAM Racing 397 6 (6) Team Liv-Plantur 291 7 (-) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 236 8 (7) Ale Cipollini 212 9 (8) Servetto Footon 180 10 (9) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 170 11 (17) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 164 12 (10) Chinese Taipei 156 13 (11) Hitec Products 146 14 (12) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 140 15 (13) Cylance Pro Cycling 114 16 (14) Lotto Soudal Ladies 109 17 (15) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 94 18 (16) BTC City Ljubljana 83 19 (21) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 73 20 (18) BePink 24 21 (19) Astana Women's Team 20 22 (20) Lensworld-Zannata 18 23 (22) Korea 10 23 (22) Thailand 10 25 (-) United States 8 26 (-) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling P/B Club La Santa 6 27 (24) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 2