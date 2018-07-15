Giro Rosa: Stage 9 highlights - Video

Annemiek van Vleuten wins on the Monte Zoncolan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Some 21 years after it first appeared in the race, the Monte Zoncolan returned to the route of the Giro Rosa and it didn’t disappoint with Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) claiming an emphatic victory on stage 9.

After moving into pink in the time trial earlier in the week, Van Vleuten sought to solidify her position at the top of the top of the standings. Meanwhile, behind her in the overall classification, there was still plenty to play for.

A three-rider break of Silvia Valsecchi (BePink), Olena Pavlukhina (BTC City Ljubljana), and Sara Penton (Team Virtu Cycling) went clear after 40 kilometres but it was all back together before the foot of the Zoncolan.

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervelo-Bigla) lit things up with an attack at just over five kilometres to go. Only Van Vleuten had the power to stick with the South African climber and the two surged clear of the pack. Ever so slowly, Van Vleuten rode clear of Moolman-Pasio, building up a lead of 40 seconds by the line. Moolman-Pasio would hold on for second with Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) holding on for third and moving back up onto the podium with one day remaining.